Skoda Enyaq iV Electric SUV Spied Testing In India, Launch On The Cards

Modified On Jun 02, 2022 05:25 PM By Sonny

It will be offered here as a premium imported EV, with a range of over 500km just like the Kia EV6

  • Enyaq iV is Skoda’s first dedicated EV based on the new VW Group MEB platform.

  • It features crossover styling with SUV proportions, using Skoda’s design language with a futuristic touch.

  • The Enyaq iV is globally offered with choice of battery packs and powertrains, including a vRS variant.

  • It is likely to come to India in the top trim with a 77kWh battery for a claimed range of up to 510km.

The Skoda Enyaq iV has been spied in India for the first time, likely undergoing local testing ahead of its launch as Skoda’s first EV. Plans for bringing the electric SUV to India were reportedly confirmed back late last year.

The Enyaq iV is the first dedicated EV offering from Skoda that debuted in September 2020. Like most new-gen EVs, it has a crossover design with SUV characteristics. It carries the distinctive Skoda styling details but with a modern touch, like the illumination feature on the grille. The Enyaq iV also has a sporty look to it thanks to the bonnet design, angular shapes on the front bumper and the character lines sculpted into the sides and at the rear. 

The Enyaq iV made its European debut with a variety of powertrain and battery options, including a vRS variant. These were as follows:

Skoda Enyaq iV

50

60

80

80X

vRS

Battery (net usable)

52kWh

58kWh

77kWh

77kWh

77kWh

Range (WLTP claimed)

340km

390km

510km

460km

460km

Drivetrain

Rear-wheel drive

Rear-wheel drive

Rear-wheel drive

All-wheel drive

All-wheel drive

Power

148PS

179PS

204PS

265PS

305PS

The Enyaq iV’s battery supports fast charging at speeds up to 125kWh, which can replenish the largest battery from 5 to 80 percent in 38 minutes.

If Skoda brings the Enyaq iV to India as a CBU import, it will likely offer it in the top variant with the largest battery pack and multiple choice of powertrains. Since the model spied looked like a regular version of the electric SUV, the vRS trim does not seem to be on the cards for India. Skoda even debuted a sportier looking coupe version of the Enyaq iV at the start of 2022 for some international markets.

The Enyaq iV will showcase Skoda’s EV capabilities to Indian buyers. It will rival the likes of the Kia EV6 and Hyudai Ioniq 5, which are also CBU imports. While no launch timeline is confirmed, it could arrive before the end of the year or early 2023 in limited units.

