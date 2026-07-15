2026 Nissan Tekton Vs Honda Elevate: Two Very Different Japanese SUVs!

If you were in the market for a new compact SUV, you’d be spoilt for choice with almost every major mass market brand having an offering; a few with multiple products too. While there have been some refreshments to existing products, the newest addition to the segment is the Nissan Tekton, which is the rebadged version of the Renault Duster, which itself is a relatively new offering.

On the other hand is a Japanese SUV, the Honda Elevate, which is one of the older models in the segment in terms of not having received an update. So what happens when the latest compact SUV goes up against the oldest? Let’s find out by comparing the Nissan Tekton and Honda Elevate:

Price

Car 2026 Nissan Tekton Honda Elevate Price (ex-showroom) Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.59 lakh Rs 11.60 lakh to Rs 16.67 lakh

The starting price of the Nissan Tekton is nearly Rs 1.1 lakh lower than that of the Honda Elevate.

However, at the top end, things are different. As the Honda Elevate is the most affordable option in the segment with no expensive turbo-petrols or hybrid powertrain options that drive costs higher, it is nearly Rs 2 lakh more affordable than the top-spec Nissan Tekton.

2026 Nissan Tekton Vs Honda Elevate: Dimensions

Model 2026 Nissan Tekton Honda Elevate Difference Length 4349 mm 4312 mm +37 mm Width 1815 mm 1790 mm +25 mm Height 1674 mm 1650 mm +24 mm Wheelbase 2657 mm 2650 mm +7 mm Boot space 518-litres 458-litres +60 litres

Despite the boxy silhouette of the Honda Elevate, the Nissan Tekton has a clean sweep over it when it comes to the overall dimensions. The difference isn’t huge, but it is enough to give the Tekton a better road presence, especially with the bigger alloy wheels.

The biggest difference is in the length of the two SUVs, where the Tekon is 37 mm longer than the Elevate. Yet, the difference in wheelbase is only 7 mm.

The Nissan Tekton is wider and taller than the Elevate by 25 mm and 24 mm, respectively.

While the Elevate offers one of the bigger boot spaces in the segment, the Tekton tops that with another 60 litres of space. Both cars get a 60:40 split if you want to carry more luggage.

2026 Nissan Tekton Vs Honda Elevate: Colour Options

2026 Nissan Tekton Honda Elevate Onyx Black Golden Brown Metallic Blade Silver* Radiant Red Metallic* Pearl White* Obsidian Blue Pearl Flare Garnet Red* Platinum White Pearl* Indigo Blue* Crystal Black Pearl Moonbow Gray* Lunar Silver Metallic* - Meteoroid Grey Metallic*

*Also offered with an optional dual-tone scheme with a black roof

In terms of colour options, Honda offers more shades in the Elevate’s colour palette, including dual-tone shades as well. While the Tekton also gets dual-tone shades, the number of total monotone shades available is less than that of the Honda.

In addition, the Honda Elevate is also available in an ADV edition, which adds some sporty contrasting orange inserts and decals on the hood, grille and alloy wheels – helping the SUV stand out. On the other hand, the Black edition blackens out everything for a menacing look.

2026 Nissan Tekton Vs Honda Elevate: Features

Feature 2026 Nissan Tekton Honda Elevate LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ Auto Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅(connected) ✅ LED front foglamps ✅ ✅ Roof Rails ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ (connected) ✅ Alloy wheels 18-inch 17-inch Powered front seats ✅6-way (Driver/Co-driver) ❌ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ❌ Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen with Google OS 10.25-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 10.25-inch Digital with Google OS 7-inch MID with analogue speedo Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 6-speaker 8-speaker Air purifier ✅ ❌ Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅(Adaptive) ✅ Paddle shifters ✅ ✅ Automatic Climate Control ✅ ✅ Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic Single-pane Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Split-folding rear seats ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Parking sensors Front and Rear ✅ Rear Parking Camera 360-degree 360-degree (optional-dealer fitment) ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ❌ All-wheel disc brakes ✅ ❌ Rear wiper and washer with defogger ✅ ✅ Hill hold assist ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅(via Honda Connect app) ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) ✅ (level-2) ✅ (level-2)

While both the SUVs pack what is necessary and expected of a modern car, the Nissan Tekton’s latest technology and feature package highlights the misses of the Honda Elevate.

The Nissan Tekton looks more modern with connecting lighting elements front and back, and also sports bigger 18-inch alloy wheels.

Features like 6-way powered front seats, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof and air purifier are offered in the Tekton, not in the Elevate.

The Elevate does get a bigger infotainment system, but a smaller semi-digital driver’s display compared to the Tekton. In real life, though, the Elevate’s instrument cluster looks really classy.

Despite the smaller size, the Tekton’s infotainment system runs on Google’s operating system, so you don’t need to connect your phone in order to access maps. This feature is missing in Elevate.

The Tekton also gets front parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers and all-wheel disc brakes over the Honda Elevate.

Apart from the bigger infotainment system, the Elevate also gets 8 speakers instead of the Tekton’s 6-speaker sound system.

2026 Nissan Tekton Vs Honda Elevate: Powertrain Options

2026 Nissan Tekton Honda Elevate Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Cylinders 3-cylinder 4-cylinder 4-cylinder Output 100 PS / 166 Nm 163 PS / 280 Nm 121 PS / 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed DCT^ 6-speed MT/7-step CVT^^ Fuel efficiency (Claimed) 19.4 kmpl 17.8 kmpl (MT) / 18.5 kmpl (DCT) 15.31 kmpl/ 16.92 kmpl

^DCT= Dual-clutch automatic transmission, ^^= Continuously variable transmission

The powertrain options are the best representation of how different the Honda Elevate and Nissan Tekton are. While the former is just a NA petrol offering, the latter only gets turbo-petrol engines.

The Elevate has better horsepower compared to the Tekton’s smaller 1-litre engine, but loses out on torque. In fact, the peak torque of the Elevate comes way later than the Tekton, which means you’ll get better drivability in the Nissan.

As for the transmission options, you only get the option of an automatic DCT with the Tekton’s bigger engine. The Elevate gets a CVT.

If you compare the Tekton’s bigger engine to the Elevate's, you’ll find a huge difference in output, which will also be felt in the real-world.

If you’re concerned about efficiency, none of these engines will be super efficient in the real-world.

Buyer advice: The Honda Elevate is best enjoyed when driven sedately. With the CVT automatic, it doesn’t like to be pushed too hard, as the experience becomes loud without any real improvement in acceleration. If your drives are rare beyond city limits, then it is a good option, but you will find the highway performance to be mild, especially with a full load. On the other hand, both the turbo-petrol engines of the Tekton are suited for mixed usage. Performance with the smaller engine is adequate, not effortless, but with the bigger engine, all overtakes, irrespective of the speed, will feel like a breeze.

CarDekho Says...

If you were to pick a car on the basis of this on-paper comparison, the Nissan Tekton is the clear winner. It is bigger in every possible dimension, offers a more modern design, has a better feature and tech package, boasts better safety equipment and has more powerful engine options. By that logic, the Honda Elevate stands no chance until you square the prices into the equation.

With a difference of more than Rs 2 lakh at the top end, the Honda Elevate is a good option for someone who wants a modern-day car but not necessarily with all the features the rivals have to offer. In reality, the NA petrol engine of the Honda is super smooth, sounds great and paired with the CVT, it is one of the easiest cars to drive in the segment. And sure, it is not as long or wide as the Tekton, but in real-life, the second-row experience is far better in the Elevate, making it a better option for chauffeur-driven owners.

So if you want a fun-to-drive car with all the features you can get and don’t mind spending extra for it, opt for the Nissan Tekton. But if you want a simple, sensible and easy-going car that covers all the basics and won’t leave you feeling like you’re missing out on something, the Honda Elevate will work just fine.

Other Cars To Consider

In case none of these two cars allured you enough, here are some other cars that you can consider.