Volkswagen Tayron R Line Vs Toyota Fortuner: Key Specifications Compared

In the next few months, we will get to see multiple new SUVs, including the upcoming Volkswagen Tayron R Line. It is set to be the carmaker’s flagship offering in India, and will be sold in a 7-seat layout. Since it will be positioned in the full-size SUV segment, it will be taking on one of the best in the game: the Toyota Fortuner. We have now compared the key specifications of both the SUVs to help you pick the right one:

Tayron R Line Vs Fortuner: Dimensions

Dimensions 2026 Volkswagen Tayron R Line Toyota Fortuner Difference Length 4,792 mm 4,795 mm - 3 mm Width 1,866 mm 1,855 mm + 11 mm Height 1,665 mm 1,835 mm - 170 mm Wheelbase 2,789 mm 2,745 mm + 44 mm

The Tayron R Line is wider than the Toyota SUV by 11 mm and also has a 44 mm longer wheelbase.

That said, the Fortuner leads when it comes to the overall length (although by a marginal 3 mm) and height (a huge 170 mm advantage).

Tayron R Line Vs Fortuner: Colour Options

While the Tayron R Line will be available in seven exterior paint shades, the Toyota Fortuner is sold in six:

2026 Volkswagen Tayron R Line Toyota Fortuner Nightshade Blue Avant-Garde Bronze Ultraviolet Silver Metallic Grenadilla Black Attitude Black Dolphin Grey Sparkling Black Crystal Shine Oryx White Super White Cipressino Green Platinum White Pearl Oyster Silver –

While both the Tayron R Line and the Fortuner have some common shades in the form of black, silver and white, it’s the Volkswagen SUV that will offer unique shades choices if that’s your preference. You can check out its colour options in our separately covered story. However, there’s one different colourway on the Fortuner too, in the form of the Avant-Garde Bronze.

Tayron R Line Vs Fortuner: Features

Features 2026 Volkswagen Tayron R Line Toyota Fortuner Auto-LED headlights ✅ (with cornering function) ✅ Alloy wheels 19-inch dual-tone 18-inches Roof rails Silver-finished ✅ (functional) LED tail lights ✅ ✅ Upholstery Leatherette Leather Seating layout 7-seater 7-seater Ambient lighting 30-colour ❌ Extendable underthigh support ✅ ❌ Automatic climate control 3-zone 2-zone Heated front seats with massage function ✅ ❌ Cruise control Adaptive (as part of ADAS suite) ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Panoramic sunroof ✅ ❌ Power-adjustable front seats ✅ (12-way) ✅ Digital driver’s display 10.25-inches ❌ Powered tailgate ✅ ✅ Wireless smartphone charger ✅ (dual) ✅ Push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Heads-up display ✅ ❌ Touchscreen infotainment system 15-inches 8-inches Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ✅ (wireless) ✅ Sound system 11 speakers (Harman Kardon-branded) 11 speakers (JBL-branded) Connected car tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 9 7 360-degree camera ✅ ✅ Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat mounts ✅ ✅ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ✅ ❌ Level-2 ADAS* ✅ ❌

*ADAS - advanced driver assistance systems

Both the SUVs come with all-LED lighting, a powered tailgate, an 11-speaker sound system, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Since the Tayron R Line is the more modern offering of the two, it gets many additional features over the Fortuner. These include a larger 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, 3-zone climate control, and even a heads-up display.

Thankfully, though, the Fortuner is well covered in terms of more than just the essential safety features and gets seven airbags (nine on the Volkswagen SUV), a 360-degree camera, and ESC. The Tayron R Line, however, goes a step further and also gets a TPMS along with Level-2 ADAS.

We have also compared how the Tayron R Line stacks up against the Skoda Kodiaq if you were looking for more options in the same full-size SUV segment.

Tayron R Line Vs Fortuner: Powertrain Options

Specification 2026 Volkswagen Tayron R Line Toyota Fortuner Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine 2.7-litre petrol engine 2.8-litre diesel engine with 48V mild-hybrid tech Power 204 PS 166 PS 204 PS Torque 320 Nm 245 Nm 420 Nm (MT), 500 Nm (AT) Transmission* 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drivetrain^ AWD RWD RWD, 4WD

*DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission

^AWD - all-wheel-drivetrain, RWD - rear-wheel-drivetrain, 4WD - 4-wheel-drivetrain

While the Tayron R Line is a petrol-only offering, the Fortuner is at an advantage here as it gets the choice of both petrol and diesel powertrains.

Toyota is also providing the SUV with both RWD and 4x4 options as opposed to an AWD setup on the Volkswagen Tayron R Line.

In terms of transmission choices, the Volkswagen SUV comes with only an automatic gearbox, while the Fortuner is available with both manual (only in Diesel) and automatic options.

Tayron R Line Vs Fortuner: Prices

2026 Volkswagen Tayron R Line Toyota Fortuner Price (ex-showroom) Rs 48 lakh onwards (expected) Rs 34.16 lakh to Rs 49.59 lakh

Given that the Tayron R Line is set to be assembled locally in India, we expect it to have an aggressive starting price to help it compete fiercely with its rivals.

CarDekho Says…

The Toyota Fortuner has been a tried and tested product, and is still one of the best-selling models in its segment. Although it has grown long in the tooth, Toyota’s relatively lower service costs and ease of maintenance are some of the top reasons why people still pick it over rivals, along with the choice of a diesel engine.

That said, the Volkswagen Tayron R Line is a more stylish offering, packs plenty of modern-age features, and is well-suited to cater to the needs of enthusiasts. The longer wheelbase and a marginally wider cabin should also make it that much more comfortable inside for the occupants vis-à-vis the Fortuner.