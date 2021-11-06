Tata Punch vs Tata Nexon: Which Offers Better Value?

Published On Nov 06, 2021 09:57 AM By Sonny for Tata Punch

Tata now offers two small SUVs whose prices overlap between some variants. We help you choose between the two to see which one suits you.

Tata now offers two SUVs that are shorter than four metres in length yet have very different value propositions. The Punch is an affordable alternative to hatchbacks with its well-built cabin and it is only available with a petrol engine. Meanwhile, the Nexon is slightly larger with more powerful turbo-petrol and diesel engines, and better equipped in its higher variants. We’re comparing them to see which of the two SUVs offer better value at similar prices.

Dimensions

Tata Punch Tata Nexon Length 3827mm 3993mm Width 1742mm 1811mm Height 1615mm 1606mm Wheelbase 2445mm 2498mm Boot space 319 litres (As per ISO 210) 350 litres

It is obvious that the Nexon is bigger but let’s see the exact difference in measurement. The Punch is 166mm shorter in length, 69mm narrower and has a 53mm shorter wheelbase than the Nexon. It is 9mm taller though (in its top spec with the 16-inch alloy wheels).

Engine

Tata Punch Tata Nexon Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre diesel Power 86PS 120PS/ 110PS Torque 113Nm 170Nm/ 260Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

The Nexon offers more performance with both its turbo-petrol and diesel engines than the Punch’s only option: a naturally-aspirated petrol engine. Both models get the choice of manual and AMT transmissions with their engines.

Price Comparison

Here we will compare only the similarly priced variants of both the cars with a maximum difference of Rs 50,000.

Tata Punch Tata Nexon - Petrol Tata Nexon - Diesel Pure - Rs 5.49 lakh Adventure - Rs 6.39 lakh Adventure AMT - Rs 6.99 lakh Accomplished - Rs 7.29 lakh XE - Rs 7.28 lakh Accomplished AMT - Rs 7.89 lakh Creative - Rs 8.49 lakh XM - Rs 8.27 lakh XE - Rs 8.59 lakh XM(S) - Rs 8.81 lakh Creative AMT- Rs 9.09 lakh XMA - Rs 8.89 lakh XZ - Rs 9.27 lakh XMA(S) - Rs 9.41 lakh XM - Rs 9.51 lakh XZ+ - Rs 10 lakh XM(S) - Rs 10 lakh

Note: The Punch also comes with optional feature packs for each variant that offer a factory-fitted experience unlike third-party accessories.

Tata Punch Accomplished vs Tata Nexon XE Petrol

Tata Punch Accomplished Rs 7.29 lakh Tata Nexon XE Petrol Rs 7.28 lakh Difference Rs 1,000 (Punch more expensive)

Features

Safety Punch Accomplished Nexon XE Petrol Airbags 2 2 ABS with EBD Yes Yes Rear parking sensors Yes Yes ISOFIX child seat anchors Yes Yes Traction control, ESP No Yes Rear parking camera Yes No EXTERIOR Headlamps Halogen Projector LED DRLs No Yes Fog lamps Yes No Wheels 15-inch stylised steelies 16-inch steelies Rear washer and wiper No No LED tail lamps Yes Yes INTERIOR Height adjustable driver’s seat Yes No AC Manual Manual Rear AC vents No No Power windows All four Front Adjustable headrest Front Front Front armrest No No INFOTAINMENT 7-inch touchscreen None Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Yes No Speakers 6 None Driver’s display Analog dials with MID Digitised Adjustable steering Tilt Tilt Idle stop-start Yes No Cruise control Yes No Push-button start-stop Yes No

Verdict: The Punch Accomplished variant offers better value than the similarly priced Tata Nexon XE. It is expected as this is the one-below-top variant of the Punch which is equipped with all the value-for-money comforts you’d need. This variant comes with a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control and engine idle stop-start. Meanwhile, the Nexon XE is the base variant but it does offer some features over the Punch Accomplished: projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, digitised instrument cluster, traction control and ESP (electronic stability program). The last two are the most significant safety advantages over the Punch.

Tata Punch Creative vs Tata Nexon XM Petrol

Petrol-MT Petrol-AMT Tata Punch Creative Rs 8.49 lakh Rs 9.09 lakh Tata Nexon XM Rs 8.27 lakh Rs 8.89 lakh Difference Rs 22,000 (Punch more expensive) Rs 20,000 (Punch more expensive)

Features

Safety Punch Creative Nexon XM Petrol Airbags 2 2 ABS with EBD Yes Yes Rear parking sensors Yes Yes ISOFIX child seat anchors Yes Yes Traction control Traction Pro (AMT only) Yes ESP No Yes Rear parking camera Yes No Auto headlamps Yes No Rain sensing wipers Yes No EXTERIOR Headlamps Projector Projector LED DRLs Yes Yes Fog lamps Yes No Wheels 16-inch diamond cut alloys 16-inch steelies with wheel covers Rear washer and wiper Yes No LED tail lamps Yes Yes Powered ORVMs Yes with auto-fold Yes with auto-fold INTERIOR Height adjustable driver’s seat Yes No AC Auto Manual Rear AC vents No No Power windows Yes Yes Adjustable headrest Front Front Front armrest No No Rear armrest Yes No Leather upholstery Steering and gear knob None INFOTAINMENT 7-inch touchscreen 3.5-inch display Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Yes No Speakers 6 4 Driver’s display Semi-digital with 7-inch TFT display Digitised Adjustable steering Tilt Tilt Idle stop-start Yes No Cruise control Yes No Push-button start-stop Yes No

Verdict: While the top-spec Punch Creative charges a premium over the Nexon XM, it gets a lot more features too. Conveniences such as cruise control, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a rear parking camera, and height-adjustable driver’s seat make the Punch our pick over the Nexon at these prices. The Punch offers even better value in the AMT variant with the Traction Pro feature.

However, if you prefer the performance and size of the Nexon over the Punch, the XM is worth considering at this price as it does cover the basics with powered ORVMs, an audio system, traction control and ESP.

Tata Punch Creative vs Tata Nexon XM(S) Petrol

Petrol-MT Petrol-AMT Tata Punch Creative Rs 8.49 lakh Rs 9.09 lakh Tata Nexon XM(S) Rs 8.81 lakh Rs 9.41 lakh Difference Rs 32,000 (Nexon more expensive) Rs 32,000 (Nexon more expensive)

Features

Safety Punch Creative Nexon XM(S) Petrol Airbags 2 2 ABS with EBD Yes Yes Rear parking sensors Yes Yes ISOFIX child seat anchors Yes Yes Traction control Traction Pro (AMT only) Yes ESP No Yes Rear parking camera Yes No Auto headlamps Yes Yes Rain sensing wipers Yes Yes EXTERIOR Headlamps Projector Projector LED DRLs Yes Yes Fog lamps Yes No Wheels 16-inch diamond cut alloys 16-inch steelies with wheel covers Rear washer and wiper Yes No LED tail lamps Yes Yes Powered ORVMs Yes with auto-fold Yes with auto-fold Sunroof No Yes INTERIOR Height adjustable driver’s seat Yes No AC Auto Manual Rear AC vents No No Power windows Yes Yes Adjustable headrest Front Front Front armrest No No Rear armrest Yes No Leather upholstery Steering and gear knob None INFOTAINMENT 7-inch touchscreen 3.5-inch display Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Yes No Speakers 6 4 Driver’s display Semi-digital with 7-inch TFT display Digitised Adjustable steering Tilt Tilt Idle stop-start Yes No Cruise control Yes No Push-button start-stop Yes No

Verdict: The Nexon XM(S) adds auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and a sunroof over the XM trim. But we’d still pick the Punch Creative as it is more affordable and offers better value as well. The Punch comes with cruise control, auto AC, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, and rear washer and wiper.

