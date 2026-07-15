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    Nissan Tekton EMI Buying Guide: How Much Should You Pay A Month?

    We’ve considered a down payment of around 20 percent of the on-road price and a standard rate of 9.5 percent for the selected variant for your understanding. 

    Ashin
    Ashin
    Published On Jul 15, 2026 17:04 IST
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    Published OnJul 15, 2026 17:02 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 15, 2026 17:04 IST
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    Nissan Tekton EMI Buying Guide

    After being silent for a while after the Gravite launch, Nissan came with a bang with its latest SUV, the Tekton, with prices starting from Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). If you are looking to get the Tekton home with an EMI, this EMI buying guide will help you plan your down payment and give you an idea of what the EMI amount would be. Well, let’s take a detailed look. 

    Do note that we have taken the on-road price of the top-spec Tekna Plus variant of the Nissan Tekton in New Delhi for this story. 

     

    Variant

    Tekna Plus (DCT)

    On-road Price (Delhi)

    Rs 21,44,660

    Down Payment (approximately 20% of on-road price)

    Rs 4,30,000

    Loan Amount

    Rs 17,14,660

    Rate of Interest

    9.5%

    For an in-depth look at Nissan Tekton’s EMI payments, head over here.

    Disclaimer:

    These figures are indicative, and the actual EMI amount may vary depending on your CIBIL score, interest rate, financing offers, down payment, and other factors. We suggest contacting your local dealership and preferred bank or lender for a more accurate estimate.

    Nissan Tekton: 3-Year EMI Plan

    Down Payment: Rs 4,30,000

    EMI Amount: Rs 54,926

    Total Cost Over 3 Years: Rs 19,77,336 (including interest)

    Nissan Tekton EMI Buying Guide

    Nissan Tekton: 4-Year EMI Plan

    Down Payment: Rs 4,30,000

    EMI Amount: Rs 43,078

    Total Cost Over 4 Years: Rs 20,67,744 (including interest)

    Nissan Tekton EMI Buying Guide

    Nissan Tekton: 5-Year EMI Plan

    Down Payment: Rs 4,30,000

    EMI Amount: Rs 36,011

    Total Cost Over 5 Years: Rs 21,60,660 (including interest)

    Nissan Tekton EMI Buying Guide

    Nissan Tekton: 7-Year EMI Plan

    Down Payment: Rs 4,30,000

    EMI Amount: Rs 28,024

    Total Cost Over 7 Years: Rs 23,54,016 (including interest)

    Nissan Tekton EMI Buying Guide

    Nissan Tekton: An Overview

    The Tekton is a compact SUV which draws its design inspiration from Nissan’s flagship SUV, the Patrol. It has an upright stance, connected headlamps and a chunky bumper, with sculpted design elements that all remind us of the Patrol. However, the overall silhouette of the Nissan Tekton is identical to that of its corporate sibling, the Renault Duster

    Nissan Tekton Front quarter

    On the interior, the Tekton feels premium with a layered dashboard design, leatherette seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a front-centre armrest and cooled storage space within. 

    The features list includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, integrated Google ecosystem, and a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, powered and ventilated front seats, powered tailgate, smart card key entry, cruise control, wireless charger and connected car tech features. 

    Nissan Tekton Interior

    Coming to the safety part, the Tekton carries level-2 ADAS, 6 airbags, front, side and rear parking sensors (with parking assist), ABS with EBD, traction control system (TCS), cornering stability control, electronic stability control (ESC), TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system), hill start assist, hill descent control, auto headlamps and a 360-degree camera. 

    Under the hood, the Tekton is equipped with a 1-litre turbo petrol engine option and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine option. Here are the technical details:

    Engine 

    1-litre turbo petrol

    1.3-litre turbo petrol

    No. of cylinders 

    3

    4

    Power

    100 PS

    163 PS

    Torque

    166 Nm

    280 Nm

    Transmission 

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT/6-speed DCT

    MT - Manual Transmission, DCT - Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic) 

    To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this story.

    Price & Competition

    The Nissan Tekton pricing starts at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The SUV rivals the Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Victoris, Tata Sierra and Curvv, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and the MG Astor.

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    Ashin
    Ashin
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    Ashin Shaji is a Junior Correspondent at CarDekho Group with experience covering motorcycles, cars, automotive news, and emerging mobility trends. With PGD Journalism and Mass Communication, Ashin has over 2 years of experience in the industry. A bike enthusiast at heart with a special passion for adventure motorcycles, industry news, launches, and automotive content. Beyond mainstream automotive journalism, he has a keen interest in content creation and content production, exploring new ways to tell automotive stories through digital media. His passion extends across the entire automotive spectrum, from hardcore off-road machines to cross-country tourers. He combines his lifelong love for vehicles, accurate reporting and engaging storytelling to help enthusiasts and consumers stay informed and make better automotive decisions.Read more

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