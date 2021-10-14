Tata To Now Reveal The Prices Of The Punch On October 18

Published On Oct 14, 2021 11:26 AM By Rohit for Tata Punch

The micro SUV is expected to be priced between Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Tata Punch was earlier slated for launch on October 20.

The micro SUV will be sold in four trims: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative.

Feature highlights include a 7-inch touchscreen, cruise control, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

It will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with the option of both manual and automatic transmissions.

Tata will now be revealing the prices of the Punch on October 18, two days earlier than the date announced previously. We had taken the SUV for a spin and here’s what we think .

The micro SUV will be offered in four trims: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. In terms of features, the Punch will be equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display, and auto headlights. Safety features include dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and rear parking sensors. For detailed variant-wise features, head here .

Under the bonnet, the Punch will come with the Altroz’s 1.2-litre petrol engine, making 86PS and 113Nm. It will be offered with a 5-speed manual and an optional 5-speed AMT. The AMT variants also get a Traction Pro mode for easing getting over challenging terrain.

We believe Tata will price the micro SUV from Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The Punch’s prime rivals will be the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT. Due to its pricing, it will also take on the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.