Nissan Tekton EMI Buying Guide: How Much Should You Pay A Month?

After being silent for a while after the Gravite launch, Nissan came with a bang with its latest SUV, the Tekton, with prices starting from Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). If you are looking to get the Tekton home with an EMI, this EMI buying guide will help you plan your down payment and give you an idea of what the EMI amount would be. Well, let’s take a detailed look.

Do note that we have taken the on-road price of the top-spec Tekna Plus variant of the Nissan Tekton in New Delhi for this story.

Variant Tekna Plus (DCT) On-road Price (Delhi) Rs 21,44,660 Down Payment (approximately 20% of on-road price) Rs 4,30,000 Loan Amount Rs 17,14,660 Rate of Interest 9.5%

For an in-depth look at Nissan Tekton’s EMI payments, head over here.

Disclaimer: These figures are indicative, and the actual EMI amount may vary depending on your CIBIL score, interest rate, financing offers, down payment, and other factors. We suggest contacting your local dealership and preferred bank or lender for a more accurate estimate.

Nissan Tekton: 3-Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 4,30,000

EMI Amount: Rs 54,926

Total Cost Over 3 Years: Rs 19,77,336 (including interest)

Nissan Tekton: 4-Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 4,30,000

EMI Amount: Rs 43,078

Total Cost Over 4 Years: Rs 20,67,744 (including interest)

Nissan Tekton: 5-Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 4,30,000

EMI Amount: Rs 36,011

Total Cost Over 5 Years: Rs 21,60,660 (including interest)

Nissan Tekton: 7-Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 4,30,000

EMI Amount: Rs 28,024

Total Cost Over 7 Years: Rs 23,54,016 (including interest)

Nissan Tekton: An Overview

The Tekton is a compact SUV which draws its design inspiration from Nissan’s flagship SUV, the Patrol. It has an upright stance, connected headlamps and a chunky bumper, with sculpted design elements that all remind us of the Patrol. However, the overall silhouette of the Nissan Tekton is identical to that of its corporate sibling, the Renault Duster.

On the interior, the Tekton feels premium with a layered dashboard design, leatherette seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a front-centre armrest and cooled storage space within.

The features list includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, integrated Google ecosystem, and a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, powered and ventilated front seats, powered tailgate, smart card key entry, cruise control, wireless charger and connected car tech features.

Coming to the safety part, the Tekton carries level-2 ADAS, 6 airbags, front, side and rear parking sensors (with parking assist), ABS with EBD, traction control system (TCS), cornering stability control, electronic stability control (ESC), TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system), hill start assist, hill descent control, auto headlamps and a 360-degree camera.

Under the hood, the Tekton is equipped with a 1-litre turbo petrol engine option and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine option. Here are the technical details:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol No. of cylinders 3 4 Power 100 PS 163 PS Torque 166 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed DCT

MT - Manual Transmission, DCT - Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this story.

Price & Competition

The Nissan Tekton pricing starts at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The SUV rivals the Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Victoris, Tata Sierra and Curvv, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and the MG Astor.