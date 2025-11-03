Production-spec 2025 Tata Sierra Interior TEASED: Panoramic Sunroof And Triple Screen Setup Confirmed!

The cabin of the new-age Sierra sports a light white interior theme and will be loaded to the gills with features

Just two days after teasing its exterior, Tata Motors has now teased the 2025 Sierra’s production-spec interior. The iconic Tata SUV is set to be launched on November 25, slotting in the popular compact SUV segment. While holding on to its old-age legacy, the Sierra is now back in a modern avatar, bringing a plush and modern design inside and out, while maintaining the iconic retro design touches. Here’s all that we spotted in the new Sierra’s interior:

What Is Spotted?

A closer look inside reveals some of its exciting details. The cabin looks upmarket, modern and premium. It sports a white interior theme, giving it an airy vibe.

The teaser also confirms the triple screen setup in the dashboard, which we’ve previously seen in the concept shown at the Auto Expo 2025, as well as spy shots. This setup includes an infotainment touchscreen, a fully digital driver’s display, and an additional dedicated co-passenger entertainment screen.

The seats look plush and well bolstered at the front, while the rear seats have three individual headrests for the rear occupants, including one for the centre passenger as well. Another desirable feature confirmed inside is a panoramic sunroof.

Besides, keen-eyed viewers can spot the hooks on the rear windows designed to hold rear window sunshades, something family buyers and road-trippers will appreciate.

As for other expected equipment, Tata seems to be going all in. The Sierra is likely to come loaded with powered and ventilated front seats, a premium JBL sound system, a wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control, and multi-colour ambient lighting. Its safety tech would also include multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, as well as a level-2 advanced driver assistance (ADAS) suite.

If you’re eager to see the production-spec Sierra’s exterior design that has been teased recently, here we’ve detailed it in this report. You might also be interested in checking how the Sierra has evolved from its erstwhile look, and we reported on the same here.

Expected Powertrain

Tata could debut the 1.5-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol engine with the Sierra alongside a diesel engine option. The specifications could be as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Transmission* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT Power 118 PS 170 PS Torque 260 Nm 280 Nm

DCT - dual clutch transmission

Expected Price & Rivals

Upon launch, the 2025 Tata Sierra could be priced from around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom), and it will be in contention with the Maruti Victoris, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Tata Curvv, Honda Elevate and Volkswagen Taigun.