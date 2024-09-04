Modified On Sep 04, 2024 02:52 PM By Shreyash for Tata Harrier

Both Tata Harrier and Safari not only received full 5 star safety ratings, they also became the highest-scoring Indian SUVs tested by Global NCAP so far

Both SUVs met requirements for Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), speed assistance and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) systems.

Scored 33.05/34 in adult safety and 45/49 in child occupant safety.

Safety features on both SUVs include up to 7 airbags (6 as standard), a 360-degree camera, and level 2 ADAS.

There’s no denying that Tata Motors has been at the forefront of safety in India’s mass market segment. In fact, with the exception of the Tiago and Tigor, every model in Tata’s lineup currently on sale in India has earned a 5-star rating from Global NCAP. The automaker has now been awarded the Global NCAP Safer Choice Award for the facelifted Tata Harrier and Tata Safari, which were tested in October 2023.

A Quick Recap

Both Tata SUVs not only scored a full 5 star safety rating in both adult and child occupant safety, but they also earned highest scores by the Global NCAP for their performance.

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) Score 33.05/34 Child Occupant Protection (COP) Score 45/49

The bodyshell and footwell area of both SUVs were deemed ‘stable’ and can withstand further loadings. You can read our full crash test report for Harrier and Safari for more details.

Safety Features On Offer

The safety features on Harrier and Safari includes up to 7 airbags (6 as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The top-spec variants of these SUVs also include a complete suite of level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking.

More About Global NCAP Safer Choice Award

The Global NCAP Safer Choice Award was first introduced in 2018 at Delhi Auto Expo. This award is only handed over to those carmakers who achieve high levels of safety performance. In this case, the Safari and Harrier not only got good scores in crash tests, but they also met performance and volume requirements for Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), speed assistance and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) systems.

Here’s a list of requirements that a car must meet to qualify for this award:

5-stars in both adult and child occupant safety tests.

A car must have a speed assistance system to achieve a full score in Global NCAP’s test criteria.

AEB is required to meet UN regulatory performance requirements.

Must have BSD as a stand-alone option and meet Global NCAP’s performance requirements.

Future 5-stars From Tata

Building on its strong track record of safety, we might see more 5-star-rated cars from Tata in the coming years. While the Tata Curvv ICE (internal combustion engine) and Tata Curvv EV have not yet undergone crash tests by the Global or Bharat NCAPs, Tata’s increased focus on improving occupant safety in its cars serves as an example to expect a high rating from these models as well.

