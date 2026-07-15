Nissan Tekton Vs MG Astor: Which SUV Gives More Value?

In the crowded compact SUV segment, Nissan is up with their new rugged compact SUV, the Tekton, inspired by its flagship offering, the Patrol. Tekton has all the bits to capture the hearts of SUV lovers and comes with a long list of features and safety tech.

While the Astor is a no-nonsense long-running SUV with an array of features and a premium interior, with its compact size and ease of drivability, the Astor is a go-to option for someone looking for an SUV for the daily commute.

If you have either of these two names in mind and are confused about which one to buy, then this detailed comparison is for you!

Price

Nissan Tekton MG Astor Price Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.59 lakh Rs 9.79 lakh to Rs 15.30 lakh

The entry variant of the MG Astor is more affordable, with prices starting at Rs 9.79 lakh compared to the Nissan Tekton’s Rs 10.49 lakh.

The Tekton’s starting price is high by Rs 70,000.

Moving towards the top-end trim, the Tekton costs Rs 18.59 lakh, making it Rs 3.29 lakh more expensive than the Astor, which peaks at Rs 15.30 lakh.

The Tekton’s wider price range suggests that it could cater to a broader range of buyers, depending on their budget and variant selection.

Dimensions

Model Nissan Tekton MG Astor Difference Length 4349 mm 4323 mm +26 mm Width 1815 mm 1809 mm +6mm Height 1674 mm 1650 mm +24 mm Wheelbase 2657 mm 2585 mm +72 mm Boot Space 518 litres 448 litres +30 litres

The Nissan Tekton is 26 mm longer, 6 mm wider and 24 mm taller than the MG Astor, giving the Tekton great road presence, better cabin space and an upright SUV stance.

The Tekton is also 72 mm longer in wheelbase, offering good rear seat space and legroom.

Tekton offers more boot space, 30 litres more than that of the MG Astor, making it a practical option for a family tour with some additional luggage.

In short, the Nissan Tekton is formidable in every aspect and gives a proper SUV stance, offering a roomy cabin, better legroom, good headroom, and a practical boot space for weekend getaways with the family. Nevertheless, the Astor remains a strong choice for someone looking for a practical daily commuter which is flickable in city traffic and handles well in contemporary scenarios.

Colour Options

Nissan Tekton MG Astor Pearl White* Havana Grey Flare Garnet Red* Aurora Silver Onyx Black Glaze Red Indigo Blue* Candy White* Moonbow Gray* Starry Black Blade Silver* -

*Also available in dual-tone shades with a black roof

Both SUVs offer a vibrant array of colour options, in monotone and dual-tone shades, and you can choose based on your preferences.

However, the MG Astor offers a dual-tone option with just a single colour, Candy White.

The Indigo Blue and the Moonbow Gray offerings from the Tekton remain unique and attractive in the spectrum, making the Tekton stand out from the rest.

Which Colour for Which Variant? If you are curious about the variants of the Nissan Tekton and the colours in which they are offered, here is our detailed, variants-wise colours explained story for you.

Model Nissan Tekton MG Astor Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol Power 100 PS 163 PS 110 PS Torque 166 Nm 280 Nm 144 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT* 5-speed MT/CVT

MT- Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

Tekton offers two turbo petrol options, a 1-litre engine and a 1.3-litre engine, while the Astor is limited to a single 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine option.

The MG Astor produces 110 PS, which is 10 PS more than the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (with 100 PS) option of the Tekton but 53 PS less than the Tekton’s 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine (with 163 PS).

The Tekton’s 1-litre turbo-petrol engine is offered with just a manual transmission option, while the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine gets an option of both the manual and DCT gearbox options.

Which Variant Gets What Powertrain? Planning to buy a Tekton and confused about which variant gets what powertrain? Here is our variant-wise powertrain explanation for you.

In comparison, we can say that the Tekton offers more versatility for the customer to choose from, with multiple engine and transmission options for each. The Tekton’s DCT gearbox will be the most preferred one among enthusiasts, as it is more performance-oriented compared to the CVT, which is being offered with the Astor.

Features

Now let’s compare all the features of the Nissan Tekton and the MG Astor in detail.

Feature Nissan Tekton MG Astor Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ (connected) ✅ Wheels 18-inch alloy wheels 17-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ (available as an accessory) Infotainment Setup 10.1-inch touchscreen 10.1-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Digital Driver’s Display 10.25-inch display 7-inch display Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 6-speaker Arkamys tuned 6-speaker Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ (Adaptive) ✅(Adaptive) Climate Control Dual-zone climate control Single-zone climate control Powered front seats ✅ ✅ Keyless entry with push-button start/stop. ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic sunroof Panoramic sunroof Rear-centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifter ✅ (Automatic only) ❌ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ❌ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Built-in Google ✅ ❌ Powered tailgate ✅ ❌ Airbags 6 6 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅ (Front, side & rear) ✅ (Front only) ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Hill Descent Control ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) ✅ ✅

Both SUVs are feature-rich and advanced in tech, but in certain aspects, the Tekton has a clear edge over the MG Astor.

Both the SUVs feature powered front seats, panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, rear and centre armrest, wireless charger, connected car tech, and large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screens with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

However, the Tekton gets a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster compared to the 7-inch module offered with the Astor.

Paddle shifters, a cooled glove box and a powered tailgate are exclusive to the Nissan Tekton.

Tekton is offered with a larger 18-inch wheel setup compared to the 17-inch ones that are offered with the Astor.

Tekton features a 6-speaker Arkamys premium sound system, while the Astor is equipped with a standard 6-speaker sound system.

Coming to the climate control, the Nissan Tekton gets a dual-zone climate control, and the Astor is limited to single-zone climate control.

Tekton gets front and rear parking sensors, but the Astor is equipped with just the front parking sensors.

CarDekho Says…

If you are planning to get either of these SUVs, you’ll get a good value-for-money package as both the Tekton and Astor are feature-rich, with premium interiors and safety on offer. However, considering a new car for your home, you would expect a contemporary SUV that stands out over time. In that manner, Tekton is a very recently launched SUV with the latest tech, advanced ADAS, connected car tech, integrated Google ecosystem support, powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, a premium sound system, large in dimensions, and adequate for an entire family to travel comfortably for long trips or even for a weekend bash as well.

The MG Astor, on the other hand, was launched back in 2021, and now it does feel a little aged. It still does offer a good package at an affordable price.

The Astor remains a value-for-money package, and the Tekton stands out with an edge by being a newbie to the market with advanced tech, features and comfort on offer. Which one would you choose? Let us know in the comments section!

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