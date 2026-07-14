Does E20 Fuel Affect Your Mileage? Here's What Mahindra, Toyota, And Mercedes-Benz Have To Say About This

The switch to E20 fuel in India has been anything but silent. Even while 20 percent ethanol-blended fuel is dispensed as a mandate now at gas stations nationwide, vehicle owners have growing concerns about performance, mileage, and, most importantly, the long-term health of their cars. But can E20 petrol actually reduce your car's mileage? Let's understand this and then look at what automakers have to say on this topic.

First, Does E20 Petrol Actually Affect Mileage?

In simple words, yes, it can.

E20 petrol is a combination of 20 percent ethanol and 80 percent petrol. It has slightly lower energy content per litre than regular petrol, which means more fuel is burned to travel the same distance. This leads a vehicle to consume slightly more fuel to travel the same distance.

According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, using E20 may cause some vehicles to lose 3 to 5 percent of their fuel economy when compared to pure petrol. However, it also emphasises that real-world mileage is influenced by a variety of other factors, such as driving behaviour, tyre pressure, regular servicing, and air-conditioner use. So while a small portion of the mileage drop can be attributed to the E20 fuel, you will need to get your car checked and serviced if you have noticed a significant mileage drop since the E20 adoption.

Mahindra Says Its Petrol Cars Can Safely Run On E20

Mahindra has issued a clarification regarding the use of E20 petrol in its vehicles. In its official statement, the carmaker said that, “ At Mahindra, the safety, reliability and performance of our vehicles remain our highest priority. We would like to reassure our customers that all Mahindra E20-compliant petrol vehicles have undergone extensive testing with E20 fuel and we are fully ready for the transition. The transition to E20 is an important step towards greater energy security and sustainability for our country and Mahindra remains committed to supporting this transition responsibly. Thank you for your continued trust in Mahindra.”

However, there is an important distinction between performance and efficiency. According to Mahindra, vehicles made after April 1, 2025, have been properly calibrated for E20 fuel and are tuned to provide higher acceleration and fuel economy with the new blend. Older Mahindra petrol vehicles can also be safely used with E20 petrol, though owners may notice some differences in acceleration or fuel efficiency depending on driving style and conditions.

This is likely one of the most direct acknowledgements from an automaker that, while E20 is safe to use, the actual impact on mileage varies depending on how well the engine has been tuned for E20.

What Did Mercedes-Benz Say?

Mercedes-Benz India issued an official customer advisory regarding E20 petrol.

The carmaker stated: "At Mercedes-Benz, customer safety, vehicle reliability and performance are of paramount importance to us. All Mercedes-Benz petrol BS VI vehicles are materially compatible with E20 fuel and certified accordingly by relevant authorities."

It further added that it is available to support customers with technical queries and reiterated its commitment towards sustainable mobility.

Honda Has Been E20 Fuel-Compatible Since 2009!

Here’s an interesting one! Honda Cars India has announced that all Honda vehicles made in India since January 1, 2009, are E20 “material” compatible. The contrast between being material-compatible and E20 calibrated is critical. Material compatibility simply means that petrol lines, seals, and other items exposed to the fuel can withstand the ethanol blend without deterioration. This means that users can use E20 petrol in these vehicles without having to modify the vehicle's hardware or worry about material compatibility issues.

Honda officially achieved E20 compliance across its current model line in 2025, in accordance with India's ethanol-blending strategy.

Toyota Says Contaminated Fuel, Not E20, Caused Viral Hycross Issue

Toyota Kirloskar Motor recently found itself involved in a separate E20 controversy when a customer video of an Innova Hycross went viral on social media. The consumer reportedly claimed that the vehicle had problems when using E20 petrol. Toyota has strongly denied that E20 was to blame for the situation.

In an official statement shared with the media, Toyota said that “The Innova Hycross involved in the incident was an E20-compatible vehicle that had been designed, tested and certified for use with E20 petrol.” This scenario is particularly notable because fuel contamination is another element that is easily overlooked when a vehicle suddenly shows performance or efficiency issues.

CarDekho Says…

Concerns regarding E20 petrol are justified, especially since mileage has a direct impact on a car's running costs. Yes, ignoring every owner's opinion simply because a car is officially E20-compliant would be as unfair.

If your car suddenly experiences a significant dip in performance or fuel efficiency, blaming E20 should not be your first and only thought. Tyre pressure, traffic circumstances, driving pattern, engine sensors, fuel injectors, air-fuel combination, and, as the Toyota case demonstrated, fuel contamination at the pump should all be investigated. None of these automakers is claiming that compliant E20 petrol vehicles should cause a substantial mileage loss, as stated in some popular social media posts.

The true takeaway? E20 may have a minor impact on your mileage, but a significant overnight loss in fuel efficiency requires a detailed technical diagnostic rather than a hasty conviction against ethanol-blended fuel.