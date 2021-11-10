Modified On Nov 10, 2021 01:40 PM By Tarun for Maruti Celerio

The Celerio, with slightly improved features, serves as a premium alternative to the Wagon R

It is available in four variants - LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZX+

The new Celerio is wider than its predecessor by 55mm and has a 40 percent bigger boot space, of 313 litres.

Features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, passive keyless entry, engine push-button start-stop, and hill-hold assist.

Powered by a new 67PS/89Nm 1-litre Dualjet petrol engine, with a segment-first automatic idle start-stop feature.

Transmission options include 5-speed manual and AMT.

Maruti has launched the second-generation Celerio in India from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Bookings are underway for a token of Rs 11,000. First launched in 2014, the hatch gets its first generation update after seven years.

Variants Manual AMT LXI Rs 5 lakh - VXI Rs 5.63 lakh Rs 6.13 lakh ZXI Rs 5.94 lakh Rs 6.44 lakh ZXI+ Rs 6.44 lakh Rs 6.94 lakh

The second-gen hatch ditches the earlier squarish design for a more curvier silhouette, and we must say it looks classier than its predecessor. In essence, the Celerio is a more premium and better-looking alternative to the Wagon R, which has a typical ‘boxy’ appearance.

Dimensions Old Celerio New Celerio Difference Length 3695mm 3695mm - Width 1600mm 1655mm 55mm Height 1560mm 1555mm (5mm) Wheelbase 2425mm 2435mm 10mm Ground Clearance 165mm 170mm 5mm Boot Space 235 litres 313 litres 78 litres Fuel tank capacity 35 litres 32 litres (3 litres)

The new hatchback now features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an engine start/stop button, passive keyless entry, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, the Wagon R’s semi-digital instrument cluster, and electric ORVMs with turn indicators.

Passenger safety is secured by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-hold assist (automatic variants only), and rear parking sensors. That said, it misses out on a rear parking camera, which would have been a valuable addition (on the top-spec variant).

The Celerio is powered by a new 1-litre DualJet three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 67PS and 89Nm. It gets a segment-first automatic idle start-stop feature and comes paired with 5-speed manual and AMT options. Maruti claims that the Celerio is the most fuel efficient petrol car in India, offering 26.68kmpl (ARAI-claimed). For context, the Wagon R also has the more powerful 83PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, which the Celerio doesn’t. Also, prices of the CNG variant will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The Celerio gets six paint options: Speedy Blue, Fire Red, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, Caffeine Brown, and Arctic White.

The new Maruti Celerio rivals the Tata Tiago , Datsun GO , Maruti Wagon R , and Hyundai Santro .