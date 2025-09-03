These Are The 10 Most Affordable Cars In India With ADAS

Three models each from Hyundai and Honda feature in this list, while two Kia SUVs have also made it

Car safety has come a long way and is no longer just about airbags and crumple zones that come into play only after a crash. Today’s cars are smarter and proactive with an active safety tech called ‘advanced driver assistance systems’ (ADAS). It’s a driver assistance technology that uses a camera and radar to detect the surroundings to prevent collisions. From assisting with keeping your car in lane and highway cruising to automatically applying brakes in an emergency, it makes driving both safer and more convenient. If you’re considering an ADAS-equipped car, here’s a look at the 10 most affordable options currently available in India.

Honda Amaze

Variant: ZX, Rs 10 Lakh Onwards

The third-generation Honda Amaze is the most affordable offering in India to come with ADAS. Note that this subcompact sedan only uses camera and not radar for this safety tech. The suite includes lane keep assist, lane departure alert, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and auto high-beam. Though not a part of its ADAS suite, the Amaze also comes equipped with a lane-watch camera for the left-hand side of the car, in order to cover the blind spot area.

Hyundai Venue

Variant: SX(O), Rs 12.56 Lakh Onwards

The Hyundai Venue was the first offering in the subcompact SUV space to come with the level 1 ADAS suite. The features include forward collision warning, forward collision avoidance assist for car, cycle and pedestrian, lane keep and following assist, lane departure alert, leading vehicle lane departure alert, driver attention warning, and high-beam assist. Note that the ADAS tech in the Venue is limited to its top-spec SX(O) variant.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Variant: From AX5 L TGDi, Rs 12.62 Lakh Onwards

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is the only offering from Mahindra in this list, which comes with level 2 ADAS available from its mid-spec AX5 L TGDi (direct-injection turbo-petrol) variant. It is equipped with safety aids like adaptive cruise control, auto-emergency braking for the pedestrian, cyclist, and vehicle, forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, high-beam assist, lane-keep assist, lane departure warning, and smart pilot assist. After the AX5 L, the ADAS suite is available with the top-spec AX7L variant of the SUV.

Honda City

Variant: From V, Rs 13.15 Lakh Onwards

Another Honda in this list is the City compact sedan, which interestingly offers the ADAS right from its one-above-base V variant. The package includes lane keep assist, lane departure alert, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and auto high-beam. Just like in the Amaze, the ADAS tech in the city also works using the camera, and it’s not equipped with a radar. Note that the lane-watch camera is available from the one-below-top VX variant of the Honda City.

Kia Sonet

Variant: From GTX Plus, Rs 14.93 Lakh Onwards

Just like the Hyundai Venue, the Kia Sonet is also being offered with level 1 ADAS suite, available with its top-spec GTX Plus and X-Line variants. Its ADAS suite is exactly the same as seen on the Venue, which includes forward collision warning, forward collision avoidance assist for car, cycle and pedestrian, lane keep and following assist, lane departure alert, leading vehicle lane departure alert, driver attention warning, and high-beam assist. However, do note that the starting ADAS variant of the Kia Sonet is Rs 2.36 lakh more expensive than that of the Hyundai Venue.

Honda Elevate

Variant: ZX, Rs 15.41 Lakh Onwards

The Honda Elevate is the third Honda offering in the list of most affordable cars in India with ADAS, however, this safety tech is limited to its top-spec ZX variant. Just like the Honda Amaze and Honda City, the Elevate also has camera-based ADAS tech and it doesn’t get a radar sensor. Its ADAS suite is the same as the other two Honda offerings, which includes lane keep assist, lane departure alert, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and auto high-beam. The Elevate also gets a lane watch camera from the mid-spec VX trim.

MG Astor

Variant: Savvy Pro, Rs 15.70 Lakh

The MG Astor was one of the first compact SUVs in India to include full suite level 2 ADAS safety features. Currently, the ADAS is limited to its top-spec Savvy Pro variant which is only available with the CVT automatic version of the SUV. The ADAS package on board the Astor includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure and lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, auto-emergency braking, headlights assist, blind spot detection, lane change assist, and rear cross traffic alert.

Hyundai Creta

Variant: From SX Tech, Rs 16.09 Lakh Onwards

One of the highest-selling SUVs, the Hyundai Creta, also comes with level 2 ADAS starting from the mid-spec SX Tech variant. Unlike the Honda Elevate, the Creta has a radar-based ADAS system and includes features such as forward collision warning, forward collision avoidance assist for car, cycle and pedestrian, lane keep and following assist, lane departure alert, leading vehicle lane departure alert, driver attention warning, and high-beam assist. The list further expands to safety exit warning, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert and avoidance assist. If you opt for the top-spec SX(O) trim, you blind-view monitor for both sides of the SUV.

Hyundai Verna

Variant: SX(O) CVT And SX(O) Turbo, Rs 16.40 Lakh Onwards

After the Honda City, the Hyundai Verna is the only compact sedan in India to come with level 2 ADAS. Note that if you opt for the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine of the Verna, the ADAS is limited to its CVT automatic variants, while with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol trims, it is available with both 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual clutch transmission options (DCT).

The ADAS suite on the Verna includes forward collision warning, forward collision avoidance assist for car, cycle and pedestrian, lane keep assist, lane departure alert, driver attention warning, and rear cross traffic alert and avoidance assist. The SX(O) turbo variants also get lane following assist and high-beam assist. Leading vehicle departure alert and adaptive cruise control are only being offered with top-spec turbo-petrol DCT variants of the sedan.

Kia Syros

Variant: HTX Plus(O), Rs 16.80 Lakh Onwards

The Kia Syros, which just sits above the Kia Sonet, comes with a full suite of level 2 ADAS features with its top-spec HTX Plus(O) variant. The package includes forward collision warning and avoidance assist for car, cycle and pedestrian, adaptive cruise control, leading vehicle departure alert, lane departure alert, lane keep and follow assist, high beam assist, high-beam assist, parking collision avoidance assist for rear. The Syros also comes equipped with blind view monitor with a display on the cluster.

These were the 10 most affordable cars in India that come with the ADAS safety suite. Which one is on your wishlist and why? Let us know in the comments below.

