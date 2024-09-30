Check Out 5 Upcoming Cars That Are Set To Launch In India In October 2024

Modified On Sep 30, 2024 05:46 PM By CarDekho for Kia Carnival

The upcoming month will introduce a couple of new models to our market, along with facelifted versions of existing offerings

From most awaited models like the Mahindra Thar Roxx to 1 of 500 limited editions like the BMW XM Label Red, the month of September has brought us with multiple new releases. While October may not be as busy, carmakers from various segments have lined up new launches to capitalise on the festive season. Here’s a look at all the cars launching in India in October 2024.

2024 Kia Carnival

Launch Date: October 3

Expected Price: Rs 40 lakh

Kia is set to launch two models in India on October 3, 2024, one of which is the 2024 Carnival. The carmaker has already revealed the premium MPV, with its bookings currently underway. It is expected to be priced from Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom), and here's a brief overview of it.

The 2024 Carnival will be available in two variants: Limousine and Limousine Plus, both offered with a single seven-seater layout. Key features include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver's display, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, powered and ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, and connected car tech. The Carnival will be equipped with a 193 PS/441 Nm 2.2-litre diesel engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It will serve as a premium alternative to the Maruti Invicto and Toyota Innova Hycross.

Kia EV9

Launch Date: October 3

Expected Price: Rs 80 lakh

Kia will also launch its most expensive all-electric offering in India, the EV9, alongside the Carnival. It will be sold as a fully imported model and is expected to be priced around Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV can unofficially be booked for Rs 10 lakh at select dealerships.

Kia will offer the EV9 with a 99.8 kWh battery pack coupled with a dual-motor setup that produces 384 PS and 700 Nm, delivering a claimed range of 561 km. It will come equipped with features such as a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, power-adjustable seats for all rows, and ambient lighting. When launched, it will rival premium SUVs like the Audi Q8 e-tron, BMW iX, and Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV.

Nissan Magnite Facelift

Launch Date: October 4

Expected Price: Rs 6.30 lakh

Nissan has teased the 2024 Magnite facelift, which is scheduled for launch on October 4. It is expected to feature styling updates, along with an updated cabin that will likely include a larger infotainment system and new features.

In terms of powertrain, we expect Nissan to offer the 2024 Magnite with the same engine choices: a 72 PS 1-litre naturally-aspirated petrol unit and a 100 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol unit. Both engine options will be available with manual and automatic transmission choices. Pricing-wise, the updated Magnite is expected to command a slight premium over the ongoing model, which starts from Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

BYD eMAX 7

Launch Date: October 8

Expected Price: Rs 30 lakh

The facelifted BYD e6 or the eMAX 7 is set to launch in India on October 8, 2024. BYD has also announced special benefits for the first 1,000 bookings of the electric MPV. It is expected to include features such as a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic glass roof, and ventilated front seats.

Safety-wise, it will likely get six airbags, a 360-degree camera system, Level-2 ADAS and all-wheel disc brakes. Globally, it is available with two powertrain options, offering a claimed range of up to 530 km, though the India-spec powertrain details are yet to be confirmed.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB

Launch Date: October 9

Expected Price: Rs 80 lakh

After being revealed earlier this month, Mercedes-Benz will launch the 2024 E-Class on October 9. The new-generation E-Class features styling revisions that make it look sleeker and more elegant than before. Inside, it gets a triple screen setup with a 14.4-inch infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver's display, and a separate 12.3-inch display for the front passenger. Other features include a four-zone climate control system, a panoramic sunroof, a 17-speaker Burmester 4D sound system, and powered front seats.

The 2024 E-Class is offered with two engine options, a 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 2-litre diesel engine, both of which will be coupled with a mild-hybrid system. It is expected to be priced from Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom).

