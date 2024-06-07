Renault Is Offering Benefits Of Up To Rs 48,000 On Its Cars This June
All offers are valid till the end of June 2024
Renault has rolled out the discounts for June 2024, which is applicable on all three models: Renault Kwid, Renault Triber, and Renault Kiger. All three models are being offered with equal benefits in June 2024. Let’s have a look at model-wise offer details:
Renault Kwid
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 8,000
|
Maximum Benefits
|
Up to Rs 48,000
- Save for the base-spec RXE variant, the discounts mentioned above are available with all other variants of the Renault Kwid.
-
The RXE variant can only be had with a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000.
-
Renault Kwid is priced from Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh.
Renault Triber
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 8,000
|
Maximum Benefits
|
Up to Rs 48,000
-
The discounts mentioned above are available across all variants of the Renault Triber, except the base-spec RXE variant.
-
The base-spec RXE variant of the Triber only gets a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000.
-
It is priced from Rs Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8.97 lakh.
Renault Kiger
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 8,000
|
Maximum Benefits
|
Up to Rs 48,000
- This time, the Renault Kiger also gets the same benefits as other Renault models, which are available across all the variants, save for the base-spec RXE variant.
-
Renault is only offering the base-spec RXE variant with a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000.
-
Prices for the Renault Kiger range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh.
Notes
-
Renault is offering an optional rural discount of Rs 5,000 on all cars, but it cannot be combined with the corporate discount.
-
Renault is also offering referral benefits across its models.
-
Discounts mentioned above may vary depending on the state and city, please contact your nearest Renault dealership for more details.
-
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi
