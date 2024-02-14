English | हिंदी

These Were The Most Sought-after Compact And Midsize Hatchbacks In January 2024

Published On Feb 14, 2024 08:00 AM By Rohit for Maruti Wagon R

Of the six models on the list, it was only the Maruti Wagon R and Swift that registered total sales of over 10,000 units

Top-selling compact and midsize hatchbacks in January 2024

Even though new-age car buyers today may have taken a liking to SUVs, compact and midsize hatchbacks are still a popular choice as well. Like always, the sales chart was dominated by Maruti hatchbacks in January too, with a couple of oddballs in the form of Tata and Hyundai models. Here's the detailed sales report for compact and midsize hatchbacks in January 2024:

Models

January 2024

January 2023

December 2023

Maruti Wagon R

17,756

20,466

8,578

Maruti Swift

15,370

16,440

11,843

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

6,865

8,760

5,247

Tata Tiago

6,482

9,032

4,852

Maruti Celerio

4,406

3,418

247

Maruti Ignis

2,598

5,842

392

Also Check Out: These Were The Top 10 Best-selling Cars In January 2024

Takeaways

Maruti Wagon R

  • The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R took the top spot in compact and midsize hatchback sales in January 2024, witnessing a month-on-month (MoM) growth of over 100 percent.

  • With over 15,000 units sold, the Maruti Swift was the only other hatchback here after the Wagon R to witness total sales of more than 10,000 units.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

  • The next best-selling hatchback on the list, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, secured third position with nearly 7,000 units sold. While its MoM figure grew by 31 percent, its year-on-year (YoY) number dipped by 22 percent.

  • Almost 6,500 units of the Tata Tiago were dispatched in January 2024, making it the last model here to have total sales of over 5,000 units. These numbers include sales of the Tata Tiago EV as well.

Maruti Celerio

  • The Maruti Celerio, with over 4,400 units dispatched, took the fifth spot on the chart and saw a positive growth in both MoM and YoY sales.

  • While the Maruti Ignis saw a huge jump in YoY sales figures, its monthly sales figure dropped by over 50 percent. Its cumulative sales number barely crossed the 2,500 unit-mark in January 2024.

