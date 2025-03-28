Tata Introduces Tiago EV, Punch EV And Nexon EV In Mauritius

While the feature and safety list remain the same, the powertrain gets one major difference over the Indian models

Tata Motors has tied up with Allied Motors (its local partner) to enter the Mauritius automobile sector to offer three of its EV offerings. Mauritius will be the first country outside of the SAARC region where Tata has released its EVs, with the last country being Sri Lanka, where the carmaker introduced both ICE and EV models. Here is a quick look at the Tiago, Punch and Nexon EVs that have been introduced in Mauritius.

Tata EVs In Mauritius

Tata Motors is offering three EVs, namely the Tiago EV, Punch EV and Nexon EV. All three of these EVs come with only the larger battery pack offered on their respective India-spec versions. The technical specifications of each are as follows:

Model Tata Tiago EV Tata Punch EV Tata Nexon EV Battery Pack 24 kWh 35 kWh 45 kWh Power 75 PS 122 PS 144 PS Torque 114 Nm 190 Nm 215 Nm Claimed range (C75) 190-210 km 270-290 km 350-375 km

The claimed range of the Tata Tiago EV for the Mauritius-spec models is slightly more than the one available on our shores by 5 km. The other two EVs get the same claimed range as the Indian models. Apart from the differences in powertrain, all three models do not get any revisions to their equipment list.

Tata has two more models available in India, the Curvv EV and Tigor EV, which have not yet been launched in Mauritius.

Tata’s EV Plans In India

Along with the five offerings, Tata is planning to launch the Harrier EV and Sierra EV soon, which were last showcased at the Auto Expo 2025. Tata is also expected to launch the all-electric version of Safari, which will act as its flagship EV model.

