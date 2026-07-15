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    2026 Nissan Tekton Vs Honda Elevate: Two Very Different Japanese SUVs!

    The Honda Elevate looks and feels up to date in terms of its visual elements, but the rest of the package seems slightly dated in front of the new Tekton

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Published On Jul 15, 2026 13:34 IST
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    Published OnJul 15, 2026 13:31 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 15, 2026 13:34 IST
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    Nissan Tekton vs Honda Elevate

    If you were in the market for a new compact SUV, you’d be spoilt for choice with almost every major mass market brand having an offering; a few with multiple products too. While there have been some refreshments to existing products, the newest addition to the segment is the Nissan Tekton, which is the rebadged version of the Renault Duster, which itself is a relatively new offering. 

    On the other hand is a Japanese SUV, the Honda Elevate, which is one of the older models in the segment in terms of not having received an update. So what happens when the latest compact SUV goes up against the oldest? Let’s find out by comparing the Nissan Tekton and Honda Elevate:

    Price

    Car

    2026 Nissan Tekton

    Honda Elevate

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.59 lakh

    Rs 11.60 lakh to Rs 16.67 lakh

    • The starting price of the Nissan Tekton is nearly Rs 1.1 lakh lower than that of the Honda Elevate. 

    • However, at the top end, things are different. As the Honda Elevate is the most affordable option in the segment with no expensive turbo-petrols or hybrid powertrain options that drive costs higher, it is nearly Rs 2 lakh more affordable than the top-spec Nissan Tekton. 

    2026 Nissan Tekton Vs Honda Elevate: Dimensions

    Model

    2026 Nissan Tekton

    Honda Elevate

    Difference

    Length

    4349 mm

    4312 mm

    +37 mm

    Width

    1815 mm

    1790 mm

    +25 mm

    Height

    1674 mm

    1650 mm

    +24 mm

    Wheelbase

    2657 mm

    2650 mm

    +7 mm

    Boot space

    518-litres

    458-litres

    +60 litres

    • Despite the boxy silhouette of the Honda Elevate, the Nissan Tekton has a clean sweep over it when it comes to the overall dimensions. The difference isn’t huge, but it is enough to give the Tekton a better road presence, especially with the bigger alloy wheels.

    Nissan Tekton
    Honda Elevate

    • The biggest difference is in the length of the two SUVs, where the Tekon is 37 mm longer than the Elevate. Yet, the difference in wheelbase is only 7 mm.

    Nissan Tekton
    Honda Elevate

    • The Nissan Tekton is wider and taller than the Elevate by 25 mm and 24 mm, respectively. 

    Nissan Tekton
    Honda Elevate

    • While the Elevate offers one of the bigger boot spaces in the segment, the Tekton tops that with another 60 litres of space. Both cars get a 60:40 split if you want to carry more luggage.

    2026 Nissan Tekton Vs Honda Elevate: Colour Options

    2026 Nissan Tekton

    Honda Elevate

    Onyx Black

    Golden Brown Metallic

    Blade Silver*

    Radiant Red Metallic*

    Pearl White*

    Obsidian Blue Pearl

    Flare Garnet Red*

    Platinum White Pearl*

    Indigo Blue*

    Crystal Black Pearl

    Moonbow Gray*

    Lunar Silver Metallic*

    -

    Meteoroid Grey Metallic*

    *Also offered with an optional dual-tone scheme with a black roof

    In terms of colour options, Honda offers more shades in the Elevate’s colour palette, including dual-tone shades as well. While the Tekton also gets dual-tone shades, the number of total monotone shades available is less than that of the Honda.

    In addition, the Honda Elevate is also available in an ADV edition, which adds some sporty contrasting orange inserts and decals on the hood, grille and alloy wheels – helping the SUV stand out. On the other hand, the Black edition blackens out everything for a menacing look.

    2026 Nissan Tekton Vs Honda Elevate: Features

    Feature

    2026 Nissan Tekton

    Honda Elevate

    LED Headlamps

    Auto Headlamps

    LED DRLs

    ✅(connected)

    LED front foglamps

    Roof Rails

    LED Taillamps

    ✅ (connected)

    Alloy wheels

    18-inch 

    17-inch

    Powered front seats

    ✅6-way (Driver/Co-driver)

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ventilated front seats

    Infotainment

    10.1-inch touchscreen with Google OS

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch Digital with Google OS

    7-inch MID with analogue speedo

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    6-speaker

    8-speaker

    Air purifier

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    ✅(Adaptive)

    Paddle shifters

    Automatic Climate Control

    ✅ 

    Keyless entry

    Sunroof

    Panoramic

    Single-pane

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Split-folding rear seats

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    Parking sensors

    Front and Rear

    ✅ Rear

    Parking Camera

    360-degree

    360-degree (optional-dealer fitment)

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    All-wheel disc brakes

    Rear wiper and washer with defogger

    Hill hold assist

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ✅ 

    ✅(via Honda Connect app)

    ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)

    ✅ (level-2)

    ✅ (level-2)

    • While both the SUVs pack what is necessary and expected of a modern car, the Nissan Tekton’s latest technology and feature package highlights the misses of the Honda Elevate.

    Nissan Tekton
    Honda Elevate

    • The Nissan Tekton looks more modern with connecting lighting elements front and back, and also sports bigger 18-inch alloy wheels.

    • Features like 6-way powered front seats, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof and air purifier are offered in the Tekton, not in the Elevate. 

    2026 Nissan Tekton

    • The Elevate does get a bigger infotainment system, but a smaller semi-digital driver’s display compared to the Tekton. In real life, though, the Elevate’s instrument cluster looks really classy.

    Nissan Tekton 2026 features

    • Despite the smaller size, the Tekton’s infotainment system runs on Google’s operating system, so you don’t need to connect your phone in order to access maps. This feature is missing in Elevate.

    • The Tekton also gets front parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers and all-wheel disc brakes over the Honda Elevate.

    • Apart from the bigger infotainment system, the Elevate also gets 8 speakers instead of the Tekton’s 6-speaker sound system.

    2026 Nissan Tekton Vs Honda Elevate: Powertrain Options

    2026 Nissan Tekton

    Honda Elevate

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.3-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    Cylinders

    3-cylinder

    4-cylinder

    4-cylinder

    Output 

    100 PS / 166 Nm

    163 PS / 280 Nm

    121 PS / 145 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT/6-speed DCT^

    6-speed MT/7-step CVT^^

    Fuel efficiency (Claimed)

    19.4 kmpl

    17.8 kmpl (MT) / 18.5 kmpl (DCT)

    15.31 kmpl/ 16.92 kmpl

    ^DCT= Dual-clutch automatic transmission, ^^= Continuously variable transmission

    Honda Elevate

    • The powertrain options are the best representation of how different the Honda Elevate and Nissan Tekton are. While the former is just a NA petrol offering, the latter only gets turbo-petrol engines.

    • The Elevate has better horsepower compared to the Tekton’s smaller 1-litre engine, but loses out on torque. In fact, the peak torque of the Elevate comes way later than the Tekton, which means you’ll get better drivability in the Nissan.

    Nissan Tekton

    • As for the transmission options, you only get the option of an automatic DCT with the Tekton’s bigger engine. The Elevate gets a CVT.

    • If you compare the Tekton’s bigger engine to the Elevate's, you’ll find a huge difference in output, which will also be felt in the real-world.

    • If you’re concerned about efficiency, none of these engines will be super efficient in the real-world. 

    Buyer advice: The Honda Elevate is best enjoyed when driven sedately. With the CVT automatic, it doesn’t like to be pushed too hard, as the experience becomes loud without any real improvement in acceleration. If your drives are rare beyond city limits, then it is a good option, but you will find the highway performance to be mild, especially with a full load. On the other hand, both the turbo-petrol engines of the Tekton are suited for mixed usage. Performance with the smaller engine is adequate, not effortless, but with the bigger engine, all overtakes, irrespective of the speed, will feel like a breeze.

    CarDekho Says...

    If you were to pick a car on the basis of this on-paper comparison, the Nissan Tekton is the clear winner. It is bigger in every possible dimension, offers a more modern design, has a better feature and tech package, boasts better safety equipment and has more powerful engine options. By that logic, the Honda Elevate stands no chance until you square the prices into the equation. 

    Nissan Tekton

    With a difference of more than Rs 2 lakh at the top end, the Honda Elevate is a good option for someone who wants a modern-day car but not necessarily with all the features the rivals have to offer. In reality, the NA petrol engine of the Honda is super smooth, sounds great and paired with the CVT, it is one of the easiest cars to drive in the segment. And sure, it is not as long or wide as the Tekton, but in real-life, the second-row experience is far better in the Elevate, making it a better option for chauffeur-driven owners. 

    Honda Elevate

    So if you want a fun-to-drive car with all the features you can get and don’t mind spending extra for it, opt for the Nissan Tekton. But if you want a simple, sensible and easy-going car that covers all the basics and won’t leave you feeling like you’re missing out on something, the Honda Elevate will work just fine.

    Other Cars To Consider

    In case none of these two cars allured you enough, here are some other cars that you can consider.

    • Hyundai Creta: The all-rounder of the segment offers multiple variants and powertrains to choose from. Here’s how the Nissan Tekton compares against the Hyundai Creta.

    • Maruti Grand Vitara/Toyota Hyryder: If you want the most efficient powertrain in a package that covers all needs and most wants, these two are great. They also have a capable all-wheel drive option.

    • Tata Sierra: One of the benchmark setters in its class with the best-in-class features, safety tech and visual appeal. Gets multiple engine options too! Read the comparison between the Nissan Tekton and the Tata Sierra here.

    • Kia Seltos: The largest car in the segment offers a slew of powertrain options with all the modern-day features and safety tech you’d expect. 

    • MG Astor: A simple but ageing SUV makes up for its missing features and powertrain options with the richness of the cabin.

    • Renault Duster: The rebadged version of the Nissan Tekton is one of the best driver’s cars in the segment. Want to know how different or similar the Tekton and Duster are? Read this story.

    • Maruti Victoris: A more modern version of the Maruti Grand Vitara offers a better feature package with the same frugal powertrain options. Do read our comparison story, where we have compared the two contenders.

    • Skoda Kushaq/Volkswagen Taigun: The European siblings continue to have a sophisticated design with one of the best chassis balances and powertrain options in the segment.

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