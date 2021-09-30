Maruti Launches 24x7 Virtual Car Assistant For Solving Queries About Their Cars

Published On Sep 30, 2021 03:15 PM By Dhruv for Maruti Ciaz

Maruti’s Virtual Car Assistant is called S-Assist and it is bundled along with the carmakers Rewards application

Maruti Suzuki has launched the S-Assist Virtual Car Assistant for their cars. . It can be accessed by going to the Maruti Suzuki Rewards app, and selecting S-Assist. The app, available 24/7, will then direct you to choose your registered car to better help you solve your query.

The app allows users to click a picture of a specific part, and ask for advice about that part. Say, if you click the images of a headlight, the application will give you information about the specific car’s headlights, troubleshooting tips and more. You can also type your query into the chat feature, and the relevant information will be brought up.

Information about the car can also be relayed through video tutorials. Small routine procedures can be carried out using the information given in the application, and in case of more complex issues, the app can also connect you to the nearest services location.

Maruti is offering this facility on all their NEXA models at zero cost. It is also expected to make its way onto Arena cars in the future. The application is like an online manual of the car that can help with information about particular features, on demand. More expensive cars also feature this kind of service, though in their case it is built into their touchscreens.

Statement from Maruti Suzuki

Launching the S-Assist, Partho Banerjee, senior executive director, service, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Digitisation of car service experience and bringing ease to customer car ownership is our motto. We are proud to announce the launch of India’s first voice-enabled virtual car assistant, S-Assist, to strengthen the digital experience of our customers. S-Assist is a complimentary service which offers quick access to vehicle features, troubleshooting and driving tips on customers’ smartphone. It brings real-time information to customers for their vehicle-related queries.”

