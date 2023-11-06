Modified On Nov 06, 2023 11:21 AM By Ansh for Maruti FRONX

All 3 cars come with similar space, features and cabin experiences, but Fronx’s turbo-petrol makes a big difference in performance

The Maruti Fronx was launched earlier this year as a coupe-style SUV based on the Maruti Baleno, which is the same as the Toyota Glanza. The Fronx comes with similar features, space, practicality and cabin as the two premium hatchbacks, but offers bigger proportions, beefier coupe styling; and most importantly, a turbo-petrol engine option. Here, we compare the performance figures of the Fronx with the Glanza to see how much difference the more powerful engine makes and also see if you should consider the bigger Maruti model.

Powertrain Specifications

Specifications Maruti Fronx Toyota Glanza/ Maruti Baleno Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre NA petrol Power 100PS 90PS Torque 148Nm 113Nm Transmission 5MT/ 6AT 5MT/ 5AMT

The Baleno and Glanza come with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which comes with a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed AMT. This setup is also offered with the lower variants of the Fronx.

However, the Maruti SUV also gets a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine option that makes 10PS and 35Nm more than the hatchbacks’ engine and also comes with a proper automatic transmission. In our tests, we took the manual variants of both the Fronx and Glanza, and here are the results.

Performance: Acceleration

Tests Maruti Fronx Toyota Glanza 0-100kmph 10.38 Seconds 13.45 Seconds Quarter Mile 17.31 Seconds at 129.14kmph 18.85 Seconds at 120.76kmph 30-80kmph (3rd Gear) 7.63 Seconds 12.09 Seconds 40-100kmph (4th Gear) 13.28 Seconds 22.44 Seconds

In acceleration, the Glanza is nowhere near the Maruti Fronx. The coupe-SUV came out to be quicker than the hatchback in every test, and that too by a big margin. It can reach 100kmph from nought more than 3 seconds before the hatchback and the 4th gear acceleration time for the Fronx is nearly half.

Performance: Braking

Tests Maruti Fronx Toyota Glanza 100-0kmph 41.30 metres 43.29 metres 80-0kmph 26.23 metres 26.79 metres

In our braking tests, as seen in the table above. Both the models have a similar stopping distance when braking from 80kmph to 0kmph. However, the difference came out to be bigger by 2 metres when we performed the same test from 100kmph.

Price & Verdict

Ex-showroom Price Maruti Fronx Maruti Baleno Toyota Glanza Rs 7.46 lakh to Rs 13.13 lakh Rs 6.61 lakh to Rs 9.88 lakh Rs 6.81 lakh to Rs 10 lakh

Maruti Fronx’s turbo-petrol variants start from the Delta+ turbo manual, which is priced at Rs 9.72 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the top-spec Baleno and Glanza AMT, this variant is affordable by Rs Rs 16,000 and Rs 28,000, respectively.

This mid-spec variant of the Fronx will give you the better and more exciting performance of the turbo-petrol engine, but you’ll be compromising on the exterior design, cabin experience and a lot of features. So in this case, it would be better to pick any of the two hatchbacks. However, if you are willing to pay more, the higher-spec variants of the Fronx will be better value for money.

