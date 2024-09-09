All
Some Tata Cars Except EVs Get A Price Cut Of Up To Rs 2.05 Lakh For Festive Season 2024, Check Revised Starting Prices Here

Modified On Sep 09, 2024 04:01 PM By Dipan for Tata Tiago

These reduced prices and discounts are valid till the end of October 2024

Tata Nexon, Altroz, Tiago, Tigor, Harrier and Safari price cut

For the festive season, Tata Motors has slashed the prices of some of its ICE (internal combustion engine) cars by up to Rs 1.80 lakh, along with an additional discount of Rs 45,000. This discount makes Tata’s cars more affordable, but it doesn’t apply to the new Tata Curvv, Tata Punch, or Tata Altroz Racer and the Tata EVs as well. The special pricing is available until the end of October 2024. Here’s a look at the updated prices for Tata's ICE cars.

Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago gets projector headlights

The Tata Tiago, an entry-level hatchback, is available in six broad variants: XE, XM, XT(O), XT, XZ, and XZ+. The revised starting price is as follows:

Model

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Tata Tiago XE

Rs 5.65 lakh

Rs 5 lakh

(-Rs 65,000)

The starting price for the base XE variant has been reduced to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 5.65 lakh, marking a cut of Rs 65,000. This price reduction may also impact other variants.

Tata Tiago gets grey coloured fabric seats

The Tata Tiago offers a range of features, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto AC, and a cooled glovebox. It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 86 PS and 113 Nm, or a CNG version generating 73.5 PS and 95 Nm. Both powertrains come with a 5-speed manual or AMT transmission. For safety, the Tiago includes dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and has earned a 4-star Global NCAP crash safety rating.

Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor Front Left Side

The Tata Tigor is a subcompact sedan available in four variants: XE, XM, XZ, and XZ+. The revised starting price is as follows:

Model

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Tata Tigor XE

Rs 6.30 lakh

Rs 6 lakh

(-Rs 30,000)

As shown in the table, the base-spec Tata Tigor has seen a price reduction of Rs 30,000, which may also affect other variants.

Tata Tigor Dashboard

The Tigor shares most features with the Tiago but offers a larger 419-litre boot compared to the Tiago's 242-litre capacity. Additionally, while the Tiago features grey fabric upholstery, the Tigor comes with white leatherette seats. No other feature or powertrain change is provided on the only sedan in Tata’s current portfolio.

Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz gets halogen-based projector headlights

The Tata Altroz, a premium hatchback, is available in six main variants: XE, XM, XM+, XT, XZ, and XZ+. The updated prices for the base-spec models are as follows:

Model

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Tata Altroz XE

Rs 6.65 lakh

Rs 6.50 lakh

(-Rs 15,000)

The Tata Altroz is now priced with a base-spec discount of Rs 15,000 and up to Rs 45,000 on select variants.

Tata Altroz gets a single-pane sunroof

The feature suite includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, and a single-pane sunroof. Engine options are an 88 PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 110 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, and a 90 PS 1.5-litre diesel. It also gets a CNG version using the 1.2-litre petrol engine (73.5 PS/103 Nm). Safety features encompass up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX anchors, an electronic parking brake (DCT only), and rear parking sensors.

Tata Harrier

2023 Tata Harrier Facelift Front

The Tata Harrier is available in four main variants: Smart, Pure, Adventure, and Fearless. The revised starting price is as follows:

Model

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Tata Harrier Smart

Rs 14.99 lakh

Rs 14.99 lakh

No difference

Although the base-spec Tata Harrier remains unchanged in price, other variants benefit from discounts of up to Rs 1.60 lakh.

2023 Tata Harrier Facelift Cabin

The Harrier features a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display. It is powered by a 170 PS/350 Nm 2-litre diesel engine, with a choice between a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. For safety, it includes seven airbags (six as standard), a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control.

Tata Safari

Tata Safari Front Left Side

The Tata Safari is a three-row SUV based on the Tata Harrier. It is offered in four main variants: Smart, Pure, Adventure, and Accomplished. The revised prices for the Tata Safari start at:

Model

New Price

Old Price

Difference

Tata Safari Smart

Rs 15.49 lakh

Rs 15.49 lakh

No difference

Although the base-spec Tata Safari is priced similarly to the previous model, other variants now come with discounts of up to Rs 1.80 lakh.

Tata Safari Dashboard

The Safari shares a similar feature suite and engine options with the Tata Harrier but adds some unique features, including a gesture-enabled powered tailgate, ventilated front and second-row seats (in the 6-seater version), and a 4-way powered co-driver's seat with a boss mode feature.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Rivals

The Tata Tiago competes with the Maruti Celerio, Maruti Wagon R, and Citroen C3. The Tata Tigor is in the same segment as the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Honda Amaze. For those interested in premium hatchbacks, the Tata Altroz rivals the Hyundai i20, Maruti Baleno, and Toyota Glanza.

In the mid-size SUV category, the Tata Harrier goes head-to-head with the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector, Jeep Compass, and the higher trims of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Meanwhile, the Tata Safari competes with the MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, and Mahindra XUV700.

