Tata Punch Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?

Tata offers the Punch in four variants and an optional features package for each. So what variant matches your needs? We find out

The Tata Punch has stirred the compact car space with its striking looks, attractive feature set, and SUV styling. It is offered in four variants, with each getting the option of a curated package for additional features. These options can make it tricky to pick the right variant for you and that’s where we will help you out.

Let’s start by looking at the Punch’s specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre petrol Power 86PS Torque 113Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT Dimensions (LxWxH) 3827mm x 1742mm x 1615mm

The Punch is a petrol-only offering and it gets the same engine as the Altroz. But it gets the choice of an AMT as well. It’s not that much smaller than the usual sub-compact SUV, which makes it sufficiently spacious.

Tata offers the Punch in a total of seven colours:

Atomic Orange

Tornado Blue

Calypso Red

Meteor Bronze

Tropical Mist

Orcus White

Daytona Grey

The top variant gets a dual-tone finish with a black roof, but it gets a white roof with the red and blue paint options.

Here’s the variant-wise pricing of Tata’s new entry-level SUV:

Variants Manual AMT Pure Rs 5.49 lakh - Pure + Rhythm pack Rs 5.85 lakh - Adventure Rs 6.39 lakh Rs 6.99 lakh Adventure + Rhythm pack Rs 6.74 lakh Rs 7.34 lakh Accomplished Rs 7.29 lakh Rs 7.89 lakh Accomplished + Dazzle pack Rs 7.74 lakh Rs 8.34 lakh Creative Rs 8.49 lakh Rs 9.09 lakh Creative + iRA pack Rs 8.79 lakh Rs 9.39 lakh

The table below has our snapshot verdicts for each variant of the Tata Punch, and you can click on a given variant to read about its features in detail:

Variant Verdict Pure Covers the basics, worth considering if it’s the best your budget can allow. Get it with the Rhythm pack if you can. Adventure Only consider if you need the AMT option for the Punch on a tight budget Accomplished Offers the best value-for-money feature set Creative Only if you want all the top features of the Punch, and your budget allows for it

If you have any specific questions about the Tata Punch or its variants, share it with us in the comments below.

