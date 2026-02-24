All
    2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift Vs Tata Nexon EV: Find Out Which EV Is For You

    Does the Nexon EV justify the premium it asks for over the Punch EV? We break it down on paper

    Published On Feb 24, 2026 06:02 PM By Yashein

    3.3K Views
    Tata Punch EV vs Nexon EV

    Tata recently launched the facelifted 2026 Punch EV with styling upgrades, a slightly enhanced interior, and larger battery packs with more claimed range. Along with this, the Indian marque also slashed prices of the entry-level EV, taking its price range further away from the larger Nexon EV, which is positioned above the Punch EV in Tata’s lineup. 

    In this report, we compare both the Nexon EV and the Punch EV. So if you are confused between the two Tata EVs, read on as we help in making your buying decision simpler: 

    Price

    Model

    Tata Punch EV Facelift

    Tata Nexon EV 

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 12.59 lakh 

    Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 17.49 lakh 
    • There is a price difference of around Rs 3 lakh for the entry-level variants. 

    2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift
    Tata Nexon EV

    • For the higher variants, the price differences further increase by up to Rs 5 lakh. 

    • Tata also offers the Punch EV with Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) pricing which starts from Rs 6.49 lakh, and here’s a closer look at the Punch EV’s variant-wise prices

    Let’s find out what the Nexon EV offers over the Punch EV for the extra money: 

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Tata Punch EV Facelift 

    Tata Nexon EV 

    Difference

    Length

    3880 mm

    3995 mm

    (-15 mm)

    Width

    1742 mm

    1802 mm

    (-60 mm)

    Height 

    1622 mm

    1625 mm

    (-3 mm) 

    Wheelbase

    2445 mm

    2498 mm

    (-53 mm) 

    Ground Clearance

    190 mm

    190 mm (LR)/205 mm (MR)

    (-0/15mm)

    • As you can see above, the Nexon EV is slightly longer and marginally taller. 

    2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift side

    • The Nexon EV is significantly wider, which should lead to more shoulder room for second-row passengers. 

    • The Nexon EV’s larger wheelbase also leads to more space inside the cabin. 

    Tata Nexon EV side profile

    • Furthermore, the Nexon EV’s MR variants have a taller ground clearance at 205 mm compared to the Punch EV facelift and Nexon LR variants with 190mm.

    If you are interested in the Punch EV facelift, you should also check out details about its booking process. 

    Powertrain 

    Earlier, the Nexon EV had a clear advantage over the Punch EV in terms of the powertrain and battery pack options. However, with the facelift, that gap has reduced as the Punch EV now packs larger battery pack options. Let’s quickly take a look at the differences between their specifications: 

    Punch EV facelift 

    Nexon EV 

    Battery Pack

    30 kWh

    40 kWh

    30 kWh 

    45 kWh 

    Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + 2)

    365 km-375 km*

    468 km

    275 km 

    489 km 

    Power

    88 PS

    129 PS

    129 PS

    144 PS

    Torque

    154 Nm

    154 Nm

    215 Nm

    215 Nm

    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)

    13.5 seconds

    9 seconds

    9.2 seconds

    8.9 seconds 
    *Under certification
    • You get the largest (45 kWh) battery pack with the Nexon EV. 

    • The 30 kWh battery packs are shared between the two, however, they are tuned differently. 

    • The Nexon EV clearly makes the most output. However, there isn’t a major difference in terms of outright acceleration, and that can be due to the heavier body frame of the Nexon EV. 

    • The Nexon EV offers the highest claimed range here, but the difference when compared to the Punch EV is not a lot. 

    Overall, the Punch EV’s 40 kWh battery pack is very much comparable to that of the larger battery pack option of the Nexon EV. Both have similar specifications, but you do get a slight advantage with the Nexon EV. 

    Features

    Feature

    Tata Punch EV

    Tata Nexon EV 

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    ✅(with cornering function)

    ✅(with cornering function)

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment 

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    12.3-inch touchscreen 

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch display 

    10.25-inch display 

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    4-speaker 

    9-speaker (JBL)

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    ✅(adaptive)

    Climate Control (AC)

    Automatic 

    Automatic

    Keyless entry 

    Sunroof

    Single-pane

    Panoramic 

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Multi-drive Modes

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    Parking sensors

    Rear

    Front and rear 

    360-degree Camera

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Rear defogger

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS (Advanced driver assistance system)

    ✅(Level-2)
    • As seen above, both Nexon EV and Punch EV are well-equipped with most of the premium features and all the essential ones. 

    • The Nexon EV edges in front, as it gets larger displays, a better sound system, and a panoramic sunroof. 

    2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift dashboard
    Tata Nexon EV Red Dark cabin

    • The Nexon EV also gets ADAS features as an additional safety layer. 

    • In terms of safety, both EVs are well-equipped with features such as 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, TPMS and rear parking sensors, but the Nexon EV also gets front sensors. 

    CarDekho Says…

    If you are looking for an affordable, city-friendly electric SUV with impressive range and a strong feature list, the Tata Punch EV makes a compelling case, especially with its aggressive pricing and larger 40 kWh battery option. It covers the essentials while offering premium features, without stretching your budget too far.

    However, if you are willing to spend the extra money for more space, stronger performance, a bigger battery pack, and added premium touches like a panoramic sunroof and ADAS, the Tata Nexon EV fits the bill. It is more suited for larger families, and also offers a much better road presence. However, we are not fully convinced about the Rs 5 lakh price premium over the Punch EV, and in terms of sheer value-for-money, the Punch EV prevails. 

    In short, the Punch EV is the smarter value buy, while the Nexon EV is the more rounded and family-friendly package.

    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
