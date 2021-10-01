HomeNew CarsNewsYour 5-Point Pocket Guide To The New ‘BH’ Number Plate Series
English | हिंदी

Your 5-Point Pocket Guide To The New ‘BH’ Number Plate Series

Published On Oct 01, 2021 03:26 PM By Tarun

  • 17700 Views
  • Write a comment

The new number plate is primarily meant for buyers who frequently relocate to other states

The government of India has introduced a new ‘BH’ (Bharat) number plate series that came into effect from September 15. Orissa is the first state to issue the BH series, while other states will soon follow suit.

So, what is this new BH series all about? We explain in these five points:

Mainly for people who relocate frequently

The new BH series does away with the need to re-register. Therefore, it’s particularly beneficial for defence personnel, government employees, PSU employees, and private sector companies with offices in more than four states.  

The format of the number plate

The BH number plate will have four elements: 

XX

BH

####

XX

The year or registration (for example, ‘21’ for the year 2021)

The BH marking

A random number between 0 to 9999

Two letters from AA to ZZ

How to get one?

The process is simple and the same as your regular number plate. You have to enter the car details on the RTO portal. Once verified, you will get your registration number. You can also inform the dealership about the new number plate, and they will get the job done. For that, you (the owner of the vehicle) will have to furnish a work certificate under Form 60 or your official identity card. 

What’s the applicable motor vehicle tax?

Invoice Price (Petrol Cars)

Tax percent

Below Rs 10 Lakh

8 percent

Rs 10 lakh to 20 Lakh

10 percent

Above Rs 20 Lakh

12 percent

For diesel cars, you have to pay 2 percent more, and for EVs, 2 percent less than petrol cars. In case of BH-number plated cars, the motor vehicle tax shall be levied for two years, and subsequently in multiples of two. So, the calculation will be: (vehicle tax amount X 1.25 X 2) / 15 (rounded off to the next integer). 

Also Read: You Now Have Time Till October 31 To Renew Your Car Documents

Is it compulsory?

No, it’s not compulsory. However, it is more convenient if you obtain the BH series as you can do away with the whole process of re-registering your vehicle if you move to a different state.

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment

3 comments
1
S
sunil kothapalli
Oct 2, 2021 11:58:12 AM

Will it be implemented in Karnataka ?

Read More...
    Reply
    Write a Reply
    1
    S
    sunil kothapalli
    Oct 2, 2021 11:58:12 AM

    Will it be implemented in Karnataka ?

    Read More...
      Reply
      Write a Reply
      1
      G
      goutham reddy
      Oct 1, 2021 8:44:26 PM

      When it will be implemented in Tamilnadu...?

      Read More...
      Reply
      Write a Reply
      2
      P
      prasoon kumar
      Oct 2, 2021 10:29:09 AM

      Me too waiting, asked on 29th Sep they don't have any knowledge when it's goin to be implemented in TN.

      Read More...
        Reply
        Write a Reply
        Read Full News
        • Trending
        • Recent

        Trending Cars

        • Latest
        • Upcoming
        • Popular
        Latest Cars
        Upcoming Cars
        Popular Cars
        *Estimated Price New Delhi
        space Image
        ×
        We need your city to customize your experience