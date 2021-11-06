HomeNew CarsNewsTata Punch vs Tata Nexon: Which Offers Better Value?

Tata Punch vs Tata Nexon: Which Offers Better Value?

Published On Nov 06, 2021 09:57 AM By Sonny for Tata Punch

Tata now offers two small SUVs whose prices overlap between some variants. We help you choose between the two to see which one suits you.

Tata now offers two SUVs that are shorter than four metres in length yet have very different value propositions. The Punch is an affordable alternative to hatchbacks with its well-built cabin and it is only available with a petrol engine. Meanwhile, the Nexon is slightly larger with more powerful turbo-petrol and diesel engines, and better equipped in its higher variants. We’re comparing them to see which of the two SUVs offer better value at similar prices.

Dimensions

 

Tata Punch

Tata Nexon

Length

3827mm

3993mm

Width

1742mm

1811mm

Height

1615mm

1606mm

Wheelbase

2445mm

2498mm

Boot space

319 litres (As per ISO 210)

350 litres

It is obvious that the Nexon is bigger but let’s see the exact difference in measurement. The Punch is 166mm shorter in length, 69mm narrower and has a 53mm shorter wheelbase than the Nexon. It is 9mm taller though (in its top spec with the 16-inch alloy wheels).

Engine

 

Tata Punch

Tata Nexon

Engine

1.2-litre petrol

1.2-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre diesel

Power

86PS

120PS/ 110PS

Torque

113Nm

170Nm/ 260Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

The Nexon offers more performance with both its turbo-petrol and diesel engines than the Punch’s only option: a naturally-aspirated petrol engine. Both models get the choice of manual and AMT transmissions with their engines.

Price Comparison

Here we will compare only the similarly priced variants of both the cars with a maximum difference of Rs 50,000.

Tata Punch

Tata Nexon - Petrol

Tata Nexon - Diesel

Pure - Rs 5.49 lakh

    

Adventure - Rs 6.39 lakh

    

Adventure AMT - Rs 6.99 lakh

    

Accomplished - Rs 7.29 lakh

XE - Rs 7.28 lakh

  

Accomplished AMT - Rs 7.89 lakh

    

Creative - Rs 8.49 lakh

XM - Rs 8.27 lakh

XE - Rs 8.59 lakh
 

XM(S) - Rs 8.81 lakh

  

Creative AMT- Rs 9.09 lakh

XMA - Rs 8.89 lakh

  
 

XZ - Rs 9.27 lakh

  
 

XMA(S) - Rs 9.41 lakh

XM - Rs 9.51 lakh
 

XZ+ - Rs 10 lakh

XM(S) - Rs 10 lakh

Note: The Punch also comes with optional feature packs for each variant that offer a factory-fitted experience unlike third-party accessories.

Tata Punch Accomplished vs Tata Nexon XE Petrol

Tata Punch Accomplished

Rs 7.29 lakh

Tata Nexon XE Petrol

Rs 7.28 lakh

Difference

Rs 1,000 (Punch more expensive)

Features

Safety

Punch Accomplished

Nexon XE Petrol

Airbags

2

2

ABS with EBD

Yes

Yes

Rear parking sensors

Yes

Yes

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Yes

Yes

Traction control, ESP

No

Yes

Rear parking camera

Yes

No

EXTERIOR

    

Headlamps

Halogen

Projector

LED DRLs

No

Yes

Fog lamps

Yes

No

Wheels

15-inch stylised steelies

16-inch steelies

Rear washer and wiper

No

No

LED tail lamps

Yes

Yes

INTERIOR

    

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Yes

No

AC

Manual

Manual

Rear AC vents

No

No

Power windows

All four

Front

Adjustable headrest

Front

Front

Front armrest

No

No

INFOTAINMENT 

7-inch touchscreen

None

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Yes

No

Speakers

6

None

Driver’s display

Analog dials with MID

Digitised

Adjustable steering

Tilt

Tilt

Idle stop-start

Yes

No

Cruise control

Yes

No

Push-button start-stop

Yes

No

Verdict: The Punch Accomplished variant offers better value than the similarly priced Tata Nexon XE. It is expected as this is the one-below-top variant of the Punch which is equipped with all the value-for-money comforts you’d need. This variant comes with a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control and engine idle stop-start. Meanwhile, the Nexon XE is the base variant but it does offer some features over the Punch Accomplished: projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, digitised instrument cluster, traction control and ESP (electronic stability program). The last two are the most significant safety advantages over the Punch.

Tata Punch Creative vs Tata Nexon XM Petrol

 

Petrol-MT

Petrol-AMT

Tata Punch Creative

Rs 8.49 lakh

Rs 9.09 lakh

Tata Nexon XM

Rs 8.27 lakh

Rs 8.89 lakh

Difference

Rs 22,000 (Punch more expensive) 

Rs 20,000 (Punch more expensive)

Features

Safety

Punch Creative

Nexon XM Petrol

Airbags

2

2

ABS with EBD

Yes

Yes

Rear parking sensors

Yes

Yes

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Yes

Yes

Traction control

Traction Pro (AMT only)

Yes

ESP

No

Yes

Rear parking camera

Yes

No

Auto headlamps

Yes

No

Rain sensing wipers

Yes

No

EXTERIOR

    

Headlamps

Projector

Projector

LED DRLs

Yes

Yes

Fog lamps

Yes

No

Wheels

16-inch diamond cut alloys

16-inch steelies with wheel covers

Rear washer and wiper

Yes

No

LED tail lamps

Yes

Yes

Powered ORVMs

Yes with auto-fold

Yes with auto-fold

INTERIOR

    

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Yes

No

AC

Auto

Manual

Rear AC vents

No

No

Power windows

Yes

Yes

Adjustable headrest

Front

Front

Front armrest

No

No

Rear armrest

Yes

No

Leather upholstery

Steering and gear knob

None

INFOTAINMENT 

7-inch touchscreen

3.5-inch display

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Yes

No

Speakers

6

4

Driver’s display

Semi-digital with 7-inch TFT display

Digitised

Adjustable steering

Tilt

Tilt

Idle stop-start

Yes

No

Cruise control

Yes

No

Push-button start-stop

Yes

No

Verdict: While the top-spec Punch Creative charges a premium over the Nexon XM, it gets a lot more features too. Conveniences such as cruise control, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a rear parking camera, and height-adjustable driver’s seat make the Punch our pick over the Nexon at these prices. The Punch offers even better value in the AMT variant with the Traction Pro feature.

However, if you prefer the performance and size of the Nexon over the Punch, the XM is worth considering at this price as it does cover the basics with powered ORVMs, an audio system, traction control and ESP.

Tata Punch Creative vs Tata Nexon XM(S) Petrol

 

Petrol-MT

Petrol-AMT

Tata Punch Creative

Rs 8.49 lakh

Rs 9.09 lakh

Tata Nexon XM(S)

Rs 8.81 lakh

Rs 9.41 lakh

Difference

Rs 32,000 (Nexon more expensive)

Rs 32,000 (Nexon more expensive)

Features

Safety

Punch Creative

Nexon XM(S) Petrol

Airbags

2

2

ABS with EBD

Yes

Yes

Rear parking sensors

Yes

Yes

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Yes

Yes

Traction control

Traction Pro (AMT only)

Yes

ESP

No

Yes

Rear parking camera

Yes

No

Auto headlamps

Yes

Yes

Rain sensing wipers

Yes

Yes

EXTERIOR

    

Headlamps

Projector

Projector

LED DRLs

Yes

Yes

Fog lamps

Yes

No

Wheels

16-inch diamond cut alloys

16-inch steelies with wheel covers

Rear washer and wiper

Yes

No

LED tail lamps

Yes

Yes

Powered ORVMs

Yes with auto-fold

Yes with auto-fold

Sunroof

No

Yes

INTERIOR

    

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Yes

No

AC

Auto

Manual

Rear AC vents

No

No

Power windows

Yes

Yes

Adjustable headrest

Front

Front

Front armrest

No

No

Rear armrest

Yes

No

Leather upholstery

Steering and gear knob

None

INFOTAINMENT 

7-inch touchscreen

3.5-inch display

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Yes

No

Speakers

6

4

Driver’s display

Semi-digital with 7-inch TFT display

Digitised

Adjustable steering

Tilt

Tilt

Idle stop-start

Yes

No

Cruise control

Yes

No

Push-button start-stop

Yes

No

Verdict: The Nexon XM(S) adds auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and a sunroof over the XM trim. But we’d still pick the Punch Creative as it is more affordable and offers better value as well. The Punch comes with cruise control, auto AC, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, and rear washer and wiper.

