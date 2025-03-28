Tata Introduces Tiago EV, Punch EV And Nexon EV In Mauritius
While the feature and safety list remain the same, the powertrain gets one major difference over the Indian models
Tata Motors has tied up with Allied Motors (its local partner) to enter the Mauritius automobile sector to offer three of its EV offerings. Mauritius will be the first country outside of the SAARC region where Tata has released its EVs, with the last country being Sri Lanka, where the carmaker introduced both ICE and EV models. Here is a quick look at the Tiago, Punch and Nexon EVs that have been introduced in Mauritius.
Tata EVs In Mauritius
Tata Motors is offering three EVs, namely the Tiago EV, Punch EV and Nexon EV. All three of these EVs come with only the larger battery pack offered on their respective India-spec versions. The technical specifications of each are as follows:
|
Model
|
Tata Tiago EV
|
Tata Punch EV
|
Tata Nexon EV
|
Battery Pack
|
24 kWh
|
35 kWh
|
45 kWh
|
Power
|
75 PS
|
122 PS
|
144 PS
|
Torque
|
114 Nm
|
190 Nm
|
215 Nm
|
Claimed range (C75)
|
190-210 km
|
270-290 km
|
350-375 km
The claimed range of the Tata Tiago EV for the Mauritius-spec models is slightly more than the one available on our shores by 5 km. The other two EVs get the same claimed range as the Indian models. Apart from the differences in powertrain, all three models do not get any revisions to their equipment list.
Tata has two more models available in India, the Curvv EV and Tigor EV, which have not yet been launched in Mauritius.
Tata’s EV Plans In India
Along with the five offerings, Tata is planning to launch the Harrier EV and Sierra EV soon, which were last showcased at the Auto Expo 2025. Tata is also expected to launch the all-electric version of Safari, which will act as its flagship EV model.
