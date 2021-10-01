Published On Oct 01, 2021 07:02 PM By Rohit for Maruti Celerio 2021

Maruti is expected to price the 2021 Celerio in a similar price range as the current-gen model (Rs 4.65 lakh to 6 lakh ex-showroom)

Likely to be based on Maruti’s HEARTECT platform like the Wagon R.

Expected features include auto AC, a touchscreen system, and a reversing camera.

Maruti could offer it with two petrol engines: a 1-litre unit and a 1.2-litre unit (a first for the hatchback).

Back in September, we had reported that the launch of the 2021 Maruti Celerio had been pushed back again due to the global semiconductor shortage. Sources now suggest that the new-gen model will go on sale on November 10.

Maruti is likely to base the 2021 Celerio on its HEARTECT platform that also underpins other models including the Wagon R. The spy shots of the new Celerio suggest that it has grown in size compared to the outgoing model. Maruti seems to have gotten rid of the boxy stance while choosing a curvier silhouette for the 2021 Celerio.

The images also tell us that the second-gen Celerio will get droplet-shaped headlamps, fog lamps, and blacked-out alloy wheels (possibly 14-inches). Expected features include Maruti’s latest touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC, steering-mounted audio and calling controls, and a reverse parking camera. Passenger safety is likely to be taken care of by dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, and ABS with EBD.

While Maruti will carry forward the current-gen’s 1-litre petrol engine (68PS/91Nm), it could also offer the 2021 Celerio with the Wagon R’s 1.2-litre unit (83PS/113Nm). Transmission options are expected to be the same as before: a 5-speed manual and the optional 5-speed AMT. Maruti is also expected to bring in the CNG-powered version of the new hatchback later.

Maruti will likely price the new Celerio at a small premium over the existing model. For reference, the current-gen Celerio is priced between Rs 4.65 lakh to Rs 6 lakh while the Celerio X is priced from Rs 5.11 lakh to Rs 5.91 lakh. The new-gen hatchback will rekindle its rivalry with the Tata Tiago, Datsun GO, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, and Hyundai Santro. It is still unknown if Maruti plans to launch a new-gen model of the Celerio X.

All prices, ex-showroom