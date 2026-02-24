2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift Vs Tata Nexon EV: Find Out Which EV Is For You

Tata recently launched the facelifted 2026 Punch EV with styling upgrades, a slightly enhanced interior, and larger battery packs with more claimed range. Along with this, the Indian marque also slashed prices of the entry-level EV, taking its price range further away from the larger Nexon EV, which is positioned above the Punch EV in Tata’s lineup.

In this report, we compare both the Nexon EV and the Punch EV. So if you are confused between the two Tata EVs, read on as we help in making your buying decision simpler:

Price

Model Tata Punch EV Facelift Tata Nexon EV Price (ex-showroom) Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 12.59 lakh Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 17.49 lakh

There is a price difference of around Rs 3 lakh for the entry-level variants.

For the higher variants, the price differences further increase by up to Rs 5 lakh.

Tata also offers the Punch EV with Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) pricing which starts from Rs 6.49 lakh, and here’s a closer look at the Punch EV’s variant-wise prices.

Let’s find out what the Nexon EV offers over the Punch EV for the extra money:

Dimensions

Parameter Tata Punch EV Facelift Tata Nexon EV Difference Length 3880 mm 3995 mm (-15 mm) Width 1742 mm 1802 mm (-60 mm) Height 1622 mm 1625 mm (-3 mm) Wheelbase 2445 mm 2498 mm (-53 mm) Ground Clearance 190 mm 190 mm (LR)/205 mm (MR) (-0/15mm)

As you can see above, the Nexon EV is slightly longer and marginally taller.

The Nexon EV is significantly wider, which should lead to more shoulder room for second-row passengers.

The Nexon EV’s larger wheelbase also leads to more space inside the cabin.

Furthermore, the Nexon EV’s MR variants have a taller ground clearance at 205 mm compared to the Punch EV facelift and Nexon LR variants with 190mm.

If you are interested in the Punch EV facelift, you should also check out details about its booking process.

Powertrain

Earlier, the Nexon EV had a clear advantage over the Punch EV in terms of the powertrain and battery pack options. However, with the facelift, that gap has reduced as the Punch EV now packs larger battery pack options. Let’s quickly take a look at the differences between their specifications:

Punch EV facelift Nexon EV Battery Pack 30 kWh 40 kWh 30 kWh 45 kWh Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + 2) 365 km-375 km* 468 km 275 km 489 km Power 88 PS 129 PS 129 PS 144 PS Torque 154 Nm 154 Nm 215 Nm 215 Nm Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 13.5 seconds 9 seconds 9.2 seconds 8.9 seconds

You get the largest (45 kWh) battery pack with the Nexon EV.

The 30 kWh battery packs are shared between the two, however, they are tuned differently.

The Nexon EV clearly makes the most output. However, there isn’t a major difference in terms of outright acceleration, and that can be due to the heavier body frame of the Nexon EV.

The Nexon EV offers the highest claimed range here, but the difference when compared to the Punch EV is not a lot.

*Under certification

Overall, the Punch EV’s 40 kWh battery pack is very much comparable to that of the larger battery pack option of the Nexon EV. Both have similar specifications, but you do get a slight advantage with the Nexon EV.

Features

Feature Tata Punch EV Tata Nexon EV Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅(with cornering function) ✅(with cornering function) LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 16-inch alloy wheels 16-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen 12.3-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 10.25-inch display 10.25-inch display Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 4-speaker 9-speaker (JBL) Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅(adaptive) Climate Control (AC) Automatic Automatic Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Sunroof Single-pane Panoramic Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Multi-drive Modes ✅ ✅ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Parking sensors Rear Front and rear 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS (Advanced driver assistance system) ❌ ✅(Level-2)

As seen above, both Nexon EV and Punch EV are well-equipped with most of the premium features and all the essential ones.

The Nexon EV edges in front, as it gets larger displays, a better sound system, and a panoramic sunroof.

The Nexon EV also gets ADAS features as an additional safety layer.

In terms of safety, both EVs are well-equipped with features such as 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, TPMS and rear parking sensors, but the Nexon EV also gets front sensors.

CarDekho Says…

If you are looking for an affordable, city-friendly electric SUV with impressive range and a strong feature list, the Tata Punch EV makes a compelling case, especially with its aggressive pricing and larger 40 kWh battery option. It covers the essentials while offering premium features, without stretching your budget too far.

However, if you are willing to spend the extra money for more space, stronger performance, a bigger battery pack, and added premium touches like a panoramic sunroof and ADAS, the Tata Nexon EV fits the bill. It is more suited for larger families, and also offers a much better road presence. However, we are not fully convinced about the Rs 5 lakh price premium over the Punch EV, and in terms of sheer value-for-money, the Punch EV prevails.

In short, the Punch EV is the smarter value buy, while the Nexon EV is the more rounded and family-friendly package.