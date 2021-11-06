Tata Punch vs Tata Nexon: Which Offers Better Value?
Published On Nov 06, 2021 09:57 AM By Sonny for Tata Punch
Tata now offers two small SUVs whose prices overlap between some variants. We help you choose between the two to see which one suits you.
Tata now offers two SUVs that are shorter than four metres in length yet have very different value propositions. The Punch is an affordable alternative to hatchbacks with its well-built cabin and it is only available with a petrol engine. Meanwhile, the Nexon is slightly larger with more powerful turbo-petrol and diesel engines, and better equipped in its higher variants. We’re comparing them to see which of the two SUVs offer better value at similar prices.
Dimensions
|
Tata Punch
|
Tata Nexon
|
Length
|
3827mm
|
3993mm
|
Width
|
1742mm
|
1811mm
|
Height
|
1615mm
|
1606mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2445mm
|
2498mm
|
Boot space
|
319 litres (As per ISO 210)
|
350 litres
It is obvious that the Nexon is bigger but let’s see the exact difference in measurement. The Punch is 166mm shorter in length, 69mm narrower and has a 53mm shorter wheelbase than the Nexon. It is 9mm taller though (in its top spec with the 16-inch alloy wheels).
Engine
|
Tata Punch
|
Tata Nexon
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre petrol
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
86PS
|
120PS/ 110PS
|
Torque
|
113Nm
|
170Nm/ 260Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT
The Nexon offers more performance with both its turbo-petrol and diesel engines than the Punch’s only option: a naturally-aspirated petrol engine. Both models get the choice of manual and AMT transmissions with their engines.
Price Comparison
Here we will compare only the similarly priced variants of both the cars with a maximum difference of Rs 50,000.
|
Tata Punch
|
Tata Nexon - Petrol
|
Tata Nexon - Diesel
|
Pure - Rs 5.49 lakh
|
Adventure - Rs 6.39 lakh
|
Adventure AMT - Rs 6.99 lakh
|
Accomplished - Rs 7.29 lakh
|
XE - Rs 7.28 lakh
|
Accomplished AMT - Rs 7.89 lakh
|
Creative - Rs 8.49 lakh
|
XM - Rs 8.27 lakh
|
XE - Rs 8.59 lakh
|
XM(S) - Rs 8.81 lakh
|
Creative AMT- Rs 9.09 lakh
|
XMA - Rs 8.89 lakh
|
XZ - Rs 9.27 lakh
|
XMA(S) - Rs 9.41 lakh
|
XM - Rs 9.51 lakh
|
XZ+ - Rs 10 lakh
|
XM(S) - Rs 10 lakh
Note: The Punch also comes with optional feature packs for each variant that offer a factory-fitted experience unlike third-party accessories.
Tata Punch Accomplished vs Tata Nexon XE Petrol
|
Tata Punch Accomplished
|
Rs 7.29 lakh
|
Tata Nexon XE Petrol
|
Rs 7.28 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 1,000 (Punch more expensive)
Features
|
Safety
|
Punch Accomplished
|
Nexon XE Petrol
|
Airbags
|
2
|
2
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear parking sensors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ISOFIX child seat anchors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Traction control, ESP
|
No
|
Yes
|
Rear parking camera
|
Yes
|
No
|
EXTERIOR
|
Headlamps
|
Halogen
|
Projector
|
LED DRLs
|
No
|
Yes
|
Fog lamps
|
Yes
|
No
|
Wheels
|
15-inch stylised steelies
|
16-inch steelies
|
Rear washer and wiper
|
No
|
No
|
LED tail lamps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
INTERIOR
|
Height adjustable driver’s seat
|
Yes
|
No
|
AC
|
Manual
|
Manual
|
Rear AC vents
|
No
|
No
|
Power windows
|
All four
|
Front
|
Adjustable headrest
|
Front
|
Front
|
Front armrest
|
No
|
No
|
INFOTAINMENT
|
7-inch touchscreen
|
None
|
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
|
Yes
|
No
|
Speakers
|
6
|
None
|
Driver’s display
|
Analog dials with MID
|
Digitised
|
Adjustable steering
|
Tilt
|
Tilt
|
Idle stop-start
|
Yes
|
No
|
Cruise control
|
Yes
|
No
|
Push-button start-stop
|
Yes
|
No
Verdict: The Punch Accomplished variant offers better value than the similarly priced Tata Nexon XE. It is expected as this is the one-below-top variant of the Punch which is equipped with all the value-for-money comforts you’d need. This variant comes with a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control and engine idle stop-start. Meanwhile, the Nexon XE is the base variant but it does offer some features over the Punch Accomplished: projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, digitised instrument cluster, traction control and ESP (electronic stability program). The last two are the most significant safety advantages over the Punch.
Tata Punch Creative vs Tata Nexon XM Petrol
|
Petrol-MT
|
Petrol-AMT
|
Tata Punch Creative
|
Rs 8.49 lakh
|
Rs 9.09 lakh
|
Tata Nexon XM
|
Rs 8.27 lakh
|
Rs 8.89 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 22,000 (Punch more expensive)
|
Rs 20,000 (Punch more expensive)
Features
|
Safety
|
Punch Creative
|
Nexon XM Petrol
|
Airbags
|
2
|
2
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear parking sensors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ISOFIX child seat anchors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Traction control
|
Traction Pro (AMT only)
|
Yes
|
ESP
|
No
|
Yes
|
Rear parking camera
|
Yes
|
No
|
Auto headlamps
|
Yes
|
No
|
Rain sensing wipers
|
Yes
|
No
|
EXTERIOR
|
Headlamps
|
Projector
|
Projector
|
LED DRLs
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Fog lamps
|
Yes
|
No
|
Wheels
|
16-inch diamond cut alloys
|
16-inch steelies with wheel covers
|
Rear washer and wiper
|
Yes
|
No
|
LED tail lamps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Powered ORVMs
|
Yes with auto-fold
|
Yes with auto-fold
|
INTERIOR
|
Height adjustable driver’s seat
|
Yes
|
No
|
AC
|
Auto
|
Manual
|
Rear AC vents
|
No
|
No
|
Power windows
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Adjustable headrest
|
Front
|
Front
|
Front armrest
|
No
|
No
|
Rear armrest
|
Yes
|
No
|
Leather upholstery
|
Steering and gear knob
|
None
|
INFOTAINMENT
|
7-inch touchscreen
|
3.5-inch display
|
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
|
Yes
|
No
|
Speakers
|
6
|
4
|
Driver’s display
|
Semi-digital with 7-inch TFT display
|
Digitised
|
Adjustable steering
|
Tilt
|
Tilt
|
Idle stop-start
|
Yes
|
No
|
Cruise control
|
Yes
|
No
|
Push-button start-stop
|
Yes
|
No
Verdict: While the top-spec Punch Creative charges a premium over the Nexon XM, it gets a lot more features too. Conveniences such as cruise control, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a rear parking camera, and height-adjustable driver’s seat make the Punch our pick over the Nexon at these prices. The Punch offers even better value in the AMT variant with the Traction Pro feature.
However, if you prefer the performance and size of the Nexon over the Punch, the XM is worth considering at this price as it does cover the basics with powered ORVMs, an audio system, traction control and ESP.
Tata Punch Creative vs Tata Nexon XM(S) Petrol
|
Petrol-MT
|
Petrol-AMT
|
Tata Punch Creative
|
Rs 8.49 lakh
|
Rs 9.09 lakh
|
Tata Nexon XM(S)
|
Rs 8.81 lakh
|
Rs 9.41 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 32,000 (Nexon more expensive)
|
Rs 32,000 (Nexon more expensive)
Features
|
Safety
|
Punch Creative
|
Nexon XM(S) Petrol
|
Airbags
|
2
|
2
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear parking sensors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ISOFIX child seat anchors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Traction control
|
Traction Pro (AMT only)
|
Yes
|
ESP
|
No
|
Yes
|
Rear parking camera
|
Yes
|
No
|
Auto headlamps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rain sensing wipers
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
EXTERIOR
|
Headlamps
|
Projector
|
Projector
|
LED DRLs
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Fog lamps
|
Yes
|
No
|
Wheels
|
16-inch diamond cut alloys
|
16-inch steelies with wheel covers
|
Rear washer and wiper
|
Yes
|
No
|
LED tail lamps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Powered ORVMs
|
Yes with auto-fold
|
Yes with auto-fold
|
Sunroof
|
No
|
Yes
|
INTERIOR
|
Height adjustable driver’s seat
|
Yes
|
No
|
AC
|
Auto
|
Manual
|
Rear AC vents
|
No
|
No
|
Power windows
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Adjustable headrest
|
Front
|
Front
|
Front armrest
|
No
|
No
|
Rear armrest
|
Yes
|
No
|
Leather upholstery
|
Steering and gear knob
|
None
|
INFOTAINMENT
|
7-inch touchscreen
|
3.5-inch display
|
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
|
Yes
|
No
|
Speakers
|
6
|
4
|
Driver’s display
|
Semi-digital with 7-inch TFT display
|
Digitised
|
Adjustable steering
|
Tilt
|
Tilt
|
Idle stop-start
|
Yes
|
No
|
Cruise control
|
Yes
|
No
|
Push-button start-stop
|
Yes
|
No
Verdict: The Nexon XM(S) adds auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and a sunroof over the XM trim. But we’d still pick the Punch Creative as it is more affordable and offers better value as well. The Punch comes with cruise control, auto AC, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, and rear washer and wiper.
