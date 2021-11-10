HomeNew CarsNewsNew-gen Maruti Celerio Launched At Rs 5 Lakh
English | हिंदी

New-gen Maruti Celerio Launched At Rs 5 Lakh

Modified On Nov 10, 2021 01:40 PM By Tarun for Maruti Celerio

  • 47759 Views
  • Write a comment

The Celerio, with slightly improved features, serves as a premium alternative to the Wagon R

Maruti Celerio

  • It is available in four variants - LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZX+

  • The new Celerio is wider than its predecessor by 55mm and has a 40 percent bigger boot space, of 313 litres. 

  • Features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, passive keyless entry, engine push-button start-stop, and hill-hold assist. 

  • Powered by a new 67PS/89Nm 1-litre Dualjet petrol engine, with a segment-first automatic idle start-stop feature. 

  • Transmission options include 5-speed manual and AMT. 

Maruti has launched the second-generation Celerio in India from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Bookings are underway for a token of Rs 11,000. First launched in 2014, the hatch gets its first generation update after seven years. 

Variants

Manual

AMT

LXI

Rs 5 lakh

-

VXI

Rs 5.63 lakh

Rs 6.13 lakh

ZXI

Rs 5.94 lakh

Rs 6.44 lakh

ZXI+

Rs 6.44 lakh

Rs 6.94 lakh

Maruti Celerio

The second-gen hatch ditches the earlier squarish design for a more curvier silhouette, and we must say it looks classier than its predecessor. In essence, the Celerio is a more premium and better-looking alternative to the Wagon R, which has a typical ‘boxy’ appearance.

Dimensions

Old Celerio

New Celerio

Difference

Length

3695mm

3695mm

-

Width

1600mm

1655mm

55mm

Height

1560mm

1555mm

(5mm)

Wheelbase

2425mm

2435mm

10mm

Ground Clearance

165mm

170mm

5mm

Boot Space

235 litres

313 litres

78 litres

Fuel tank capacity

35 litres

32 litres

(3 litres)

The new hatchback now features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an engine start/stop button, passive keyless entry, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, the Wagon R’s semi-digital instrument cluster, and electric ORVMs with turn indicators. 

Passenger safety is secured by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-hold assist (automatic variants only), and rear parking sensors. That said, it misses out on a rear parking camera, which would have been a valuable addition (on the top-spec variant). 

The Celerio is powered by a new 1-litre DualJet three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 67PS and 89Nm. It gets a segment-first automatic idle start-stop feature and comes paired with 5-speed manual and AMT options. Maruti claims that the Celerio is the most fuel efficient petrol car in India, offering 26.68kmpl (ARAI-claimed). For context, the Wagon R also has the more powerful 83PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, which the Celerio doesn’t. Also, prices of the CNG variant will be revealed in the coming weeks. 

The Celerio gets six paint options: Speedy Blue, Fire Red, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, Caffeine Brown, and Arctic White. 

The new Maruti Celerio rivals the Tata TiagoDatsun GOMaruti Wagon R, and Hyundai Santro

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

2 out of 3 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Celerio

Read Full News
Big Saving !!
Save upto 35% ! Find best deals on Used Maruti Cars
View Used Maruti Celerio In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Hatchback

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience