Be Ready To Wait Up To 3 Months For A Renault Car This June

Published On Jun 25, 2024 08:01 AM By Yashika for Renault KWID

Buyers in Jaipur will have to wait up to three months to get the Kwid or Kiger home

Renault Kwid, Renault Triber, Renault Kiger

Renault's India lineup offers three different segments to suit various preferences. This includes the most affordable subcompact SUV, the Kiger; the sub-4m crossover  MPV, the Triber; and an affordable entry-level hatchback, the Kwid. If you're planning to buy any of these models this June, be prepared for a waiting period of up to 3 months. Here’s the waiting period in the top 20 cities across India.

Waiting Period Table

City

Kwid

Triber

Kiger

New Delhi

0.5 Month

0.5 Month

0.5 Month

Bangalore

0.5 Month

0.5 Month

0.5 Month

Mumbai

1 Month

1 Month

1 Month

Hyderabad

1 Month

1 Month

1 Month

Pune

1 Month

1 Month

1 Month

Chennai

No Waiting

No Waiting

No Waiting

Jaipur

2-3 Months

No Waiting

2-3 Months

Ahmedabad

1-2 Months

1-2 Months

1-2 Months

Gurugram

1 Month

1 Month

1 Month

Lucknow

0.5 Month

0.5 Month

1 Month

Kolkata

1 Month

1 Month

1 Month

Thane

1-2 Months

No Waiting

1-2 Months

Surat

No Waiting

No Waiting

No Waiting

Ghaziabad

0.5 Month

0.5 Month

0.5 Month

Chandigarh

1 Month

1 Month

1 Month

Coimbatore

0.5-1 Month

1 Month

No Waiting

Patna

1 week

0.5 Month

0.5 Month

Faridabad

0.5 Month

1 Month

0.5 Month

Indore

0.5 Month

0.5 Month

0.5 Month

Noida

0.5-1 Month

1 Month

1 Month

Key Takeaways

Renault Triber

  • In cities like Chennai and Surat, there are no waiting periods for any of the models. Interestingly, buyers in Jaipur might experience the longest waiting period for the Kwid and the Kiger, whereas the Triber is readily available to them. 

  • Those living in Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Patna, Faridabad, and Indore can get deliveries of all three models in around half a month. Buyers in other cities like Ahmedabad and Thane might have to wait up to two months to drive any of the Renault cars home this June.

Renault Kiger

  • In Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Noida, all three cars have a waiting period of one month.

  • The Renault Kwid is priced between Rs 4.70 lakh and Rs 6.45 lakh. The Kiger's price ranges from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh, while the Triber is priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8.97 lakh.

Disclaimer: The waiting period mentioned above may vary depending on the variant, engine option, or colour chosen. Please contact your nearest dealership for more details.

