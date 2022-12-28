Modified On Dec 28, 2022 02:17 PM By Ansh for Tata Nexon EV Max

The list has electric cars ranging from the most affordable ones to the ones with the longest range in India

Many carmakers in India brought out new electric vehicles this year, with as many as three models coming from Tata. The EVs in this list range from the most affordable ones to some of the most expensive electric cars in the country. While there were some EVs that were unveiled in the last months of this year, their prices were not announced and hence were excluded from this list. Here are all the EVs that came out in 2022:

Tata Nexon EV Max

Launch Date May 11 Price Rs 18.34 lakh to Rs 20.04 lakh Battery Pack 40.5kWh Power 143PS Torque 250Nm 0-100kmph 9 seconds (claimed) Range 437km (ARAI)

The Nexon EV Max is the long-range version of the Nexon EV prime.

It comes with a bigger battery pack and offers an ARAI-claimed range of 437km.

It gets three charging options: 3.3kW, 7.2kW and 50kW DC fast charger with 0-80 per cent charging times of 15 hours, six hours, and 56 minutes, respectively.

Kia EV6

Launch Date June 2 Price Rs 59.95 lakh to Rs 64.95 lakh Battery Pack 77.4kWh Drivetrain RWD AWD Power 229PS 325PS Torque 350Nm 605Nm 0-100kmph 5.2 seconds (claimed) Range 708km (ARAI)

The Kia EV6 is offered in both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive options.

Both variants come with a 77.4kWh battery pack and offer an ARAI-claimed range of up to 708km.

It also gets three charging options: a home charger that takes 36 hours, 10-80 per cent in 73 minutes using a 50kW DC fast charger and 10-80 per cent in 18 minutes using a 350kW fast charger.

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Launch Date July 26 Price Rs 56.90 lakh Battery Pack 78kWh Power 408PS Torque 660Nm 0-100kmph 4.9 seconds (claimed) Range 418km (WLTP)

The XC40 Recharge has started Volvo’s EV innings in our country.

It gets a 78kWh battery pack with a dual-motor setup churning out 408PS and 660Nm.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge comes with a WLTP-claimed range of 418km.

Using an 11kW AC charger, its battery can be refilled in 8-10 hours. It gets two DC fast charging options: 50kW and 150kW with charging times of 2.5 hours and 40 minutes, respectively.

Tata Tiago EV

Launch Date September 28 Price Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh (introductory) Battery Pack 19.2kWh 24kWh Power 61PS 75PS Torque 110Nm 114Nm 0-60kmph 6.2 seconds (claimed) 5.7 seconds (claimed) Range (MIDC estimated) 250km 315km

The Tiago EV is the most affordable electric car in the country with prices starting at Rs 8.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom).

It can be had with two battery pack options with an MIDC estimated range of up to 315km.

Tata has put four charging options: a 15A socket charger - 6.9 hours (19.2kWh), 8.7 hours (24kWh); a 3.3kW AC charger - 5.1 hours (19.2kWh), 6.4 hours (24kWh); and a 7.2kW AC charger - 2.6 hours (19.2kWh), 3.6 hours (24kWh) and a DC fast charger - 57 minutes for both.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC

Launch Date September 30 Price Rs 1.55 crore Battery Pack 107.8kWh Power 523PS Torque 855Nm 0-100kmph 4.3 seconds (claimed) Range 857km (ARAI)

Mercedes-Benz EQS got a new entry-level 580 4MATIC variant this year.

The EQS 580 gets a 107.8 kWh battery pack with a dual-motor setup churning out 523PS and 855Nm.

It has the longest claimed range of 857km for an electric vehicle in the country.

The EQS 580 supports fast charging up to 200kW, which can refill its battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes. Using a 22kW charger, its battery can be refilled in five hours, and an 11kW charger takes 10 hours to do the same.

BYD Atto 3

Launch Date November 14 Price Rs 34 lakh Battery Pack 60.48kWh Power 204PS Torque 310Nm 0-100kmph 7.3 seconds (claimed) Range 521km (ARAI)

The BYD Atto 3 packs a 60.48kWh battery pack with an electric motor churning out 204PS and 310Nm. This setup delivers an ARAI-claimed range of 521km.

It comes with three charging options: a 3kW AC portable charger, 7kW AC charger that can refill the battery in around 10 hours and an 80kW DC fast charger that can juice up the battery from 0-80 per cent in 50 minutes.

Updated Tata Tigor EV

Launch Date November 23 Price Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh Battery Pack 26kWh Power 75PS Torque 170Nm 0-60kmph 5.7 seconds (claimed) Range 315km (ARAI)

Tata updated the Tigor EV recently and its claimed range increased from 306km to 315km.

It still uses the same 26kWh battery pack with a single motor that churns out 75PS and 170Nm.

Charging options include a standard wall charger that can juice up the battery from 0-80 per cent in 8.5 hours and a 25kW DC fast charger that does the same in one hour.

Mercedes-Benz EQB

Launch Date December 2 Price Rs 74.5 lakh Battery Pack 66.5kWh Power 228PS Torque 390Nm 0-100kmph 8 seconds (claimed) Range 423km (ARAI)

The EQB is the electrified version of the Mercedes-Benz GLB SUV.

The electric SUV is powered by a 66.5kWh battery pack with a dual-motor setup churning out 228PS and 390Nm.

Using a 100kW fast charger its battery can be refilled from 0-80 per cent in 32 minutes.

These are all the electric vehicles that were launched this year. There are some other EVs including the MG Air EV and Hyundai Ioniq 5 that we will get to see at the Auto Expo 2023, while the likes of Mahindra XUV400, Tata Punch EV and Citroen eC3 will follow suit later.

