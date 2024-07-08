Published On Jul 08, 2024 09:00 AM By Shreyash for Renault KWID

If you are planning to buy a Renault car this July, you can avail savings on all three models: Renault Kwid, Renault Kiger, and Renault Triber. The benefits include cash discount, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts. Let’s have a look at model-wise offer details.

Renault Kwid

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 8,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 48,000

The discounts mentioned above can be had with all variants of the Kwid, save for its base-spec RXE variant.

The base-spec RXE variant can only be had with a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000.

Prices for the Renault Kwid range from Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh.

Renault Triber

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 8,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 48,000

Benefits stated above are available across all variants of the Triber sub-4m crossover MPV, except its base-spec RXE trim.

For the base-spec RXE variant, only loyalty bonus is applicable.

The Renault Triber is priced from Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8.97 lakh.

Renault Kiger

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 8,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 48,000

The Kiger gets the same benefits as the Kwid and Triber. However, these discounts are not available with the base-spec RXE variant of the Kiger.

With the RXE trim, Renault is only offering a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000.

Prices for the Renault Kiger range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh.

Notes

Renault is offering an optional rural discount of Rs 4,000 on all cars.

Discounts mentioned above may vary depending on the state and city, please contact your nearest Renault dealership for more details.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

