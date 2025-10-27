2025 Tata Sierra Spotted Emission Testing Ahead Of November Launch, Check Out Its Production-spec Taillamps

The Sierra spotted testing featured a taillamp design that is different from the near-production concept showcased earlier at the Auto Expo 2025

The iconic Tata Sierra is all set to make its long-awaited comeback in November. The SUV has been spotted undergoing emission testing in Pune. However, this time, we got a closer look at several key design details, including flush door handles, alloy wheels, and a chunkier rear profile that looks more substantial than expected. Interestingly, the taillights seemed different from what we’ve seen on the Auto Expo 2025 concept, suggesting some design tweaks for the production model.

Do note, the Tata Sierra will make its debut in an ICE (petrol/diesel) version first, and here’s what we’ve gathered so far from the latest spy shots:

What’s Spotted?

Despite the heavy camouflage, a few elements of the Tata Sierra stand out clearly. The connected LED taillights now appear slimmer and more angular than those seen on the near-production concept at Auto Expo 2025. The design also seems to move away from the earlier straight-shaped light signature, adopting a more curvier design.

What’s also noticeable is that the rear section looks bulkier and more sculpted than the flat, cleaner look of the concept version. The flush-type door handles could be spotted undisguised, which are blacked out and have a small light on them. Keen-eyed viewers can spot the rear quarter section near the C-pillar being heavily wrapped, mimicking the iconic Alpine-type window design. The front design of the Sierra wasn’t seen in this set of images; however, the front will likely feature a gloss black grille with rectangular split LED headlamps and an aggressively styled bumper with a chunky skid plate. Overall, the Sierra will maintain its boxy silhouette.

Expected Features

The Tata Sierra has already been seen with a triple-connected screen setup in its concept as well as earlier spy images. It is similar to what you find in the Mahindra XEV 9e. This concealed display unit will consist of the infotainment system, the driver’s display and a dedicated co-passenger entertainment screen. Additional features would likely include a panoramic sunroof, a JBL sound system, dual-zone auto AC, and ventilated and powered front seats.

For safety, it is expected to get multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Expected Powertrain

The Sierra is expected to be offered with a petrol and a diesel engine unit, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 170 PS 118 PS Torque 280 Nm 260 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

DCT - dual clutch transmission

Expected Price & Rivals

The Tata Sierra will likely be priced from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom), and its nameplate legacy will stand against the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, and Honda Elevate.