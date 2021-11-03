Published On Nov 03, 2021 05:24 PM By Tarun for Tata Punch

Tata’s smallest SUV retails from Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 9.09 lakh

The average waiting period is about two months

No waiting period for buyers in Chennai.

Highest waiting time of up to four months in New Delhi.

Average wait time of 2-3 months in other metros.

Tata had commenced deliveries of the Punch just three days after the launch. The micro SUV is powered by an 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine with the choice of a 5-speed manual and an AMT. It recently received a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests, becoming the safest mass-market car in India.

If you are planning to buy the Punch SUV now, here’s how long you will have to wait to have it delivered:

Cities Waiting Period New Delhi 3-4 months Bangalore 2 months Mumbai 3 months Hyderabad 2 months Pune 3 months Chennai No waiting Jaipur 1 month Ahmedabad 1 month Gurgaon 2-3 months Lucknow 2.5 months Kolkata 1 month Thane 1 month Surat 1 month Ghaziabad 2.5 months Chandigarh 2-3 months Patna 2 months Coimbatore 2 months Faridabad 2-3 months Indore 2 months

The Punch features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, automatic AC, and a semi-digital instrument. It also gets dual front airbags, a rear parking camera, and a Traction Pro mode in select AMT variants for improved off-road driveability.

The Punch SUV retails from Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), rivaling the Mahindra KUV100 NXT , Maruti Ignis , Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

