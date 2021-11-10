New-gen Maruti Celerio Launched At Rs 5 Lakh
The Celerio, with slightly improved features, serves as a premium alternative to the Wagon R
It is available in four variants - LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZX+
The new Celerio is wider than its predecessor by 55mm and has a 40 percent bigger boot space, of 313 litres.
Features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, passive keyless entry, engine push-button start-stop, and hill-hold assist.
Powered by a new 67PS/89Nm 1-litre Dualjet petrol engine, with a segment-first automatic idle start-stop feature.
Transmission options include 5-speed manual and AMT.
Maruti has launched the second-generation Celerio in India from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Bookings are underway for a token of Rs 11,000. First launched in 2014, the hatch gets its first generation update after seven years.
|
Variants
|
Manual
|
AMT
|
LXI
|
Rs 5 lakh
|
-
|
VXI
|
Rs 5.63 lakh
|
Rs 6.13 lakh
|
ZXI
|
Rs 5.94 lakh
|
Rs 6.44 lakh
|
ZXI+
|
Rs 6.44 lakh
|
Rs 6.94 lakh
The second-gen hatch ditches the earlier squarish design for a more curvier silhouette, and we must say it looks classier than its predecessor. In essence, the Celerio is a more premium and better-looking alternative to the Wagon R, which has a typical ‘boxy’ appearance.
|
Dimensions
|
Old Celerio
|
New Celerio
|
Difference
|
Length
|
3695mm
|
3695mm
|
-
|
Width
|
1600mm
|
1655mm
|
55mm
|
Height
|
1560mm
|
1555mm
|
(5mm)
|
Wheelbase
|
2425mm
|
2435mm
|
10mm
|
Ground Clearance
|
165mm
|
170mm
|
5mm
|
Boot Space
|
235 litres
|
313 litres
|
78 litres
|
Fuel tank capacity
|
35 litres
|
32 litres
|
(3 litres)
The new hatchback now features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an engine start/stop button, passive keyless entry, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, the Wagon R’s semi-digital instrument cluster, and electric ORVMs with turn indicators.
Passenger safety is secured by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-hold assist (automatic variants only), and rear parking sensors. That said, it misses out on a rear parking camera, which would have been a valuable addition (on the top-spec variant).
The Celerio is powered by a new 1-litre DualJet three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 67PS and 89Nm. It gets a segment-first automatic idle start-stop feature and comes paired with 5-speed manual and AMT options. Maruti claims that the Celerio is the most fuel efficient petrol car in India, offering 26.68kmpl (ARAI-claimed). For context, the Wagon R also has the more powerful 83PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, which the Celerio doesn’t. Also, prices of the CNG variant will be revealed in the coming weeks.
The Celerio gets six paint options: Speedy Blue, Fire Red, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, Caffeine Brown, and Arctic White.
The new Maruti Celerio rivals the Tata Tiago, Datsun GO, Maruti Wagon R, and Hyundai Santro.
