Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Hyundai Creta: New Kind Of Family SUVs?

Published On Sep 28, 2024 10:01 AM By Nabeel for Hyundai Creta

Can the Thar Roxx be considered a family SUV – in place of the Creta?

I know, you were set to buy the Thar back in 2020, but at that time, your family held you back. And they were right – basic black plastic interiors, no good features, no space or boot space, and maybe walking would have been more comfortable. So, you had to settle for a more urban and family-friendly SUV, like the Hyundai Creta. But now you’ve seen the Thar Roxx, and you’re tempted again – especially since you can get a good resale value for the Creta now and bring home a new Thar Roxx. So, will your family ride with you in the Thar Roxx, or will they give you they rather stay in the Creta?

Key

The Mahindra key is big and bulky, while Creta's is metallic and slim. It's time for Mahindra to upgrade their keys to a key fob and move on from this flip key design. Speaking of practical features, in the Creta, you can start the car with the key to pre-cool the cabin, and unlock the car without taking the key out by pressing a button on the door handle. These features are not available in the Thar Roxx. Remote engine start is okay, but there should be passive keyless entry, especially since you have to take the key out of your pocket to unlock the car even though it has a push-button start/stop.

Looks

There's no competition here. If we're talking about strong road presence, then the Thar is clearly ahead. Its conventional SUV looks and large size give it a more dominating presence. Not just that, it also has premium elements like all LED headlamps, DRLs, indicators, taillamps, fog lamps, and five large 19-inch alloy wheels.

Dimensions Mahindra Thar Roxx Hyundai Creta Difference Length 4,428 mm 4,330 mm +98 mm Width 1,870 mm 1,790 mm +80 mm Height 1,923 mm 1,635 mm +288 mm Wheelbase 2,850 mm 2,610 mm +240 mm

Creta is also a good-looking city SUV. You also get all LED lights here, including dynamic turn indicators. However, it doesn't have fog lamps, and the alloys are 17 inches. If you're looking for a city-friendly and sophisticated SUV, the Creta will appeal to you more. But if you’re after road presence, the Thar Roxx is way ahead.

Boot Space

The boot space in the Thar is better than in the Creta. This is because the Thar doesn't have a spare wheel underneath the boot, nor does it come with a parcel shelf. The boot is flat and wide, so you can store your luggage in any way. Even large suitcases can fit in upright or flat positions, and small bags fit easily too. However, you will have to lift the luggage quite high to place it inside. The rated boot space for the Thar Roxx is 447L and for the Creta is 433L.

In the Creta, due to the parcel tray, the height is reduced, so you can't stack suitcases on top of each other. Also, it is slightly narrower than the Thar, so less luggage fits in. However, the seats fold down flat here, which you don't get in the Thar. So, carrying large items is easier in the Creta.

Interior Fit, Finish, and Quality

This is where things get interesting. It's surprising to say this, but the interior quality of the Thar is better than that of the Creta. The dashboard is covered with soft-touch leatherette with contrast stitching, the door pads also have soft-touch leatherette, and the elbow pads are soft too. The center armrest, seats, and steering wheel have leather wraps of very good quality. The buttons are also of good quality – except for the carbon fiber finish in the middle, which seems a bit out of place and should have been gloss black.

However, the fit and finish of the Creta are better. All panels interlock seamlessly, whereas in the Thar, you can still see some panel gaps. On its dashboard, there's a rubber-type cover which looks neat, and the quality of all the buttons is better here. Colors like grey, white, and copper look very upmarket too. However, if there were leatherette on the door pads as well, it would have looked even better.

Features

Comparing the features of an off-roader with an urban SUV isn't fair. But Mahindra has made the Thar Roxx like your mom makes pizza at home – put in whatever veggies are left in the fridge. Similarly, Mahindra has added almost all the features they had in their warehouse. Because of this, neither car is lacking in features.

Both cars have common features like a powered driver's seat, ventilated front seats, steering-mounted controls, automatic headlamps, a digital instrument cluster, an auto day/night IRVM, automatic climate control, a 10.15-inch instrument cluster, branded sound system, 360-degree camera, and front parking sensors. As I said, there’s no shortage.

However, both cars have their advantages. The Creta offers dual-zone climate control, paddle shifters, connected car tech, telescopic steering adjustment, and an air purifier. Its infotainment system is also smoother, with no issues, and the camera quality and smoothness are better than the Thar's, especially the blind view monitors.

The Thar also has unique features like Android Auto maps on the instrument cluster, Wireless Android Auto, a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and automatic wipers. Here, the sound system is much better than the Creta's in terms of clarity, loudness, and especially bass. However, Apple CarPlay is still missing, which is quite disappointing. But yes, the panoramic sunroof here is very large.

In terms of features, it's a draw – if after a few updates Mahindra's infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and improves the camera's smoothness, the Thar could take the lead.

Safety

Both cars come with 6 airbags, electronic stability control, and ABS EBD as standard. Moreover, both cars have level 2 ADAS in the higher variants. So, on paper, both are quite safe. The Thar Roxx also comes with BLD from the base variant, so if you get stuck on bad roads, the Thar will be more capable. However, crash test results for both cars are still pending. The Thar Roxx might get a 4-star rating, similar to the Thar 3-door, and the Creta facelift is also expected to get a 4-star or better rating.

Cabin Practicality

This is where you understand the difference between an off-roader and an urban SUV. Mahindra has tried to give the Thar Roxx better practicality this time, and it's good in this RWD variant because where the 4x4 shifter used to be, Mahindra has now provided deep storage where all your stuff like phone, wallet, and keys can easily fit. In addition, there are two cup holders, a phone charger area, under-armrest storage, and a decent-sized glovebox with a cooling function. The good thing is that all central storage areas have rubber mats. The door pockets are still very small and will only fit thin water bottles.

In the Creta, storing stuff is easier. There’s a big central storage in the middle, the cupholders are more spacious, and the under-armrest storage is also good. The glovebox here is also better. However, the biggest difference is the door pockets – in the Creta, you can store a lot more than just bottles.

There are also better charging points in the Creta. At the front, there’s a wireless charger, 1 USB, 1 Type C, and a 12V. In the Thar, you only get a 12V in the boot, and besides that, a wireless, USB, and 1 Type C – and that Type C port is a 65W fast charger.

Ingress Egress

The Thar is very high. Now, this is both its charm as an off-roader and a disadvantage. Compared to this, the Creta feels like a hatchback. And that’s why getting in and out of the Creta is much easier. In the Thar, you will have to step on the side step to get in. If any elderly people in your family or any ladies wearing heavy clothes for a function need to get in, they will find it difficult.

Rear Seat Experience

The rear seat experience of the Creta has been a benchmark in its segment. And the Thar is trying to challenge this benchmark. Both cars have big seats, an armrest with cupholders, two adjustable headrests, rear AC vents, charging ports, and seatback pockets. The Creta offers slightly better space, and here you also get window shades. The door pockets here are better too.

The seats in the Thar are more supportive, the recline is much better, and there’s a full flat floor, so two people can be more comfortable. Yes, for three people, the Creta’s width is still better, but there is a headrest for the middle passenger in the Thar. Thar also offers better thigh support and under-thigh support for long drives. So, for a long drive, two passengers will be more comfortable in the Thar. So, the Creta is better for short journeys, but the Thar is better for long trips with two passengers.

Ease of Driving

Before driving, let's talk about the driving position. In the Thar, you sit quite high up. From here, you get a clear view of the road and traffic. However, this vehicle is also big, and it will take some time to gauge where the bumper ends from the driver's seat. For new drivers, this can be a bit intimidating, but experienced drivers will enjoy driving the Thar. And now, the steering has also been converted to electronic power steering – so it's as light as a car.

There’s another issue – the driving position. If your height is over 6 feet, you'll find the footwell cramped, and since the steering adjustment does not extend in and out, you will have to sit closer to it. The driving position in the Thar is not comfortable for tall drivers.

Switching from the Thar to the Creta feels like you’ve stepped into a hatchback. The dashboard is small, you sit lower, and your view of the traffic is limited to taillights. This is comfortable for most drivers, but it doesn’t have that Thar feeling.

Drive Experience

There is a clear distinction between the driving experiences of these two SUVs: Smoothness versus raw power! All three engine options in the Creta are refined and smooth. Its turbo petrol engine is quick and offers swift acceleration – driving it feels effortless. It’s butter smooth. Then comes its 1.5-liter naturally aspirated engine, which is also very refined and, especially with its CVT automatic transmission, provides a very smooth drive for city driving. The diesel engine is also refined and offers a good all-around driving experience.

Petrol Hyundia Creta Mahindra Thar Roxx Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre N/A petrol 2-litre turbo-petrol Power 160 PS 115 PS Up to 177 PS Torque 253 Nm 144 Nm Up to 380 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/CVT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT^ Drivetrain FWD FWD RWD

Now comes the Thar Roxx. Its 2.2L diesel engine is refined yet powerful. Whether it's quick overtakes or high-speed overtakes on the highway, it does everything with ease. Despite being heavier than the Creta, driving the Thar doesn’t make you feel like the engine is under any stress.

Diesel Hyundia Creta Mahindra Thar Roxx Engine 1.5-litre diesel 2.2-litre diesel Power 116 PS Up to 175 PS Torque 250 Nm Up to 370 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Drivetrain FWD RWD/4WD

And it gets even better with the petrol engine. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine is the best in this segment – and even better than some in the segment above. Effortless performance and very quick acceleration are its specialties. Where you won't feel any effort while driving the Creta, you will thoroughly enjoy driving the Thar.

You won't get good mileage from either car. Both the Creta and Thar turbo petrol will give you around 8 kmpl in the city. The Creta petrol and Thar diesel will give you around 10-11 kmpl in the city. The Creta diesel will give you 12-13 kmpl in the city. On the highway, all of them will give you mileage around 15 kmpl.

Ride Comfort

This is the biggest weakness of the Thar – ride comfort, especially on bad roads. The Thar is a ladder-frame off-roader that has been prepared as a family SUV. It provides space and features for the family, but on rough roads, it cannot hide its true nature. It drives smoothly on well-paved roads. So, on the roads of Delhi or Rajasthan, you will like it a lot.

But as soon as you encounter a level change or expansion joint, you can feel the jolt. Even in the city, if you hit a bad road or a pothole where only one side's wheel goes in, the whole cabin shakes violently, which is very uncomfortable. And on cemented highways, it keeps shaking. On the roads of Maharashtra or Pune, it feels very uncomfortable.

Especially for rear-seat passengers, you will have to drive very slowly – around 5-6 kmph – to keep them comfortable. And if you have elderly people or a pregnant lady in the car, you will certainly hear complaints. At high speeds, the ride is somewhat better, but where will you drive at 90-100 kmph in traffic? Just one thing – you stop being afraid of potholes.

Yes, this Thar is certainly better than the 3-door version, but it is still miles away from the comfort of a car like the Creta. The Creta is very comfortable. Whether on rough roads, speed breakers, or highway level changes – it keeps its occupants very comfortable everywhere. Side-to-side movement and jolts are almost negligible. Despite being a Thar, on long trips, your family will still prefer the Creta.

Verdict

Can the Thar Roxx be considered a family SUV – in place of the Creta? The simple answer is yes. The thing is, compared to the Creta, the Thar looks more powerful, has better boot space, rear seat space, and comfort, and its cabin quality and features are on par! Its performance and capability are excellent.

However, the things that make the Creta better – like practicality, ease of driving, getting in and out, and especially comfort on different kinds of roads – are still big issues in the Thar. That’s why the Creta is still a no-compromise family SUV today. However, if you are ready to live with the compromises of the Thar, then it has the potential to win over both your heart and mind. But yes, before making a firm decision, make sure to take a long test drive, especially on rough roads, with your family.

