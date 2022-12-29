Modified On Dec 29, 2022 11:04 AM By Ansh for MG Hector 2022

EVs and concepts will debut alongside updated forms of MG’s current lineup of SUVs

Ahead of the 2023 Auto Expo, carmakers are readying their new and facelifted models along with some concepts. While Maruti has revealed how many models it will be presenting, we have only speculation on what MG will treat us with at the upcoming motor show. Here are the MG models that we expect to see at the 2023 Auto Expo:

Facelifted Hector and Hector Plus

The facelifted MG Hector is the most anticipated model at the Auto Expo from the carmaker’s lineup. MG has already teased its redesigned interiors and front profile, but most recently, an undisguised facelifted Hector was seen giving away all exterior details. The carmaker could launch both facelifts at the Auto Expo. The Hector and Hector Plus (which was also spied on recently) facelifts will likely retain their shared engine options. They include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (with hybrid assist) and a 2-litre diesel engine.

Facelifted Gloster

The facelifted MG Gloster could be the biggest model in MG’s showcase, just like its debut at the 2020 expo. It is expected to feature a redesigned interior and exterior just like the updated Hector. The updated Gloster could also come with the same powertrain as the current model, which includes a 161PS 2-litre turbo diesel and a 215.5PS 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine, the latter with AWD.

Air EV

MG’s entry-level electric offering, the Air EV, will also be part of the Auto Expo lineup. The micro-EV debuted in the Indonesian market and is coming to India next. MG will unveil it beforehand on January 5 while the exact date of launch is unconfirmed. Internationally, it comes with two battery options: 17.3kWh and 26.7kWh, with claimed ranges of 200km and 300km, respectively.

Facelifted ZS EV

Recently leaked patent images suggest that MG is working on another facelift for the MG ZS EV. If true, it could be presented at the motor show along with the other facelifted models. In the leaked images, it can be seen that the updated models will get a redesigned front fascia and ADAS. There might not be any mechanical changes and it could still come with the same 50.3kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 461km.

Other MG Models

MG could showcase some of its internationally available models at the Auto Expo 2023, including the MG4 electric hatchback which offers a range of up to 450km, the MG5 electric estate which offers a range of 400km, and the MG6 which is a turbo-petrol and hybrid sedan. There are bound to be one or two concepts on display as well.

These are all the models we expect MG to showcase at the 2023 Auto Expo. As there hasn’t been any official confirmation from the carmaker, we’ll just have to wait and see what MG brings.