This Is How Quick The Turbo-petrol Maruti Fronx Is Compared To The Baleno-Glanza Duo
All 3 cars come with similar space, features and cabin experiences, but Fronx’s turbo-petrol makes a big difference in performance
The Maruti Fronx was launched earlier this year as a coupe-style SUV based on the Maruti Baleno, which is the same as the Toyota Glanza. The Fronx comes with similar features, space, practicality and cabin as the two premium hatchbacks, but offers bigger proportions, beefier coupe styling; and most importantly, a turbo-petrol engine option. Here, we compare the performance figures of the Fronx with the Glanza to see how much difference the more powerful engine makes and also see if you should consider the bigger Maruti model.
Powertrain Specifications
|
Specifications
|
Maruti Fronx
|
Toyota Glanza/ Maruti Baleno
|
Engine
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.2-litre NA petrol
|
Power
|
100PS
|
90PS
|
Torque
|
148Nm
|
113Nm
|
Transmission
|
5MT/ 6AT
|
5MT/ 5AMT
The Baleno and Glanza come with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which comes with a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed AMT. This setup is also offered with the lower variants of the Fronx.
However, the Maruti SUV also gets a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine option that makes 10PS and 35Nm more than the hatchbacks’ engine and also comes with a proper automatic transmission. In our tests, we took the manual variants of both the Fronx and Glanza, and here are the results.
Performance: Acceleration
|
Tests
|
Maruti Fronx
|
Toyota Glanza
|
0-100kmph
|
10.38 Seconds
|
13.45 Seconds
|
Quarter Mile
|
17.31 Seconds at 129.14kmph
|
18.85 Seconds at 120.76kmph
|
30-80kmph (3rd Gear)
|
7.63 Seconds
|
12.09 Seconds
|
40-100kmph (4th Gear)
|
13.28 Seconds
|
22.44 Seconds
In acceleration, the Glanza is nowhere near the Maruti Fronx. The coupe-SUV came out to be quicker than the hatchback in every test, and that too by a big margin. It can reach 100kmph from nought more than 3 seconds before the hatchback and the 4th gear acceleration time for the Fronx is nearly half.
Performance: Braking
|
Tests
|
Maruti Fronx
|
Toyota Glanza
|
100-0kmph
|
41.30 metres
|
43.29 metres
|
80-0kmph
|
26.23 metres
|
26.79 metres
In our braking tests, as seen in the table above. Both the models have a similar stopping distance when braking from 80kmph to 0kmph. However, the difference came out to be bigger by 2 metres when we performed the same test from 100kmph.
Price & Verdict
|
Ex-showroom Price
|
Maruti Fronx
|
Maruti Baleno
|
Toyota Glanza
|
Rs 7.46 lakh to Rs 13.13 lakh
|
Rs 6.61 lakh to Rs 9.88 lakh
|
Rs 6.81 lakh to Rs 10 lakh
Maruti Fronx’s turbo-petrol variants start from the Delta+ turbo manual, which is priced at Rs 9.72 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the top-spec Baleno and Glanza AMT, this variant is affordable by Rs Rs 16,000 and Rs 28,000, respectively.
This mid-spec variant of the Fronx will give you the better and more exciting performance of the turbo-petrol engine, but you’ll be compromising on the exterior design, cabin experience and a lot of features. So in this case, it would be better to pick any of the two hatchbacks. However, if you are willing to pay more, the higher-spec variants of the Fronx will be better value for money.
