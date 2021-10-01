Published On Oct 01, 2021 02:31 PM By Rohit

The revised deadline comes in the backdrop of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

The previous extension was valid till September 30, 2021.

The Ministry had earlier extended the deadline six times, starting from March 2020 to June 2021.

All documents, including fitness certificates, vehicle registration, and driving licence can be renewed by the fresh timeline.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has yet another time extended the deadline for renewal of car documents to October 31, 2021. The revised timeline comes in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in the country, which has scuttled daily life across large swathes of the population.

This is the seventh such extension of the renewal deadline. Earlier cut-offs were as follows:

In 2020: March 30, June 9, August 24, and December 27

In 2021: March 26 and June 17

All documents, including fitness certificates, permits, vehicle registration, and driving licence, which expired or were to expire between February 1, 2020, and September 30, 2021, will now be considered valid till the revised renewal date.

In other news, the Government of India had recently announced that it will shell out over Rs 26,000 crore in the next five years to aid faster adoption of EVs.