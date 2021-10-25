Tata Punch Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?
Modified On Oct 25, 2021 07:20 PM By Sonny for Tata Punch
Tata offers the Punch in four variants and an optional features package for each. So what variant matches your needs? We find out
The Tata Punch has stirred the compact car space with its striking looks, attractive feature set, and SUV styling. It is offered in four variants, with each getting the option of a curated package for additional features. These options can make it tricky to pick the right variant for you and that’s where we will help you out.
Let’s start by looking at the Punch’s specifications:
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre petrol
|
Power
|
86PS
|
Torque
|
113Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT
|
Dimensions (LxWxH)
|
3827mm x 1742mm x 1615mm
The Punch is a petrol-only offering and it gets the same engine as the Altroz. But it gets the choice of an AMT as well. It’s not that much smaller than the usual sub-compact SUV, which makes it sufficiently spacious.
Tata offers the Punch in a total of seven colours:
-
Atomic Orange
-
Tornado Blue
-
Calypso Red
-
Meteor Bronze
-
Tropical Mist
-
Orcus White
-
Daytona Grey
The top variant gets a dual-tone finish with a black roof, but it gets a white roof with the red and blue paint options.
Related: Tata Punch vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Here’s the variant-wise pricing of Tata’s new entry-level SUV:
|
Variants
|
Manual
|
AMT
|
Pure
|
Rs 5.49 lakh
|
-
|
Pure + Rhythm pack
|
Rs 5.85 lakh
|
-
|
Adventure
|
Rs 6.39 lakh
|
Rs 6.99 lakh
|
Adventure + Rhythm pack
|
Rs 6.74 lakh
|
Rs 7.34 lakh
|
Accomplished
|
Rs 7.29 lakh
|
Rs 7.89 lakh
|
Accomplished + Dazzle pack
|
Rs 7.74 lakh
|
Rs 8.34 lakh
|
Creative
|
Rs 8.49 lakh
|
Rs 9.09 lakh
|
Creative + iRA pack
|
Rs 8.79 lakh
|
Rs 9.39 lakh
Also read: Take A Look At The Tata Punch’s Variant-Wise Features
The table below has our snapshot verdicts for each variant of the Tata Punch, and you can click on a given variant to read about its features in detail:
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Covers the basics, worth considering if it’s the best your budget can allow. Get it with the Rhythm pack if you can.
|
Only consider if you need the AMT option for the Punch on a tight budget
|
Offers the best value-for-money feature set
|
Only if you want all the top features of the Punch, and your budget allows for it
If you have any specific questions about the Tata Punch or its variants, share it with us in the comments below.
Read More on : Punch AMT
- Renew Tata Punch Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
2 out of 2 found this helpful