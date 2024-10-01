Take A Look At All The Cars Launched In September 2024

Published On Oct 01, 2024 08:01 AM By CarDekho for MG Windsor EV

Along with new introductions like the MG Windsor EV, the month of September also brought several special editions of existing models

Automakers were active last month, introducing new models to the market and taking advantage of the festive season. Indian manufacturers like Tata Motors and Maruti launched CNG variants of the Nexon and Swift, respectively. Meanwhile, global brands released special editions, such as Skoda’s Monte Carlo and Sportline versions of the Slavia and Kushaq.

Here's a brief summary of all the cars launched in September 2024, along with their key highlights.

Tata Curvv

Price: Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh

September began with the launch of the ICE-powered Tata Curvv. Priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), the Curvv is offered with three engine options and four broad trims to choose from. With its sloping roofline, connected LED DRLs, and connected LED tail lamps, the Curvv presents a more sportier and distinguished look than other Tata models like the Nexon and Harrier.

Key features of the Curvv include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats. It also gets a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and level 2 ADAS, for enhanced safety. Engine options include, a 120 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, a 125 PS T-GDi 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, and a 118 PS 1.5-litre diesel. Tata Motors has already started deliveries of the Curvv.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Price: Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.54 lakh

After fully revealing the car at the end of August, Hyundai launched the 2024 Alcazar facelift in September, with prices ranging between Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 21.54 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Alcazar’s exterior and interior design are inspired by the 2024 Creta, while its powertrain options remain the same as before. Which includes a 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine.

New features in the 2024 Alcazar include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, wireless phone chargers for both front and second-row passengers, and an electric boss mode that increases the legroom of co-passenger side second-row occupant. It is available in both 6- and 7-seater configurations, and in terms of safety, the updated Alcazar also gets Level-2 ADAS, which includes safety features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

MG Windsor EV

Price: Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh

MG launched its third all-electric offering, the Windsor EV in India. Its prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), with the catch being that you need to pay an additional Rs 3.5 per kilometre for the vehicle's battery. However, you can also pay upfront for the entire vehicle, with prices ranging from Rs 13.50 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Windsor EV comes equipped with a 38 kWh battery coupled to a 136 PS single electric motor, delivering a claimed range of 331 km. Key features include a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, a panoramic glass roof, and ventilated front seats. It rivals other EVs like the Tata Nexon EV and the Mahindra XUV400.

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG

Price: Rs 8.20 lakh to Rs 9.20 lakh

Maruti Suzuki launched the CNG variants of the fourth-generation Swift, with prices starting from Rs 8.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG powertrain is available in three variants: Vxi, Vxi (O), and Zxi, costing Rs 90,000 more than their respective standard versions.

In CNG mode, the 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 69.75 PS and 101.8 Nm, delivering a claimed mileage of 32.85 km/kg. With the Swift CNG, you get features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted audio controls, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, and keyless entry with push-button start. It competes against the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG.

Also Read: Check Out 5 Upcoming Cars That Are Set To Launch In India In October 2024

Hyundai Aura CNG

Prices start from Rs 7.49 lakh

Like the Exter and Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai introduced the dual-cylinder technology to the Aura CNG. The updated Aura CNG lineup also got a new base 'E' variant, priced from Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that puts out 69 PS and 95 Nm in CNG mode. In terms of features, it gets analogue dials with a multi-information display (MID), manual AC, cooled glovebox, front power windows and a 12V charging socket. It rivals CNG-powered variants of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Tata Tigor.

Tata Nexon CNG

Price: Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 14.59 lakh

Tata Motors launched the Nexon CNG, featuring the same dual-cylinder technology seen with the carmaker's other CNG offerings. It is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 100 PS and 170 Nm in CNG mode, making the Nexon CNG the first car in India to come with a factory-fitted CNG kit paired to a turbo-petrol engine. Prices for the Nexon CNG start from Rs 8.99 lakh and go up to Rs 14.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

It comes equipped with features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and dual 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment system and digital driver’s display. On the safety front, it gets 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, rain-sensing wipers, hill-hold control, and ABS with EBD.

Updated Tata Nexon EV

Price: Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 17.19 lakh

Tata also launched the updated long-range variants of the Nexon EV, which are now also available with a larger 45 kWh battery pack. The updated Nexon EV Long Range is priced between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom), including the variants with the 40 kWh battery pack. Tata has also added a panoramic sunroof and a frunk (front boot) to the Nexon EV's feature list.

Coming on to the powertrain specifications, the 45 kWh battery pack is paired with a 145 PS / 215 Nm electric motor, offering a claimed range of 489 km. No changes have been made to the smaller 30 kWh or 40 kWh battery pack options. Additionally, Tata launched the Red Dark Edition of the Nexon EV, priced at Rs 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom), which features cosmetic updates with a Carbon Black exterior shade and a black/red cabin theme.

Mahindra Thar Roxx 4WD

Price: Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 22.49 lakh

Mahindra announced the prices of the four-wheel-drive (4WD) variants of the Thar Roxx, which range from Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The 4WD variants command a premium of up to Rs 2 lakh over the corresponding RWD variants.

The Thar Roxx 4WD is available only with the 2.2-litre diesel engine, producing 152 PS and 330 Nm with the manual transmission, and 175 PS and 370 Nm with the automatic gearbox option. It rivals the likes of the Force Gurkha 5-door and Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Hyundai Creta: New Kind Of Family SUVs?

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV

Price: Rs 2.25 crore

Mercedes' first all-electric Maybach, the EQS 680 SUV, was launched in India at Rs 2.25 crore (ex-showroom). It features a signature dual-tone exterior shade along with bespoke elements, including a large grille with chrome inserts, giving the EQS 680 a stylish appearance.

The cabin of the EQS 680 offers a premium feel, featuring soft-touch elements all around, leatherette seat upholstery, and metal-finished pedals. The main highlight of the interior is the triple-screen setup for infotainment, the driver's display, and a secondary display for the co-passenger, which Mercedes calls the MBUX Hyperscreen. It is powered by dual electric motors producing 658 PS and 955 Nm of torque, paired with a 122 kWh battery that offers a WLTP-claimed range of 611 km.

Mercedes EQS SUV

Price: Rs 1.41 crore

Shortly after launching the EQS 680 SUV, Mercedes-Benz launched the standard version of the EQS SUV in India at Rs 1.41 crore (ex-showroom). It is available in a single 580 4MATIC variant that comes equipped with a 122 kWh battery pack coupled to a 544 PS and 858 Nm electric motor setup, offering an ARAI-claimed range of 809 km.

In terms of design, the EQS 580 features a blacked-out grille, connected LED lighting, and 21-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. Key feature highlights include the same MBUX Hyperscreen setup as the Maybach version, with a 17.7-inch infotainment screen and two 12.3-inch displays. Other features include a Burmester sound system, powered front seats, a head-up display, and a powered tailgate.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II

Price: Rs 10.5 crore

Rolls-Royce launched the facelifted Cullinan in India, starting at Rs 10.5 crore (ex-showroom). Named the Cullinan Series II, it gets minor exterior changes like sleeker headlights, DRLs that now extend towards the bumper, an illuminated multi-slat grille, and the option to add 23-inch alloy wheels.

The interior layout is almost similar to the pre-facelift model, but a new glass panel has been added to the top part of the dashboard, to further enhance the cabin experience. It is powered by a 6.75-litre V12 petrol engine that delivers 571 PS and 850 Nm, paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Rolls-Royce has also introduced the Cullinan Black Badge edition, which costs Rs 1.75 crore more than the standard model.

In addition to the above-mentioned launches, several special edition models were also introduced.

Skoda rolled out the Sportline editions for the Kushaq and Slavia, and a Monte Carlo edition for the sedan. Both come with cosmetic updates over the respective trims they are based upon and are available with 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options.

Hyundai launched the Knight Edition of the Creta, featuring an all-black cabin and a black treatment on the outside for a more sportier look. The carmaker also introduced the Venue Adventure Edition, which comes with styling updates and is offered in four exterior paint shade options.

Honda launched the Elevate Apex Edition, based on the V and VX variants of the SUV, offering additional features like ambient lighting and a unique black and white cabin theme.

Maruti Suzuki introduced the Wagon R Waltz Edition that gets new accessories on the exterior like fog lamps and grille inserts finished in chrome. Renault launched Night and Day Special Editions across all its models, and Kia introduced the Gravity Edition for their Made-In-India cars, including the Sonet, Seltos and the Carens

Last but not the least, BMW launched the XM Label Red Edition at Rs 3.15 crore (ex-showroom), and the X7 Signature Edition at Rs 1.33 crore (ex-showroom). You can learn more about all the special editions by clicking here, where we provide a brief overview of the models launched ahead of the festive season.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Windsor EV Automatic