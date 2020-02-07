Tata HBX EV Launch On The Cards

Modified On Feb 07, 2020 02:16 PM By Raunak for Tata HBX

It would sit below the Altroz EV in Tata’s EV lineup with Nexon EV as the flagship model

The HBX’s ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) is ready for both ICE (petrol & diesel) and EV powertrains.

EVs based on ALFA-ARC can deliver a range of around 300km.

The HBX concept is the second vehicle built on the ALFA-ARC after the Altroz and Altroz EV.

Petrol-powered HBX is expected to launch around mid-2020.

HBX EV is expected to be launched by 2021.

Tata Motors made a splash at Auto Expo 2020 with four brand-new reveals and an expansive lineup of EVs, BS6 models, and commercial vehicles. The HBX micro-SUV concept, which is an ‘80-85 per cent’ production-spec, made waves at the expo. It will likely be hitting the market around mid-2020.

While the production-spec HBX will have conventional powertrains (most likely petrol-only models), Tata is also looking to introduce an all-electric powertrain option. It isn’t surprising since the carmaker’s new ALFA-ARC platform offers multi-powertrain options, including all-electric models like the new Altoz EV.

Speaking about this, Vivek Srivastava, Head – Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “In all probability, the HBX will have both EV and gasoline (petrol) versions.”

Tata Motors confirmed four EVs -- a sedan, two hatchbacks, and an SUV -- at the sidelines of the Nexon EV launch to CarDekho. We believe one of the two hatchbacks (compact models) would be the HBX EV. It would sit below the Altroz EV, which, in turn, would be placed below the newly launched Nexon EV.

The Altroz EV is expected to share its electric powertrain with the newly launched Nexon EV, which has a 30.2kWh battery pack. Tata says the Altroz EV will have a range between 250 and 300km. Coming to the electric HBX, expect a battery pack between 20 and 25kWh with a range of around 250km. That would be over 100km more than what the recently launched (for commercial use only) Mahindra e-KUV100 can offer.

Given the Nexon EV’s starting price of Rs 14 lakh, the smaller HBX EV could be Tata’s first electric offering under Rs 10 lakh. Meanwhile, the Altroz EV’s price would likely start around Rs 12 lakh.