All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    Volkswagen Tayron R Line Vs Toyota Fortuner: Key Specifications Compared

    While both the SUVs are offered in a 7-seat layout, there are plenty of differences inside and out that make them cater to a diverse set of buyers

    Published On Feb 11, 2026 07:01 PM By Rohit

    1.7K Views
    • Write a comment

    Tayron Vs Fortuner

    In the next few months, we will get to see multiple new SUVs, including the upcoming Volkswagen Tayron R Line. It is set to be the carmaker’s flagship offering in India, and will be sold in a 7-seat layout. Since it will be positioned in the full-size SUV segment, it will be taking on one of the best in the game: the Toyota Fortuner. We have now compared the key specifications of both the SUVs to help you pick the right one:

    Tayron R Line Vs Fortuner: Dimensions

    Dimensions

    2026 Volkswagen Tayron R Line

    Toyota Fortuner

    Difference

    Length

    4,792 mm

    4,795 mm

    - 3 mm

    Width

    1,866 mm

    1,855 mm

    + 11 mm

    Height

    1,665 mm

    1,835 mm

    - 170 mm

    Wheelbase

    2,789 mm

    2,745 mm

    + 44 mm

    • The Tayron R Line is wider than the Toyota SUV by 11 mm and also has a 44 mm longer wheelbase.

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Toyota Fortuner

    • That said, the Fortuner leads when it comes to the overall length (although by a marginal 3 mm) and height (a huge 170 mm advantage).

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Toyota Fortuner

    Tayron R Line Vs Fortuner: Colour Options

    While the Tayron R Line will be available in seven exterior paint shades, the Toyota Fortuner is sold in six:

    2026 Volkswagen Tayron R Line

    Toyota Fortuner

    Nightshade Blue

    Avant-Garde Bronze

    Ultraviolet

    Silver Metallic

    Grenadilla Black

    Attitude Black

    Dolphin Grey

    Sparkling Black Crystal Shine

    Oryx White

    Super White

    Cipressino Green

    Platinum White Pearl

    Oyster Silver

    While both the Tayron R Line and the Fortuner have some common shades in the form of black, silver and white, it’s the Volkswagen SUV that will offer unique shades choices if that’s your preference. You can check out its colour options in our separately covered story. However, there’s one different colourway on the Fortuner too, in the form of the Avant-Garde Bronze.

    Tayron R Line Vs Fortuner: Features

    Features

    2026 Volkswagen Tayron R Line

    Toyota Fortuner

    Auto-LED headlights

    ✅ (with cornering function)

    Alloy wheels

    19-inch dual-tone

    18-inches

    Roof rails

    Silver-finished

    ✅ (functional)

    LED tail lights

    Upholstery

    Leatherette

    Leather

    Seating layout

    7-seater

    7-seater

    Ambient lighting

    30-colour

    Extendable underthigh support

    Automatic climate control

    3-zone

    2-zone

    Heated front seats with massage function

    Cruise control

    Adaptive (as part of ADAS suite)

    Ventilated front seats

    Panoramic sunroof

    Power-adjustable front seats

    ✅ (12-way)

    Digital driver’s display

    10.25-inches

    Powered tailgate

    Wireless smartphone charger

    ✅ (dual)

    Push-button start/stop

    Heads-up display

    Touchscreen infotainment system

    15-inches

    8-inches

    Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    ✅ (wireless)

    Sound system

    11 speakers (Harman Kardon-branded)

    11 speakers (JBL-branded)

    Connected car tech

    Airbags

    9

    7

    360-degree camera

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    ISOFIX child seat mounts

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    Level-2 ADAS*

    *ADAS - advanced driver assistance systems

    • Both the SUVs come with all-LED lighting, a powered tailgate, an 11-speaker sound system, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Toyota Fortuner

    • Since the Tayron R Line is the more modern offering of the two, it gets many additional features over the Fortuner. These include a larger 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, 3-zone climate control, and even a heads-up display.

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Toyota Fortuner

    • Thankfully, though, the Fortuner is well covered in terms of more than just the essential safety features and gets seven airbags (nine on the Volkswagen SUV), a 360-degree camera, and ESC. The Tayron R Line, however, goes a step further and also gets a TPMS along with Level-2 ADAS.

    Volkwagen Tayron R-Line
    Toyota Fortuner

    Tayron R Line Vs Fortuner: Powertrain Options

    Specification

    2026 Volkswagen Tayron R Line

    Toyota Fortuner

    Engine

    2-litre turbo-petrol engine

    2.7-litre petrol engine

    2.8-litre diesel engine with 48V mild-hybrid tech

    Power

    204 PS

    166 PS

    204 PS

    Torque

    320 Nm

    245 Nm

    420 Nm (MT), 500 Nm (AT)

    Transmission*

    7-speed DCT

    6-speed AT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    Drivetrain^

    AWD

    RWD

    RWD, 4WD

    *DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission

    ^AWD - all-wheel-drivetrain, RWD - rear-wheel-drivetrain, 4WD - 4-wheel-drivetrain

    • While the Tayron R Line is a petrol-only offering, the Fortuner is at an advantage here as it gets the choice of both petrol and diesel powertrains.

    • Toyota is also providing the SUV with both RWD and 4x4 options as opposed to an AWD setup on the Volkswagen Tayron R Line.

    • In terms of transmission choices, the Volkswagen SUV comes with only an automatic gearbox, while the Fortuner is available with both manual (only in Diesel) and automatic options.

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Toyota Fortuner

    Tayron R Line Vs Fortuner: Prices

     

    2026 Volkswagen Tayron R Line

    Toyota Fortuner

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 48 lakh onwards (expected)

    Rs 34.16 lakh to Rs 49.59 lakh

    Given that the Tayron R Line is set to be assembled locally in India, we expect it to have an aggressive starting price to help it compete fiercely with its rivals.

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Toyota Fortuner

    CarDekho Says…

    The Toyota Fortuner has been a tried and tested product, and is still one of the best-selling models in its segment. Although it has grown long in the tooth, Toyota’s relatively lower service costs and ease of maintenance are some of the top reasons why people still pick it over rivals, along with the choice of a diesel engine. 

    That said, the Volkswagen Tayron R Line is a more stylish offering, packs plenty of modern-age features, and is well-suited to cater to the needs of enthusiasts. The longer wheelbase and a marginally wider cabin should also make it that much more comfortable inside for the occupants vis-à-vis the Fortuner.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

    Explore similar cars

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Volkswagen Tayron R Line Vs Toyota Fortuner: Key Specifications Compared
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience