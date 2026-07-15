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    Nissan Tekton Vs MG Astor: Which SUV Gives More Value?

    The Nissan Tekton is a new entry to the market, and the MG Astor is really a mature one 

    Ashin
    Ashin
    Published On Jul 15, 2026 15:03 IST
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    Published OnJul 15, 2026 15:03 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 15, 2026 15:03 IST
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    Nissan Tekton vs MG Astor

    In the crowded compact SUV segment, Nissan is up with their new rugged compact SUV, the Tekton, inspired by its flagship offering, the Patrol. Tekton has all the bits to capture the hearts of SUV lovers and comes with a long list of features and safety tech. 

    While the Astor is a no-nonsense long-running SUV with an array of features and a premium interior, with its compact size and ease of drivability, the Astor is a go-to option for someone looking for an SUV for the daily commute. 

    If you have either of these two names in mind and are confused about which one to buy, then this detailed comparison is for you! 

    Price

     

    Nissan Tekton

    MG Astor

    Price

    Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.59 lakh

    Rs 9.79 lakh to Rs 15.30 lakh
    • The entry variant of the MG Astor is more affordable, with prices starting at Rs 9.79 lakh compared to the Nissan Tekton’s Rs 10.49 lakh.

    • The Tekton’s starting price is high by Rs 70,000. 

    • Moving towards the top-end trim, the Tekton costs Rs 18.59 lakh, making it Rs 3.29 lakh more expensive than the Astor, which peaks at Rs 15.30 lakh. 

    • The Tekton’s wider price range suggests that it could cater to a broader range of buyers, depending on their budget and variant selection. 

    Dimensions 

    Model

    Nissan Tekton

    MG Astor

    Difference

    Length

    4349 mm

    4323 mm

    +26 mm

    Width

    1815 mm

    1809 mm

    +6mm

    Height 

    1674 mm

    1650 mm

    +24 mm

    Wheelbase

    2657 mm

    2585 mm

    +72 mm

    Boot Space

    518 litres

    448 litres

    +30 litres
    • The Nissan Tekton is 26 mm longer, 6 mm wider and 24 mm taller than the MG Astor, giving the Tekton great road presence, better cabin space and an upright SUV stance. 

    Nissan Tekton
    MG Astor

    • The Tekton is also 72 mm longer in wheelbase, offering good rear seat space and legroom. 

    Nissan Tekton
    MG Astor

    • Tekton offers more boot space, 30 litres more than that of the MG Astor, making it a practical option for a family tour with some additional luggage.

    In short, the Nissan Tekton is formidable in every aspect and gives a proper SUV stance, offering a roomy cabin, better legroom, good headroom, and a practical boot space for weekend getaways with the family. Nevertheless, the Astor remains a strong choice for someone looking for a practical daily commuter which is flickable in city traffic and handles well in contemporary scenarios. 

    Colour Options

    Nissan Tekton 

    MG Astor

    Pearl White*

    Havana Grey

    Flare Garnet Red*

    Aurora Silver

    Onyx Black

    Glaze Red

    Indigo Blue*

    Candy White*

    Moonbow Gray*

    Starry Black

    Blade Silver*

    -

    *Also available in dual-tone shades with a black roof

    • Both SUVs offer a vibrant array of colour options, in monotone and dual-tone shades, and you can choose based on your preferences.

    • However, the MG Astor offers a dual-tone option with just a single colour, Candy White.

    • The Indigo Blue and the Moonbow Gray offerings from the Tekton remain unique and attractive in the spectrum, making the Tekton stand out from the rest.

    Which Colour for Which Variant?

    If you are curious about the variants of the Nissan Tekton and the colours in which they are offered, here is our detailed, variants-wise colours explained story for you.

     

    Model

    Nissan Tekton

    MG Astor

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.3-litre turbo-petrol 

    1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 

    Power

    100 PS 

    163 PS

    110 PS

    Torque

    166 Nm

    280 Nm

    144 Nm 

    Transmission

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT*

    5-speed MT/CVT

    MT- Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

    • Tekton offers two turbo petrol options, a 1-litre engine and a 1.3-litre engine, while the Astor is limited to a single 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine option. 

    • The MG Astor produces 110 PS, which is 10 PS more than the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (with 100 PS) option of the Tekton but 53 PS less than the Tekton’s 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine (with 163 PS).

    • The Tekton’s 1-litre turbo-petrol engine is offered with just a manual transmission option, while the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine gets an option of both the manual and DCT gearbox options. 

    Nissan Tekton
    MG Astor

    Which Variant Gets What Powertrain?

    Planning to buy a Tekton and confused about which variant gets what powertrain? Here is our variant-wise powertrain explanation for you. 

    In comparison, we can say that the Tekton offers more versatility for the customer to choose from, with multiple engine and transmission options for each. The Tekton’s DCT gearbox will be the most preferred one among enthusiasts, as it is more performance-oriented compared to the CVT, which is being offered with the Astor. 

    Features 

    Now let’s compare all the features of the Nissan Tekton and the MG Astor in detail. 

    Feature

    Nissan Tekton

    MG Astor

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    ✅ (connected)

    Wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    ✅ (available as an accessory)

    Infotainment Setup

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Digital Driver’s Display

    10.25-inch display 

    7-inch display

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    6-speaker Arkamys tuned

    6-speaker

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    ✅ (Adaptive)

    ✅(Adaptive)

    Climate Control

    Dual-zone climate control

    Single-zone climate control

    Powered front seats 

    Keyless entry with push-button start/stop.

    Ventilated front seats 

    Sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Rear-centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifter

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Built-in Google

    Powered tailgate

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    Parking Sensors

    ✅ (Front, side & rear)

    ✅ (Front only)

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Hill Descent Control

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Rear defogger

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System)

    Both SUVs are feature-rich and advanced in tech, but in certain aspects, the Tekton has a clear edge over the MG Astor.

    • Both the SUVs feature powered front seats, panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, rear and centre armrest, wireless charger, connected car tech, and large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screens with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 

    Nissan Tekton 2026 features
    MG Astor

    • However, the Tekton gets a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster compared to the 7-inch module offered with the Astor. 

    Nissan Tekton
    MG Astor

    • Paddle shifters, a cooled glove box and a powered tailgate are exclusive to the Nissan Tekton.

    • Tekton is offered with a larger 18-inch wheel setup compared to the 17-inch ones that are offered with the Astor. 

    • Tekton features a 6-speaker Arkamys premium sound system, while the Astor is equipped with a standard 6-speaker sound system. 

    • Coming to the climate control, the Nissan Tekton gets a dual-zone climate control, and the Astor is limited to single-zone climate control. 

    • Tekton gets front and rear parking sensors, but the Astor is equipped with just the front parking sensors. 

    CarDekho Says…

    If you are planning to get either of these SUVs, you’ll get a good value-for-money package as both the Tekton and Astor are feature-rich, with premium interiors and safety on offer. However, considering a new car for your home, you would expect a contemporary SUV that stands out over time. In that manner, Tekton is a very recently launched SUV with the latest tech, advanced ADAS, connected car tech, integrated Google ecosystem support, powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, a premium sound system, large in dimensions, and adequate for an entire family to travel comfortably for long trips or even for a weekend bash as well. 

    Nissan Tekton

    The MG Astor, on the other hand, was launched back in 2021, and now it does feel a little aged. It still does offer a good package at an affordable price.

    MG Astor

    The Astor remains a value-for-money package, and the Tekton stands out with an edge by being a newbie to the market with advanced tech, features and comfort on offer. Which one would you choose? Let us know in the comments section!

    Other Cars To Consider:

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    Ashin
    Ashin
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    Ashin Shaji is a Junior Correspondent at CarDekho Group with experience covering motorcycles, cars, automotive news, and emerging mobility trends. With PGD Journalism and Mass Communication, Ashin has over 2 years of experience in the industry. A bike enthusiast at heart with a special passion for adventure motorcycles, industry news, launches, and automotive content. Beyond mainstream automotive journalism, he has a keen interest in content creation and content production, exploring new ways to tell automotive stories through digital media. His passion extends across the entire automotive spectrum, from hardcore off-road machines to cross-country tourers. He combines his lifelong love for vehicles, accurate reporting and engaging storytelling to help enthusiasts and consumers stay informed and make better automotive decisions.Read more

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