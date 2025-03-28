All
    Tata Introduces Tiago EV, Punch EV And Nexon EV In Mauritius

    Modified On Mar 28, 2025 05:00 PM By Kartik for Tata Tiago EV

    While the feature and safety list remain the same, the powertrain gets one major difference over the Indian models

    Tata EVs Launched In Mauritius

    Tata Motors has tied up with Allied Motors (its local partner) to enter the Mauritius automobile sector to offer three of its EV offerings. Mauritius will be the first country outside of the SAARC region where Tata has released its EVs, with the last country being Sri Lanka, where the carmaker introduced both ICE and EV models. Here is a quick look at the Tiago, Punch and Nexon EVs that have been introduced in Mauritius. 

    Tata EVs In Mauritius 

    Tata Nexon EV Front

    Tata Motors is offering three EVs, namely the Tiago EV, Punch EV and Nexon EV. All three of these EVs come with only the larger battery pack offered on their respective India-spec versions. The technical specifications of each are as follows: 

    Model

    Tata Tiago EV

    Tata Punch EV 

    Tata Nexon EV 

    Battery Pack 

    24 kWh 

    35 kWh

    45 kWh 

    Power 

    75 PS 

    122 PS 

    144 PS

    Torque 

    114 Nm 

    190 Nm 

    215 Nm 

    Claimed range (C75) 

    190-210 km

    270-290 km

    350-375 km 

    The claimed range of the Tata Tiago EV for the Mauritius-spec models is slightly more than the one available on our shores by 5 km. The other two EVs get the same claimed range as the Indian models. Apart from the differences in powertrain, all three models do not get any revisions to their equipment list. 

    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata has two more models available in India, the Curvv EV and Tigor EV, which have not yet been launched in Mauritius. 

    Read More: Skoda Opens New Facility In Vietnam To Assemble Kushaq And Slavia

    Tata’s EV Plans In India 

    Tata Harrier EV

    Along with the five offerings, Tata is planning to launch the Harrier EV and Sierra EV soon, which were last showcased at the Auto Expo 2025. Tata is also expected to launch the all-electric version of Safari, which will act as its flagship EV model. 

     

