Tata Punch Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?

Modified On Oct 25, 2021 07:20 PM By Sonny for Tata Punch

Tata offers the Punch in four variants and an optional features package for each. So what variant matches your needs? We find out

The Tata Punch has stirred the compact car space with its striking looks, attractive feature set, and SUV styling. It is offered in four variants, with each getting the option of a curated package for additional features. These options can make it tricky to pick the right variant for you and that’s where we will help you out.

Let’s start by looking at the Punch’s specifications:

Engine

1.2-litre petrol

Power

86PS

Torque

113Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT

Dimensions (LxWxH)

3827mm x 1742mm x 1615mm

The Punch is a petrol-only offering and it gets the same engine as the Altroz. But it gets the choice of an AMT as well. It’s not that much smaller than the usual sub-compact SUV, which makes it sufficiently spacious.

Tata offers the Punch in a total of seven colours:

  • Atomic Orange

  • Tornado Blue

  • Calypso Red

  • Meteor Bronze

  • Tropical Mist

  • Orcus White

  • Daytona Grey

The top variant gets a dual-tone finish with a black roof, but it gets a white roof with the red and blue paint options.

Here’s the variant-wise pricing of Tata’s new entry-level SUV:

Variants

Manual

AMT

Pure

Rs 5.49 lakh

-

Pure + Rhythm pack

Rs 5.85 lakh

-

Adventure

Rs 6.39 lakh

Rs 6.99 lakh

Adventure + Rhythm pack

Rs 6.74 lakh

Rs 7.34 lakh

Accomplished

Rs 7.29 lakh

Rs 7.89 lakh

Accomplished + Dazzle pack

Rs 7.74 lakh

Rs 8.34 lakh

Creative

Rs 8.49 lakh

Rs 9.09 lakh

Creative + iRA pack

Rs 8.79 lakh

Rs 9.39 lakh

The table below has our snapshot verdicts for each variant of the Tata Punch, and you can click on a given variant to read about its features in detail:

Variant

Verdict

Pure

Covers the basics, worth considering if it’s the best your budget can allow. Get it with the Rhythm pack if you can.

Adventure

Only consider if you need the AMT option for the Punch on a tight budget

Accomplished

Offers the best value-for-money feature set

Creative

Only if you want all the top features of the Punch, and your budget allows for it

If you have any specific questions about the Tata Punch or its variants, share it with us in the comments below.

