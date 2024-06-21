Maruti Fronx Velocity Edition Now Offered Across All Variants

Modified On Jun 21, 2024 08:10 PM By Dipan for Maruti FRONX

The Fronx Velocity Edition with sporty cosmetic accessories starts at Rs 7.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for a limited period

Maruti Suzuki expands the Fronx Velocity Edition to all 14 variants.

The Velocity Edition features additional exterior design elements, differentiated by variant.

The interior gets accessorised for the turbo-petrol variants too.

The feature suite remains the same as the regular Fronx.

The Fronx gets a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.2-litre petrol engine option.

Maruti has been introducing special editions for its latest Nexa SUVs and crossovers in recent years. The Maruti Fronx got a Velocity Edition in February 2024, but it was limited to the turbo-petrol variants only. Now, this special edition is available across all variants of the Fronx SUV. This special edition includes additional accessories valued at up to Rs 45,000.

Fronx Velocity Edition with the 1.2-litre petrol/CNG engine

The base-level Sigma variant of the Fronx Velocity Edition with the 1.2-litre engine receives the following enhancements:

Black and red front bumper garnish

Headlamp garnish

Wheel arch garnish

Front grille garnished in Opulent Red

The Delta, Delta +, and Delta+ (O) variants get the following enhancements over the Sigma Velocity Edition trim:

Red inserts in side moulding

Black and red rear bumper garnish

Illuminated door sill guard

Red interior mats

Black and red rear spoiler

Door visors

Outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) finished in red

Boot door garnish

Fronx Velocity Edition with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine

The Delta+, Alpha, and Zeta trims with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine receive the same design enhancements that were previously offered:

Grey and red exterior styling kit

Door visors

Black and red front and rear bumper garnish

Red ORVMs

Headlight garnish

Red insert on sides

Illuminated door sill guard

Red interior mats

Black seat covers

Carbon finish on interior elements

Boot mat

Black and red rear spoiler

Wheel arch garnish

Front grille garnished in Opulent Red

Boot door garnish

Prices and Rivals

Prices of the Maruti Fronx Velocity edition start at Rs 7.29 lakh (introductory). The regular Fronx costs between Rs 7.52 lakh and Rs 12.88 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, pan India).

The Maruti Fronx SUV competes with its rebadged version, the Toyota Taisor. It is also an alternative to subcompact SUVs such as the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Brezza, Citroen C3, and Hyundai Exter.

