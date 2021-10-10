Tata Punch Detailed In 20 Pics

Published On Oct 10, 2021 12:00 PM By Sonny for Tata Punch

Take a closer look at the exterior and interior of the new micro-SUV

Tata officially unveiled the Punch at the start of October which will be launched later in the month. We’ve spent some time up close with the Punch and you can read our first drive review here. Here, you can take a detailed walkthrough of its exterior and interior in the gallery below:

The Punch’s front end is dominated by the body cladding that is also half the bumper, along with the large headlamps positioned below the grille. Its air dam design is a mesh made of the Y-shape that is a distinct styling feature of Tata’s compact SUVs. The Punch also gets fog lamps housed in the bottom row.

Its split-headlamp design is similar to that of the Harrier. The Punch gets LED daytime running lights along the bonnet and dual barrel halogen headlamps below with a low beam projector.

The Punch has a boxy shape, most notable from the side profile. Its muscular details around the wheel arches with the side cladding accentuate its SUV characteristics. The extensive cladding gives the Punch a dual-tone aesthetic even before you opt for the contrast coloured roof.

Tata is offering the Punch with 16-inch alloys in the top variant. It also has an unladen ground clearance of 190mm.

The rear profile of the Punch looks just as chunky as the front with the cladding that acts as the bumper. Its taillamps look quite small compared to the rest of the proportions and this angle highlights the width of the micro-SUV. The rear reflectors are another notable feature of the rear end design.

The taillamps of the Punch feature a Y-shape light signature that is visually distinctive and easily identifiable as a Tata SUV.

The Punch has a rugged-looking interior to match its exterior design ethos. In this variant with a bright blue exterior, you can get body coloured accents around the rectangular AC vents.

Its steering wheel has a flattened bottom with controls for the infotainment system, telephony, cruise control and the multi-information display in the instrument cluster.

The Tata Punch is equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster that features a coloured 7-inch display in the left half and an analog speedometer on the right. The digital display has the tachometer along the left edge but you can see other information on the rest of the screen such as range estimate, power and torque used, drive modes, and current media. With the 5-speed AMT variant, it’ll also show you what gear you’re in.

The 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman sits atop the dashboard, just above the central AC vents. It also features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The screen can also be used for adjusting the climate controls, viewing your driving analysis, and for the rear parking camera. It also gets Tata’s iRA connected car tech as an optional extra.

There’s a lot of plastic between the central AC vents and the climate control panel towards the bottom of the central console. It has a single dial for temperature adjustment with buttons for the rest of the controls. Just below it, you’ll find a USB port for the infotainment system and a 12V power socket.

We spent time with the AMT variant of the Tata Punch. It has a gloss black surround for the drive select stick. In this top-spec variant, the selector itself features some chrome garnish. The stick is angled and textured for better user-ergonomics while driving. Since the Punch has a slightly upright cabin, the transmission selector is positioned at the same height as the seat base.

Behind the transmission console, you’ll find the manual parking brake, the cupholders and a small tray for keeping coins and other small items. There’s also a second 12V power socket located next to the coin tray.

The Tata Punch only gets fabric upholstery but it features a pleasing design with the same Y-shape pattern as the front air dam. The rear bench also gets a foldout armrest in the higher variant with adjustable headrests for the corner seats. A three-point seatbelt for the middle rear passenger could have given it an edge over other small cars but the Punch doesn’t get that either.

The doors of the Tata Punch open up to 90-degree angles, like the Altroz, which offers better ease of access.

The boot of the Punch has a high loading lip because of the design but its capacity is nearly the same as the Nexon, at 319 litres (as per ISO 210).

Tata is offering the Punch with only one engine at launch: a 1.2-litre petrol engine making 86PS and 113Nm. It will be available with the choice of a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

The AMT variants of the Tata Punch also get some extra tech called Traction-Pro Mode which allows it to traverse tricky surfaces which don’t offer much traction.

Launch and Pricing

The Tata Punch is slated to launch on October 20 with prices expected to start from Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT.