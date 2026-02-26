All
New
Used
    New Tata Punch EV vs MG Windsor EV: Which EV Should Be Your Pick?

    While not direct rivals, which one has a better value for money? We find out

    Published On Feb 26, 2026 01:33 PM By Rohit

    1.2K Views
    Tata Punch EV vs MG Windsor EV

    One of the latest launches in the Indian electric car market is the refreshed Tata Punch EV. While it is not the direct competitor of the MG Windsor EV, it does make for a compelling choice at a relatively more affordable price point and due to its compact size. So which one of the two should you go for? Let’s check out their key specifications to know which one comes out on top, at least on paper:

    Prices

    Model

    2026 Tata Punch EV (introductory)

    MG Windsor EV

    Price (with BaaS)

    Rs 6.49 lakh onwards + Rs 2.6 per km

    Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.39 lakh + up to Rs 4.5 per km

    Price (without BaaS)

    Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 12.59 lakh 

    Rs 14 lakh to Rs 18.50 lakh
    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    • The new Punch EV, given its segment and positioning, costs significantly less than the MG Windsor EV, both with and without the battery rental scheme.

    2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift

    • It undercuts the MG EV by more than Rs 3 lakh at the entry-level variant, while also being more affordable by Rs 6 lakh at the top end, considering the full prices.

    • Both the offerings are also available with the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, which drops down the starting price of the facelifted Punch EV to Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh for the MG Windsor EV.

    Dimensions

    Dimension

    2026 Tata Punch EV

    MG Windsor EV

    Difference

    Length

    3,857 mm

    4,295 mm

    (- 438 mm)

    Width

    1,742 mm

    1,850 mm (excluding ORVMs)

    (- 108 mm)

    Height

    1,633 mm

    1,677 mm

    (- 44 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2,445 mm

    2,700 mm

    (- 255 mm)
    • When it comes to dimensions, the Punch EV – being a micro electric SUV – is smaller in every aspect than the MG EV.

    MG Windsor EV Pro Side

    • The Windsor EV is 438 mm longer, 108 mm wider and also has a 255 mm longer wheelbase over the Punch EV, thus making it a more spacious offering here.

    • Our detailed coverage of the new Punch EV vs the Nexon EV should help you decide which electric SUV from Tata should you pick for your family.

    Colour Options

    2026 Tata Punch EV

    MG Windsor EV

    Fearless Yellow

    Celadon Blue

    Bengal Rouge

    Aurora Silver

    Caramel

    Pearl White

    Empowered Oxide

    Turquoise Green

    Supernova Copper

    Glaze Red

    Pure Grey

    Starry Black

    Pristine White

    • While both EVs here come with multiple different colourways, it’s the new Tata Punch EV that takes the lead by one additional paint option.

    2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift

    Features

    Feature

    2026 Tata Punch EV

    MG Windsor EV

    Auto-LED projector headlights

    ✅ (with follow-me-home as well as welcome and goodbye functions)

    ✅ (with follow-me-home and cornering functions)

    LED DRLs

    LED positioning lamp

    Front LED fog lamps

    ✅ (with cornering function)

    Roof rails

    ORVM-mounted turn indicators

    ✅ (dynamic)

    Aerodynamically designed dual-tone alloy wheels

    ✅ (16-inches)

    ✅ (18-inches)

    Flush-type door handles

    LED tail lights

    Rear LED fog lamps

    Upholstery

    Leatherette

    Leather

    Leather-wrapped 2-spoke steering wheel 

    ✅ (with tilt adjustment only)

    ✅(with tilt & telescopic adjustment)

    Centre console with cupholders

    60:40 split-folding rear seats

    ✅ 

    Reclining rear seats

    ✅(with 135-degree reclining function)

    Adjustable headrests for all seats

    Auto up/down power windows for all doors

    Glovebox illumination

    Glovebox cooling

    Front centre armrest with storage

    Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    USB charging ports

    Type-A and Type-C charging ports (front) and 15 W Type-C port at the rear

    1 Type-A and 1 Type-C (front) and 1 Type-C (rear)

    Digital driver’s display

    10.25-inches

    8.8-inches

    Ventilated front seats

    Automatic climate control

    ✅ (with rear AC vents)

    PM2.5 air filter

    Wireless smartphone charger

    Paddle shifters

    Air purifier

    Cruise control

    ✅ (adaptive)

    Sunroof

    ✅ (single-pane openable)

    ✅ (fixed panoramic)

    Multi-colour ambient lighting

    ✅ (with 256 colours)

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    ✅ (6-way powered)

    Powered tailgate

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with auto-fold function

    Infotainment system

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    15.6-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    No. of speakers

    4

    9 (including 4 tweeters and a subwoofer)

    Connected car tech

    Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    Alexa connectivity

    Airbags

    6

    6

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    3-point seatbelts for all occupants

    ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    Hill-hold assist

    Hill descent control

    360-degree camera

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    Rear parking sensors

    Electronic parking brake

    All four disc brakes

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Rear wiper with washer and defogger

    ✅ (defogger only)

    Rain-sensing wipers

    ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)

    ✅(Level-2) 
    • Given the price and positioning of the two EVs, it’s natural for the Windsor EV to have some extra creature comforts over the 2026 Tata Punch EV. Thankfully, both pack more than just the essentials, including all-LED lighting, dual digital displays, ventilated front seats, and even an automatic climate control.

    2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift dashboard
    MG Windsor EV

    • The Windsor EV has plenty of additional features, such as a larger 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, multi-colour ambient lighting, reclining rear seats, and even Level-2 ADAS.

    • However, the new Punch EV also gets some unique touches as well, including a larger digital driver’s display, an air purifier, glovebox cooling with illumination, paddle shifters, Alexa connectivity and even a rear wiper with washer.

    • You can check out the variant-wise features on offer with the facelifted Tata Punch EV to help decide the right variant for your needs.

    Electric Powertrain

    Specification

    2026 Tata Punch EV

    MG Windsor EV

    Battery pack

    30 kWh

    40 kWh

    38 kWh

    52.9 kWh

    No. of electric motor

    1

    1

    1

    1

    Power

    88 PS

    129 PS

    136 PS

    136 PS

    Torque

    154 Nm

    154 Nm

    200 Nm

    200 Nm

    Claimed range (MIDC part I+II)

    365 km-375 km*

    468 km

    332 km

    449 km
    *under certification

    • Both the EVs come with a single electric motor, but it’s the MG Windsor EV that has larger battery pack choices with each of the two versions on sale.

    • It’s the MG Windsor EV’s setup that makes the maximum amount of power and even the highest torque.

    • However, the smaller footprint and relatively smaller battery options with slightly lower output figures mean that the 2026 Tata Punch EV is more frugal of the two when it comes to energy usage.

    • Our detailed variant-wise battery pack options story will help you pick the right variant that suits your driving requirements the best. Consequently, we have also covered whether you should opt for the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Punch or its electric version instead.

    Charging Options

    Specification

    2026 Tata Punch EV

    MG Windsor EV / Windsor EV Pro

    3.3 kW AC charger and 15A plug point

    30 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 9.4 hours (15A plug point)

    40 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 13.5 hours (15A plug point)

    10-100 percent in 13.5 hours / Not Applicable

    7.4 kW AC fast charger

    30 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 3.6 hours

    40 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 5 hours

    10-100 percent in 7 hours / 10-100 percent in 9.5 hours

    DC fast charger

    30 and 40 kWh - 10 to 80 percent in 56 mins (using 50 kW unit)

    20-80 percent in 45 mins (45 kW) / 20-80 percent in 50 mins (60 kW)
    • Given that the new Punch EV has smaller battery packs than the corresponding versions of the MG EV, it charges faster by more than a few hours in both scenarios than the MG EV with the 15A plug point and even when the 7.4 kW AC fast charger is considered.

    • However, when you take the DC fast charger into consideration, it’s the MG EV that wins the battle, although there are a few caveats. Firstly, it has a relatively shorter charging cycle (20-80 percent compared to 10-80 percent of the new Punch EV. Secondly, its figures are mentioned when using a 60 kW DC fast charger as against the 50 kW unit claimed by Tata.

    CarDekho Says…

    The Tata Punch EV, with the recent refresh, comes with larger battery packs and higher claimed range figures, thereby further reducing range anxiety. Its compact size and comfortable cabin for a family of four make it a hard choice to say no to.

    With the MG Windsor EV, what you get over the Punch EV is a more spacious cabin, a more powerful electric powertrain setup and many extra modern-age features. The Windsor EV even offers an exciting performance and offers a balanced ride and handling setup in most scenarios. However, its polarising design and lack of physical controls inside the cabin will certainly take a little getting used to, but if you can look past that, the MG EV does come across as a well-packaged product for its price.

