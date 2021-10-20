Opinion: Here Is Why Punch Has The Best Interior On Any Tata Yet

Modified On Oct 21, 2021 02:38 PM By CarDekho for Tata Punch

In the past, interior design and quality have usually been a weakness of Tata cars but with the Punch, things seem to have changed.

The dash design of the Tata Punch’s looks clean yet modern thanks to minimal buttons

The Punch has one of the best quality interiors at this price point

It has more than enough space for four people

Both the front as well as rear seats are well contoured and comfortable

The Punch comes well loaded with features and the option packs are handy to customise the car to your requirement

The Tata Punch has just arrived and we were one of the lucky few who got to experience this mini SUV. Like with all new Tata cars, the exterior design of the Punch is attractive, but it’s the interior we were the most impressed with.

Dashboard Design

On the face of it, the Punch’s dash design comes across as quite simple and the dash layout is clean thanks to the minimal use of buttons. Even though the dash design is straightforward, it is far from being boring thanks to certain elements that Tata have added to lift the overall ambience. The white panel on the dash, for instance, gives it a nice flow and also helps the cabin seem wider than it is. The high placement of the 7-inch display makes it easy to use even on the move as it comes just below your eye line.

Quality

But the biggest highlight of the cabin, though, is the quality which in the past has been a weakness of Tata vehicles. Of course, like its rivals, the Punch doesn’t get soft-touch plastics but the textures that Tata has used helps it feel properly premium. The white panel on the dash, for example, has a fading tri-arrow pattern that looks unique and even the black insert above has an interesting texture that looks appealing and feels premium to the touch. Even the plastics used lower down on the dash have the same graining as the upper portion of the dash, which helps the quality look consistent across the cabin. The touchpoints, like the gear lever, power window buttons and stalks are well finished. The steering wheel is shared with the Altroz and its small diameter and chunky wrapped rim help it feel sporty.

Driving position

Thanks to the low dash and window line, visibility out front is good, except the thick A-pillar which creates a bit of a blind spot, especially while crossing junctions. In terms of driving position, like in the Altroz, the steering wheel is positioned slightly to the left from your body, which takes some getting used to. However, the long-range adjustment for the seat height and steering tilt help in finding your preferred driving position with ease.

Comfort

In terms of comfort, the front seats are wide and well-contoured, which make them comfortable even for long journeys. The back seat surprises you with the amount of space on offer. You get more than enough knee room, headroom and thanks to the high-mounted front seats you get loads of leg room to stretch and relax. The bench itself is well contoured with ample under-thigh support and the backrest angle is comfortable too. If we had to complain then it would be about the seat cushioning which is a bit too soft and you could experience a bit of discomfort over long journeys.

Practicality

In terms of practicality, front passengers will be happy. Up front, you get a big glovebox with a separate compartment to keep the car’s manual and papers. Door pockets aren’t massive but are well designed and can accommodate a one-litre bottle with ease. You also get a mobile or wallet cubby on the right of the steering column and one below the centre console as well. The two cup holders behind the gear lever are well designed but they are placed a bit far back as compared to the front seats and that’s because you have to share them with the rear passengers ‘cause they don't get any! In the top-end variant, you do get a rear armrest but no cup holders and the rear passengers don’t even get a USB or 12 V charging port. On the upside, you do get sizable door pockets and seatback pockets.

When it comes to boot space, in this price bracket you won’t get anything better. The 360-litre boot is well shaped, deep and can easily gobble up a weekend's worth of luggage with ease. The loading lip, however, is a bit high, which can make loading large and heavy items a pain. The rear seat folds to give you extra loading space when required, but the seats don’t fold flat and there is a huge ridge to contend with.

Verdict

Overall in terms of design, space, quality and practicality, the Punch comes across as a well-rounded product. The Punch is priced in between Rs 5.5-8.5 lakh and rivals the likes of Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Maruti Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

