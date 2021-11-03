Check Out Tata Punch’s Waiting Period In Your City
Published On Nov 03, 2021 05:24 PM By Tarun for Tata Punch
Tata’s smallest SUV retails from Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 9.09 lakh
The average waiting period is about two months
No waiting period for buyers in Chennai.
Highest waiting time of up to four months in New Delhi.
Average wait time of 2-3 months in other metros.
Tata had commenced deliveries of the Punch just three days after the launch. The micro SUV is powered by an 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine with the choice of a 5-speed manual and an AMT. It recently received a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests, becoming the safest mass-market car in India.
If you are planning to buy the Punch SUV now, here’s how long you will have to wait to have it delivered:
|
Cities
|
Waiting Period
|
New Delhi
|
3-4 months
|
Bangalore
|
2 months
|
Mumbai
|
3 months
|
Hyderabad
|
2 months
|
Pune
|
3 months
|
Chennai
|
No waiting
|
Jaipur
|
1 month
|
Ahmedabad
|
1 month
|
Gurgaon
|
2-3 months
|
Lucknow
|
2.5 months
|
Kolkata
|
1 month
|
Thane
|
1 month
|
Surat
|
1 month
|
Ghaziabad
|
2.5 months
|
Chandigarh
|
2-3 months
|
Patna
|
2 months
|
Coimbatore
|
2 months
|
Faridabad
|
2-3 months
|
Indore
|
2 months
The Punch features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, automatic AC, and a semi-digital instrument. It also gets dual front airbags, a rear parking camera, and a Traction Pro mode in select AMT variants for improved off-road driveability.
The Punch SUV retails from Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), rivaling the Mahindra KUV100 NXT, Maruti Ignis, Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.
