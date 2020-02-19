Published On Feb 19, 2020 10:00 AM By Rohit for Renault Triber

The offers include cash discounts, exchange bonus and more

With the BS6 deadline getting closer, Renault has rolled out its list of offers, mostly on the remaining BS4 stock that will be valid till the end of February 2020. The French carmaker has included its latest offering, the Triber, for the first time. These offers are split for the pre-facelift and facelifted models of the Kwid and Duster. Let’s take a look:

Renault Triber

Renault is offering the Triber with benefits for the first time.

Existing Renault customers willing to trade in their old model for a new one can grab an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. Those planning to buy an additional Renault car can get a cash discount of Rs 5,000.

Special rate of interest of 9.49% is available for existing Renault customers and 8.99% for existing Renault Finance customers.

Renault will soon be launching the Triber AMT in India.

Renault Kwid

Offers Pre-facelift Kwid Kwid facelift Cash Discount Rs 45,000 Rs 25,000 (only on BS4-compliant variants) 4-year warranty package Yes Yes Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Rs 4,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000

The 4-year warranty package consists of a manufacturer warranty of 2 years or 50,000km as well as an extended warranty of 2 years or 50,000km.

Loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000 is either in the form of an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 or a cash discount of Rs 5,000 if the customer is buying an additional Renault model.

Special rate of interest of 9.49% is available for existing Renault customers and 8.99% for existing Renault Finance customers.

Do note that all these offers are applicable only on BS4-compliant variants of the Kwid.

In case of the Kwid facelift, the loyalty bonus, corporate discount and the 4-year warranty package is applicable on both BS4 and BS6 variants of the hatchback.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here .

Renault Duster

Offers Pre-facelift Duster Duster facelift Total Benefits Up to Rs 2 lakh Up to Rs 2 lakh Corporate Discount Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 20,000

Renault is offering a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 20,000. This is in the form of either an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 or a cash discount of Rs 10,000 if buying an additional Renault car.

In case of the pre-facelift Duster , the total benefits of up to Rs 2 lakh include a cash discount of up to Rs 2 lakh on select diesel variants.

All these offers are applicable only on the BS4-compliant variants of the Duster.

Special rate of interest of 9.49% is available for existing Renault customers and 8.99% for existing Renault Finance customers.

If you are looking to buy the Duster facelift, the total benefits of up to Rs 2 lakh include a cash discount and price reduction on select stock.

Meanwhile, Renault showcased the Duster turbo at the Auto Expo 2020 and is expected to launch it by August 2020.

Renault Lodgy

The French carmaker will be discontinuing the Lodgy soon but before that’s done, it is being offered with huge benefits. Renault is offering its MPV with a cash discount of Rs 2 lakh on all variants. What’s more, select corporate employees can also grab a corporate offer of up to Rs 10,000.

Renault Captur

Renault’s compact SUV, the Captur, continues to be offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 2 lakh.

Existing Renault customers willing to trade in their old model for a new one can grab an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. Those planning to buy an additional Renault car can get a cash discount of Rs 10,000.

The carmaker is also offering a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 to select employees.

Do note that these offers are applicable only on the BS4 variants of the Captur.

