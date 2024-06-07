  • English
  • Login / Register

Buying An MPV Under Rs 15 Lakh This June? You May Have To Wait Up To 5 Months

Modified On Jun 07, 2024 05:01 PM By Samarth for Maruti Ertiga

  • 43 Views
  • Write a comment

The Maruti’s 6-seater MPV is available sooner than the Ertiga, which has the longest waiting period. Meanwhile, the Triber appears readily available in most cities

Waiting Period On MPVs Under Rs 15 Lakh

If you are planning to buy a family car on a budget then MPVs can be your pick. There are various choices of MPVs offered under Rs 15 lakh like Maruti Ertiga, Kia Carens, Toyota Rumion, Renault Triber, and Maruti XL6. If you are planning to buy any one of them this June, here’s how long you will have to wait to take one home: 

City

Maruti Ertiga

Maruti XL6

Kia Carens

Toyota Rumion

Renault Triber

New Delhi

4.5-5 Months

1 Month

3 Months

3-4 Months

0.5 Month

Bengaluru

1-2 Months

1 week

2 Months

1 Month

0.5 Month

Mumbai

1-2 Months

1-1.5 Months

1 Month

2 Months

1 Month

Hyderabad

1-2 Months

1 Month

1-2 Months

1-2 Months

1 Month

Pune

1-2 Months

1-1.5 Months

3 Months

3-4 Months

1 Month

Chennai

1-2 Months

1-2 Months

1 Month

3 Months

No Waiting

Jaipur

1.5-2 Months

1 Month

1-2 Months

1 Month

No Waiting

Ahmedabad

2 Months

No Waiting

1-2 Months

1-2 Months

1-2 months

Gurugram

1-2 Months

1 Month

1 Month

1-2 Months

1 Month

Lucknow

2 Months

1 Month

3 Months

2 Months

0.5 Month

Kolkata

1-2 Months

1-1.5 Months

No Waiting

3-4 Months

1 Month

Thane

1-2 Months

1-1.5 Months

1 Month

3 Months

No Waiting

Surat

2.5 Months

No Waiting

1 Month

3 Months

No Waiting

Ghaziabad

2 Months

1-1.5 Months

2 Months

2 Months

0.5 Month

Chandigarh

2.5 Months

1-1.5 Months

2 Months

3 Months

1 Month

Coimbatore

1.5-2 Months

1-2 Months

2 Months

4 Months

1 Month

Patna

1-2 Months

1-1.5 Months

2 Months

1 Month

0.5 Month

Faridabad

2 Months

1-2 Months

1-2 Months

4 Months

1 Month

Indore

1-2 Months

1 Month

1 Month

3-5 Months

0.5 Month

Noida

1 Month

1 Month

0.5 Month

2 Months

1 Month

Also Check Out: Maruti Nexa June 2024 Offers- Discounts Up To Rs 74,000

Key Takeaways

maruti ertiga cng

  • The Maruti Ertiga has an average wait time of up to 2 months, but in New Delhi, it surges up to 5 months. 

  • The 6-seater MPV, the Maruti XL6, is available in most cities within 1 month. In Surat and Ahmedabad, there is no waiting period on the XL6.

  • The Toyota Rumion has a longer average waiting period than the Ertiga, with a 3-4 month wait in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Indore. Buyers in Bengaluru, Patna, and Jaipur can take their new MPV home in just one month. 

  • The Renault Triber is available within 1 month in most cities. In Chennai, Jaipur, Surat, and Ghaziabad, you can drive home the Renault MPV without any waiting period. 

  • If you are from New Delhi, Pune, and Lucknow will have to wait for the maximum of three months to get your hands on a new Kia Carens. The waiting time of one month can be enjoyed by buyers in cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Gurugram, Thane, Surat and Indore.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on variant and colour selected, and stock available at your nearest dealership.

Read More on : Ertiga on road price

S
Published by
Samarth
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Ertiga

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Muv Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Buying An MPV Under Rs 15 Lakh This June? You May Have To Wait Up To 5 Months
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience