This list includes premium hatchbacks, subcompact SUVs and the most affordable electric car

The year 2022 witnessed plentiful new launches from many carmakers, including entries in the electric and hybrid space, even as the industry continued to recover from the damages caused by the pandemic.

When it comes to the most affordable of cars, prices starting below Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), the ones listed below made their entry into the market this year. They are as follows:

Maruti Baleno Facelift

Launch February 23 Engine 1.2-litre Dual Jet petrol engine Transmissions Five-speed manual / five-speed AMT Power 90PS Torque 113Nm Price Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.71 lakh

Maruti offers the facelifted Baleno in four trims: Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha.

It even gets CNG variants with the same engine that churns out a reduced output of 77.49PS and 98.5Nm, paired only with a five-speed manual transmission.

It now comes with premium features like a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an Arkamys sound system, a reversing camera, a heads-up display and cruise control.

Safety equipment includes up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, a 360-degree camera, hill-hold assist and electronic stability control (ESC).

Toyota Glanza Facelift

Launch March 15 Engine 1.2-litre Dual Jet petrol engine Transmission Five-speed manual / five-speed AMT Power 90PS Torque 113Nm Price Rs 6.59 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh

The Baleno-based Toyota Glanza has undergone the same update.

Its CNG variants offer the same output as the Baleno and give a claimed fuel efficiency of 30.61km/kg.

Features on board the updated Glanza include a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, voice assistance, a head-up display, auto climate control with rear AC vents, cruise control, up to six airbags, vehicle stability control (VSC), a 360-degree camera, hill-hold assist (AMT only) and ABS with EBD.

Hyundai Venue Facelift

Launch June 16 Engine 1.2-litre petrol engine 1-litre turbo-petrol engine 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 83PS 120PS 100PS Transmission Five-speed manual Six-speed iMT/ seven-speed DCT Six-speed manual Torque 114Nm 172Nm 240Nm Price Rs 7.53 lakh to Rs 12.72 lakh

Hyundai’s subcompact SUV has been given a mild facelift with cosmetic tweaks front and rear and a few additional features too.

It is offered in five trims: E, S, S+/S(O), SX and SX(O).

The facelifted Hyundai Venue continues to get three engine options.

The E, S and S (O) trims can be had for under Rs 10 lakh.

It gets a redesigned chromed front grille and connected tail lamps along with a few new features.

Hyundai equips the facelifted Venue with an eight-inch touchscreen display with Alexa and Google voice assistant support, a digitised driver’s display, an air purifier, automatic climate control, a cooled glovebox, a four-way electrically adjustable driver seat, a single-pane sunroof and wireless phone charging.

Its safety net includes up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC) and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Maruti Brezza

Launch June 30 Engine 1.5-litre petrol engine Transmission Five-speed manual / six-speed automatic Power 103PS Torque 137Nm Price Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.96 lakh

As part of its significant overhaul with a more premium look, the Maruti subcompact SUV also updated its identity to just the Brezza, dropping the “Vitara” prefix from its name.

The new Brezza is offered in four trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+.

The manual LXi and VXi variants fall under the Rs 10 lakh mark.

The subcompact SUV comes with a nine-inch touchscreen display, a heads-up display, a single-pane sunroof, wireless phone charging, up to six airbags, ABS with EBD and electronic stability control (ESC).

Citroen C3

Launch July 20 Engine 1.2-litre NA petrol engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine Transmission Five-speed manual Six-speed manual Power 82PS 110PS Torque 115Nm 190Nm Price Rs 5.88 lakh to Rs 8.15 lakh

The French carmaker launched its first mass market offering in India this year with the C3.

Citroen C3 comes in two variants: Live and Feel.

Features a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, height-adjustable driver seat, a four-speaker sound system, a digital instrument cluster, dual front airbags and ABS with EBD.

Maruti Alto K10

Launch August 18 Engine 1-litre Dual Jet petrol engine Transmission Five-speed manual/ five-speed AMT Power 67PS Torque 89Nm Price Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.95 lakh

Maruti brought back the Alto K10, gave it distinctive styling and the same engine as the Celerio.

Alto K10 is one of the most affordable cars in the country.

Can be had in four trims: Std (O), LXi, VXi and VXi+.

The VXi trim gets a CNG variant with the same engine making 57PS and 82.1Nm.

Its features list includes a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, steering-mounted controls and manually adjustable ORVMs.

Tata Tiago EV

Launch September 28 Battery Pack 19.2kWh 24kWh Power 61PS 75PS Torque 110Nm 114Nm Range 250km 315km Price Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh

Tata launched its most affordable EV this year in September but deliveries are slated to begin in January 2023.

Offered in four trims: XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux.

The XE and XT trims can be had for under Rs 10 lakh.

The Tiago EV gets four charging options: 15A, 3.3kW, 7.2kW and a 50kW DC fast-charger.

Its features list comprises a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a four-speaker Harman sound system, auto AC, foldable ORVMs, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control and regenerative braking.

On the safety front, it gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBS, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a rear-view camera.

While some of these cars have variants that cross the Rs 10 lakh mark, they are still some of the most affordable options in the country right now. If you are looking for a new car in the under Rs 10 lakh budget, these are the best options available.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

