Published On Oct 01, 2021 03:26 PM By Tarun

The new number plate is primarily meant for buyers who frequently relocate to other states

The government of India has introduced a new ‘BH’ (Bharat) number plate series that came into effect from September 15. Orissa is the first state to issue the BH series, while other states will soon follow suit.

So, what is this new BH series all about? We explain in these five points:

Mainly for people who relocate frequently

The new BH series does away with the need to re-register. Therefore, it’s particularly beneficial for defence personnel, government employees, PSU employees, and private sector companies with offices in more than four states.

The format of the number plate

The BH number plate will have four elements:

XX BH #### XX The year or registration (for example, ‘21’ for the year 2021) The BH marking A random number between 0 to 9999 Two letters from AA to ZZ

How to get one?

The process is simple and the same as your regular number plate. You have to enter the car details on the RTO portal. Once verified, you will get your registration number. You can also inform the dealership about the new number plate, and they will get the job done. For that, you (the owner of the vehicle) will have to furnish a work certificate under Form 60 or your official identity card.

What’s the applicable motor vehicle tax?

Invoice Price (Petrol Cars) Tax percent Below Rs 10 Lakh 8 percent Rs 10 lakh to 20 Lakh 10 percent Above Rs 20 Lakh 12 percent

For diesel cars, you have to pay 2 percent more, and for EVs, 2 percent less than petrol cars. In case of BH-number plated cars, the motor vehicle tax shall be levied for two years, and subsequently in multiples of two. So, the calculation will be: (vehicle tax amount X 1.25 X 2) / 15 (rounded off to the next integer).

Also Read: You Now Have Time Till October 31 To Renew Your Car Documents

Is it compulsory?

No, it’s not compulsory. However, it is more convenient if you obtain the BH series as you can do away with the whole process of re-registering your vehicle if you move to a different state.