Published On Jun 25, 2024 08:01 AM By Yashika for Renault KWID

Buyers in Jaipur will have to wait up to three months to get the Kwid or Kiger home

Renault's India lineup offers three different segments to suit various preferences. This includes the most affordable subcompact SUV, the Kiger; the sub-4m crossover MPV, the Triber; and an affordable entry-level hatchback, the Kwid. If you're planning to buy any of these models this June, be prepared for a waiting period of up to 3 months. Here’s the waiting period in the top 20 cities across India.

Waiting Period Table

City Kwid Triber Kiger New Delhi 0.5 Month 0.5 Month 0.5 Month Bangalore 0.5 Month 0.5 Month 0.5 Month Mumbai 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month Hyderabad 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month Pune 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month Chennai No Waiting No Waiting No Waiting Jaipur 2-3 Months No Waiting 2-3 Months Ahmedabad 1-2 Months 1-2 Months 1-2 Months Gurugram 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month Lucknow 0.5 Month 0.5 Month 1 Month Kolkata 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month Thane 1-2 Months No Waiting 1-2 Months Surat No Waiting No Waiting No Waiting Ghaziabad 0.5 Month 0.5 Month 0.5 Month Chandigarh 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month Coimbatore 0.5-1 Month 1 Month No Waiting Patna 1 week 0.5 Month 0.5 Month Faridabad 0.5 Month 1 Month 0.5 Month Indore 0.5 Month 0.5 Month 0.5 Month Noida 0.5-1 Month 1 Month 1 Month

Key Takeaways

In cities like Chennai and Surat, there are no waiting periods for any of the models. Interestingly, buyers in Jaipur might experience the longest waiting period for the Kwid and the Kiger, whereas the Triber is readily available to them.

Those living in Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Patna, Faridabad, and Indore can get deliveries of all three models in around half a month. Buyers in other cities like Ahmedabad and Thane might have to wait up to two months to drive any of the Renault cars home this June.

In Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Noida, all three cars have a waiting period of one month.

The Renault Kwid is priced between Rs 4.70 lakh and Rs 6.45 lakh. The Kiger's price ranges from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh, while the Triber is priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8.97 lakh.

Disclaimer: The waiting period mentioned above may vary depending on the variant, engine option, or colour chosen. Please contact your nearest dealership for more details.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Renault KWID AMT