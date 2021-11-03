HomeNew CarsNewsCheck Out Tata Punch’s Waiting Period In Your City
Check Out Tata Punch's Waiting Period In Your City

Published On Nov 03, 2021 05:24 PM By Tarun for Tata Punch

Tata’s smallest SUV retails from Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 9.09 lakh 

  • The average waiting period is about two months

  • No waiting period for buyers in Chennai.

  • Highest waiting time of up to four months in New Delhi. 

  • Average wait time of 2-3 months in other metros. 

Tata had commenced deliveries of the Punch just three days after the launch. The micro SUV is powered by an 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine with the choice of a 5-speed manual and an AMT. It recently received a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests, becoming the safest mass-market car in India. 

If you are planning to buy the Punch SUV now, here’s how long you will have to wait to have it delivered:

Cities

Waiting Period

New Delhi

3-4 months

Bangalore

2 months

Mumbai

3 months

Hyderabad

2 months

Pune

3 months

Chennai

No waiting

Jaipur

1 month

Ahmedabad

1 month

Gurgaon

2-3 months

Lucknow

2.5 months

Kolkata

1 month

Thane

1 month

Surat

1 month

Ghaziabad

2.5 months

Chandigarh

2-3 months

Patna

2 months

Coimbatore

2 months

Faridabad

2-3 months

Indore

2 months

The Punch features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, automatic AC, and a semi-digital instrument. It also gets dual front airbags, a rear parking camera, and a Traction Pro mode in select AMT variants for improved off-road driveability.

The Punch SUV retails from Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), rivaling the Mahindra KUV100 NXTMaruti IgnisMaruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

