Modified On Jun 07, 2024 05:01 PM By Samarth for Maruti Ertiga

The Maruti’s 6-seater MPV is available sooner than the Ertiga, which has the longest waiting period. Meanwhile, the Triber appears readily available in most cities

If you are planning to buy a family car on a budget then MPVs can be your pick. There are various choices of MPVs offered under Rs 15 lakh like Maruti Ertiga, Kia Carens, Toyota Rumion, Renault Triber, and Maruti XL6. If you are planning to buy any one of them this June, here’s how long you will have to wait to take one home:

City Maruti Ertiga Maruti XL6 Kia Carens Toyota Rumion Renault Triber New Delhi 4.5-5 Months 1 Month 3 Months 3-4 Months 0.5 Month Bengaluru 1-2 Months 1 week 2 Months 1 Month 0.5 Month Mumbai 1-2 Months 1-1.5 Months 1 Month 2 Months 1 Month Hyderabad 1-2 Months 1 Month 1-2 Months 1-2 Months 1 Month Pune 1-2 Months 1-1.5 Months 3 Months 3-4 Months 1 Month Chennai 1-2 Months 1-2 Months 1 Month 3 Months No Waiting Jaipur 1.5-2 Months 1 Month 1-2 Months 1 Month No Waiting Ahmedabad 2 Months No Waiting 1-2 Months 1-2 Months 1-2 months Gurugram 1-2 Months 1 Month 1 Month 1-2 Months 1 Month Lucknow 2 Months 1 Month 3 Months 2 Months 0.5 Month Kolkata 1-2 Months 1-1.5 Months No Waiting 3-4 Months 1 Month Thane 1-2 Months 1-1.5 Months 1 Month 3 Months No Waiting Surat 2.5 Months No Waiting 1 Month 3 Months No Waiting Ghaziabad 2 Months 1-1.5 Months 2 Months 2 Months 0.5 Month Chandigarh 2.5 Months 1-1.5 Months 2 Months 3 Months 1 Month Coimbatore 1.5-2 Months 1-2 Months 2 Months 4 Months 1 Month Patna 1-2 Months 1-1.5 Months 2 Months 1 Month 0.5 Month Faridabad 2 Months 1-2 Months 1-2 Months 4 Months 1 Month Indore 1-2 Months 1 Month 1 Month 3-5 Months 0.5 Month Noida 1 Month 1 Month 0.5 Month 2 Months 1 Month

Key Takeaways

The Maruti Ertiga has an average wait time of up to 2 months, but in New Delhi, it surges up to 5 months.

The 6-seater MPV, the Maruti XL6, is available in most cities within 1 month. In Surat and Ahmedabad, there is no waiting period on the XL6.

The Toyota Rumion has a longer average waiting period than the Ertiga, with a 3-4 month wait in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Indore. Buyers in Bengaluru, Patna, and Jaipur can take their new MPV home in just one month.

The Renault Triber is available within 1 month in most cities. In Chennai, Jaipur, Surat, and Ghaziabad, you can drive home the Renault MPV without any waiting period.

If you are from New Delhi, Pune, and Lucknow will have to wait for the maximum of three months to get your hands on a new Kia Carens. The waiting time of one month can be enjoyed by buyers in cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Gurugram, Thane, Surat and Indore.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on variant and colour selected, and stock available at your nearest dealership.

