Modified On Jul 18, 2024 07:13 PM By Samarth for Maruti Baleno

Offers also include complimentary accessories kits, extended warranties, and an additional savings of Rs 1.5 lakh on the Jimny through Maruti’s financing option

Maruti is offering the Jimny with maximum discount of up to Rs 3.3 lakh via Maruti’s financing option.

The Grand Vitara gets a discount of up to Rs 1.03 lakh with a complimentary 5 year warranty plan.

The Baleno gets maximum savings of up to Rs 57,000

The Fronx is available with benefits of up to Rs 42,500.

The Maruti XL6 gets a cash discount of Rs 20,000 while the Invicto does not attract any offer during this period.

These offers are already underway and are valid till July 31, 2024.

Maruti is continuing its promotional offers throughout the latter half of July, running up to the end of the month. During this period, Maruti is providing discounts on various models like the Jimny, Grand Vitara and Fronx. That said, the Maruti Invicto is not offered with any discount just like the previous months. Here’s a look at the model-wise offer details:

Baleno

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 57,100

The above-mentioned discounts are valid for the AMT variants of the Maruti Baleno, but if you are planning to go with manual transmission variant then the cash discount is Rs 35,000.

Customers can avail scrappage bonus of Rs 20,000 instead of the exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

The Baleno CNG is available in Delta and Zeta variants with a cash discount of Rs 35,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively, while all other benefits remain unchanged.

The Baleno is priced between Rs 6.66 lakh and Rs 9.83 lakh.

Fronx

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 32,500 (+ Velocity edition kit) Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 42,500

Maruti Fronx with turbo-petrol option gets maximum benefits, as it gets a cash discount of Rs 32,500 along with Rs 10,000 exchange bonus and a complementary Velocity Edition accessory kit worth Rs 43,000.

The Sigma variant which is offered with 1.2-litre petrol engine option, is offered with a cash discount of Rs 22,500 and complimentary Velocity Edition kit. While Delta and Delta+ manual transmission variants attract a Rs 20,000 cash discount.

The AMT variants get an additional Rs 2,500 cash discount.

Buyers have the option to pick a scrappage bonus of Rs 15,000 instead of the exchange bonus.

CNG variants of Fronx do not get any cash benefit while it gets an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 or scrappage bonus of Rs 15,000.

The Fronx is priced between Rs 7.52 lakh and Rs 12.88 lakh.

Note: During this period, the Velocity Edition kit for Delta/Delta+ can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 12,700, which usually retails at Rs 17,300.

Grand Vitara

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 50,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 50,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 1.03 lakh

These benefits on Maruti Grand Vitara are valid for the strong-hybrid variants, with an additional 5-year warranty at no extra charge. Additionally, buyers can avail of a scrappage bonus of Rs 55,000 or an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 on these variants.

Maruti offers the base-spec Sigma variant with a Rs 30,000 cash discount, Rs 20,000 exchange bonus (or Rs 25,000 scrappage bonus option), and a Rs 3,100 corporate discount.

The Delta variant receives the same cash discount as the Sigma, but both the exchange and scrappage bonuses are increased by Rs 10,000.

Meanwhile, the Zeta and Alpha variants of the Grand Vitara are attracting a cash benefit of Rs 25,000, with all benefits remaining the same as Delta variant.

A cash discount of Rs 10,000 is also available on the CNG variants of the SUV, which can be clubbed with exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 or Rs 25,000 scrappage bonus and corporate discount of Rs 3,100.

The Grand Vitara retails between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 19.93 lakh.

Jimny

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 1.8 lakh (Rs 1.5 lakh additional with MSSF) Total Benefits Up to Rs 3.3 lakh

Alpha variant of the Maruti Jimny is offered with Rs 1.8 lakh cash discount for all customers, but if you are financing your car via Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance (MSSF) you can get additional Rs 1.5 lakh savings.

However, for the Zeta variant, the cash discount is reduced by Rs 5,000, and the MSSF discount is reduced to Rs 1 lakh.

Maruti is not offering any exchange bonus, corporate discount, or scrappage bonus on the Jimny.

The Jimny is priced from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.79 lakh.

XL6

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000

The only MPV here, the Maruti XL6 is available with up to Rs 40,000 savings on the petrol variant with Rs 25,000 bonus if you opt for scrappage benefit.

The cash discount of Rs 15,000 is available on the CNG variants of the XL6 with option of Rs 10,000 exchange bonus or Rs 15,000 scrappage bonus.

Maruti has priced the XL6 between Rs 11.61 lakh and Rs 14.61 lakh.

Ciaz

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 48,000

The Maruti Ciaz is offered with savings up to Rs 48,000 by combining above offers.

The corporate discount is only applicable only for Sigma and Delta variants in fleet only.

The scrappage bonus on the Ciaz is Rs 30,000 which can be opted by dropping the exchange bonus benefit.

Maruti has priced its compact sedan between Rs 9.40 lakh and Rs 12.29 lakh.

Ignis

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 55,000

If you are planning to buy the Maruti Ignis in automatic transmission, then you can avail the above mentioned offers. Additionally, you can get the scrappage bonus of Rs 20,000 if you don't have a car to exchange.

For MT variants of Maruti Ignis, the cash discount is reduced to Rs 35,000 while other discounts remain unchanged.

Maruti has priced the Ignis between Rs 5.84 lakh and Rs 8.06 lakh.

Notes:

The corporate offers may vary based on the eligibility of the customers.

The benefits may vary depending on the state and city, so please contact your nearest Maruti Nexa dealership for more details.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

