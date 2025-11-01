Production-spec 2025 Tata Sierra TEASED! One Design Difference Spotted Compared To Its Concept

The production-spec Sierra appears to sport a different alloy-wheel design compared to its concept shown in the Auto Expo 2025

The production-spec 2025 Tata Sierra has finally been teased as the carmaker drops a video clip ahead of its November 25 launch. The Sierra has been an iconic nameplate for Tata back in the day, before it was discontinued in 2003. And now, after nearly 22 years, the Sierra is set to make a comeback in a whole new form with modern styling and features. The Sierra will be introduced in ICE version first, which is to be followed by an EV later as well. We’ve already seen its near-production concept at the Auto Expo 2025, and here’s what we spot in its official teaser now:

What’s Spotted?

In the video clip, the Tata Sierra can be seen galloping alongside a band of horses in all its glory. It wears the same vibrant and striking yellow shade that we’ve seen on its concept before. It commands attention with its bold and signature boxy silhouette that its name has always been known for.

The front gets a broad gloss-black grille paired with a slim edge-to-edge LED DRL connected by a light bar. Just above the Tata logo sits the ‘Sierra’ lettering, flanked by dotted design elements on either side. The slim LED headlamps are placed lower on the panel, while the vertical fog lamps sit separately near the bottom of the bumper. The bumper itself looks wide and tough, finished with a contrasting silver skid plate.

On the side, it carries a unique and familiar look with the iconic Alpine window design. This time though, instead of a full glass panel, Tata has recreated the design using a partially blacked-out B-pillar and a black roof. The C-pillar too gets a darkened finish, giving the SUV a floating roof effect. The flush door handles add a modern touch. Sierra fans will notice that Tata has used a new alloy wheel design this time compared to the one shown on the concept at Auto Expo 2025. The front door wears a Sierra badge, while the blacked-out ORVMs, roof rails, and prominent body panel lines give it a LEGO effect.

The rear keeps things boxy, breaking away from the curvier design language seen on other Tata SUVs like the Harrier, Safari, or Curvv. The body-coloured roof spoiler adds a sporty element, and the connected LED taillamps stretch neatly across the back in a slim black housing. The all-black bumper looks rugged.

Tata hasn’t shown us the interior yet, but here’s what we already know about it from the spyshots seen before. The cabin will have a plush and modern look, and keen-eyed viewers might have already noticed the presence of a panoramic sunroof. Inside, the Sierra is expected to feature a connected triple-screen setup on the dashboard, similar to what we’ve seen on the Mahindra XEV 9e.

Features & Safety

The Sierra is expected to be equipped with a lot of modern tech like ventilated seats, a wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and a JBL sound system.

On the safety front, the Sierra should include multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). We won’t be surprised if it goes on to achieve a 5-star BNCAP safety rating as well as maintain its family reputation.

Powertrain

The 2025 Tata Sierra could be offered with a turbo-petrol and a diesel engine option. In fact, Tata could debut the 1.5-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol engine with the Sierra. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Transmission* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT Power 170 PS 118 PS Torque 280 Nm 260 Nm

DCT - dual clutch transmission

Expected Price & Rivals

The Tata Sierra is likely to be priced from around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom), and it will be in contention with the Maruti Victoris, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Curvv and Honda Elevate.