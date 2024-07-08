Renault Cars Get Savings Of Up To Rs 48,000 This July
Published On Jul 08, 2024 09:00 AM By Shreyash for Renault KWID
Renault is offering an optional rural discount of Rs 4,000 on all cars, but it cannot be combined with the corporate discount
-
All three Renault cars get similar benefits.
-
The offers include cash discount, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.
-
All offers are valid till the end of July.
If you are planning to buy a Renault car this July, you can avail savings on all three models: Renault Kwid, Renault Kiger, and Renault Triber. The benefits include cash discount, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts. Let’s have a look at model-wise offer details.
Renault Kwid
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 8,000
|
Maximum Benefits
|
Up to Rs 48,000
-
The discounts mentioned above can be had with all variants of the Kwid, save for its base-spec RXE variant.
-
The base-spec RXE variant can only be had with a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000.
-
Prices for the Renault Kwid range from Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh.
Renault Triber
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 8,000
|
Maximum Benefits
|
Up to Rs 48,000
-
Benefits stated above are available across all variants of the Triber sub-4m crossover MPV, except its base-spec RXE trim.
-
For the base-spec RXE variant, only loyalty bonus is applicable.
-
The Renault Triber is priced from Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8.97 lakh.
Also Check Out: These Were The Most Sought-after Car Brands Of June 2024
Renault Kiger
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 8,000
|
Maximum Benefits
|
Up to Rs 48,000
-
The Kiger gets the same benefits as the Kwid and Triber. However, these discounts are not available with the base-spec RXE variant of the Kiger.
-
With the RXE trim, Renault is only offering a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000.
-
Prices for the Renault Kiger range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh.
Notes
-
Renault is offering an optional rural discount of Rs 4,000 on all cars.
-
Discounts mentioned above may vary depending on the state and city, please contact your nearest Renault dealership for more details.
-
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.
Follow CarDekho WhatsApp channel for regular updates
Read More on : Renault KWID AMT
0 out of 0 found this helpful