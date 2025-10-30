Japan Mobility Show 2025: This Is How The New Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Prototype SUV Looks Like In 8 Real-life Images

The Land Cruiser FJ concept is expected to go on sale in international markets sometime in mid-2026

With the Japan Mobility Show 2025 now underway, we have got to take a closer look at the recently revealed Toyota Land Cruiser FJ SUV concept. It is a compact-yet-tough looking SUV that fits in the Land Cruiser family and also features a similar boxy silhouette and rugged appearance. In this story, we bring to you the new Land Cruiser FJ concept in 8 detailed images:

Front

The SUV’s rugged appeal is noticeable on the fascia, thanks to an imposing grille and a massive bumper. Toyota has given it all-LED projector headlights surrounded by C-shaped LED DRLs. The Land Cruiser FJ concept has a gloss-black grille with chrome inserts and the ‘Toyota’ badge in the centre. Lower down, it gets a tall bumper with a big air dam in the centre and LED fog lamps tucked in the corners. You can also notice the presence of the front camera and parking sensors in the bumper.

Side

Its compact dimensions, boxy silhouette, and shorter footprint are the most identifiable when the SUV is viewed from the sides. Toyota has also provided it with flared wheel arches and a chunky body cladding all-around the SUV. The Land Cruiser FJ concept is also seen with black roof rails, blacked-out ORVMs and door handles, as well as side steps for easier ingress and egress.

Wheel

The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ comes with 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels and also gets disc brakes at the four wheels.

Rear

The first thing you would notice at the back of the SUV is the super big glass panel on the sideway-hinged tailgate. It features a tailgate-mounted spare wheel with a cover sporting the ‘Land Cruiser’ insignia in a gloss-black finish that also neatly camouflages the parking camera. Other elements include LED tail lights that stick out from the SUV’s frame, a ‘Land Cruiser’ lettering on the tailgate (finished in gloss black), rear wiper with washer, and a tall bumper with ‘Toyota’ inscribed on it.

The best part of the front and rear bumpers is that both are segmented units, meaning the corner portions can be removed for either damage repair or for allowing owners to customise the SUV as per their preferences.

Boot Space

While Toyota has not revealed the exact boot space capacity figure, one look at the luggage bay indicates that it should suffice for a weekend’s worth of luggage for a small family.

Interior

The Land Cruiser FJ is a 5-seater offering and gets an all-black cabin theme. It has a clean, upright dashboard and flaunts a 3-spoke steering wheel with various controls. There’s a large central touchscreen infotainment unit below which you will notice the rectangular central AC vents (side units are circular). Thankfully, though, Toyota has chosen to equip the Land Cruiser FJ concept with physical buttons for the climate controls. Below the central AC vents, you will find the 4-wheel-drive (4WD) dial and gear selector.

At the back, there are three individual adjustable headrests but there’s no provision of AC vents or a centre armrest. Speaking of amenities, the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ packs a digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, push-button start/stop, and dual-zone climate control. Its safety net comprises multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

What About Powertrain Options?

It will be powered by a 2.7-litre naturally aspirated (N/A) petrol engine, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Specification Land Cruiser FJ Engine 2.7-litre N/A petrol Power 163 PS Torque 246 Nm Transmission 6-speed ECT* Drivetrain 4WD

*ECT - Electronically controlled torque converter transmission

If you are wondering what an ECT is, it basically uses advanced electronics for optimised gearshifts to offer improved performance and fuel efficiency.

Global Debut And India Launch Timelines

While the Japanese carmaker will globally launch the SUV sometime in mid-2026, it has yet to confirm whether the baby Land Cruiser FJ will make its way to India anytime soon.