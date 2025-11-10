All-New Toyota Hilux Makes Global Debut, To Get An Electric Powertrain!

Toyota also confirmed a hydrogen fuel-cell electric version of the Hilux, which is scheduled to arrive in 2028

Toyota has pulled the wraps off the ninth-generation Hilux, now offered with an all-electric powertrain for the first time. Alongside it, Toyota continues to offer the trusted 2.8-litre diesel engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid setup. The new-gen Hilux also gets a complete design overhaul inside and out, packing in more tech than before. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Hilux.

Land Cruiser-inspired Design

The new-gen Toyota Hilux receives a major design overhaul, bringing it in line with the latest Toyota Land Cruiser SUV. At the front, it sports sleek LED headlights with integrated DRLs and a bold, closed-off grille bearing the prominent ‘TOYOTA’ lettering at the centre. The bumper design adds to its rugged appeal with a muscular, protruding profile, silver accents on the lower section, and neatly integrated LED fog lamps on either side.

In profile, the new-gen Hilux still carries a typical Hilux silhouette with dual-can body style and flatbed, along with aerodynamically designed alloy wheels. There’s also a charging flap provided on the front fender of the all-electric Hilux. At the rear, it gets vertically stacked C-shaped LED taillights and an all-black bumper. The highlights at the rear also include a ‘TOYOTA’ badging on the flatbed gate, and high-stop brake lights placed above the flatbed handle.

Recently, Toyota also unveiled the Land Cruiser FJ, one of the smallest members of the LC family. You can read more about it in this story. In India, the current-gen Hilux also gets the ‘Black’ edition. Here’s how it looks in comparison to the standard Hilux.

Interior: Loaded With Tech

Inside as well, the new-gen Toyota Hilux has some Land Cruiser influence, complete with an all-black interior theme and all-black seat upholstery. It gets horizontal AC vents at the centre, below which you will find two Type-C USB ports, a drive mode selector, traction control and hill descent control buttons. It also comes with a new electrically assisted power steering unit, with ‘TOYOTA’ spelt out on the horn pad.

The interior is highlighted by dual 12.3-inch screens (one for the digital driver’s display and the other for the infotainment). The list of amenities also includes dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, and auto-dimming IRVM (inside rear view mirror). Passenger safety is taken care of by multiple airbags, blind view monitor, electronic parking brake, and level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

First All-electric Hilux

It’s the first all-electric version of the Hilux, which makes use of a 59.2 kWh battery pack paired with dual electric motors. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 59.2 kWh WLTP-claimed range 240 km (approx.) Torque 205 Nm (front axle), 268.6 Nm (rear axle) Drivetrain All-wheel-drive (AWD) Payload Capacity 715 Kg Towing Capacity 1,600 kg

WLTP: Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure

Toyota continues to offer the Hilux with a 2.8-litre diesel engine, paired with a 48V mild hybrid system. Its India-spec counterpart also uses the same engine, making 204 PS and up to 500 Nm, coupled with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission (AT).

Notably, Toyota also confirmed that it will debut a hydrogen fuel-cell electric version of the Hilux in 2028.

Capabilities Intact

The Hilux has long been known for its hardcore off-road capabilities, and this ninth-gen version is no different. It now comes equipped with multiple terrain modes, while features like the multi-terrain monitor make tackling tricky situations even more convenient. Notably, the Hilux offers a water-wading capacity of 700 mm.

Expected India Launch

The new-generation Toyota Hilux will be launched in the UK market first in June 2026, followed by the other global markets. The automaker is yet to confirm its India launch. In India, the current-gen Hilux takes on the Isuzu V-Cross.

We also expect Toyota to bring out the next-gen Fortuner soon, which is something that Indians would welcome with both hands open.