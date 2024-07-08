  • English
Renault Cars Get Savings Of Up To Rs 48,000 This July

Published On Jul 08, 2024 09:00 AM By Shreyash for Renault KWID

Renault is offering an optional rural discount of Rs 4,000 on all cars, but it cannot be combined with the corporate discount

  • All three Renault cars get similar benefits.

  • The offers include cash discount, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

  • All offers are valid till the end of July.

If you are planning to buy a Renault car this July, you can avail savings on all three models: Renault Kwid, Renault Kiger, and Renault Triber. The benefits include cash discount, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts. Let’s have a look at model-wise offer details.

Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 8,000

Maximum Benefits

Up to Rs 48,000

  • The discounts mentioned above can be had with all variants of the Kwid, save for its base-spec RXE variant.

  • The base-spec RXE variant can only be had with a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000.

  • Prices for the Renault Kwid range from Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh.

Renault Triber

Renault Triber

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 8,000

Maximum Benefits

Up to Rs 48,000

  • Benefits stated above are available across all variants of the Triber sub-4m crossover MPV, except its base-spec RXE trim.

  • For the base-spec RXE variant, only loyalty bonus is applicable.

  • The Renault Triber is priced from Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8.97 lakh.

Also Check Out: These Were The Most Sought-after Car Brands Of June 2024

Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 8,000

Maximum Benefits

Up to Rs 48,000

  • The Kiger gets the same benefits as the Kwid and Triber. However, these discounts are  not available with the base-spec RXE variant of the Kiger.

  • With the RXE trim, Renault is only offering a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000.

  • Prices for the Renault Kiger range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh.

Notes

  • Renault is offering an optional rural discount of Rs 4,000 on all cars.

  • Discounts mentioned above may vary depending on the state and city, please contact your nearest Renault dealership for more details.

  • All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

