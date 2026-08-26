2026 MG Hector Tomahawk EV Bookings And Delivery Explained In Detail

The MG Hector Tomahawk EV has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) recently, packing in a lot of features and equipment such as a large 15.6-inch infotainment unit, premium interiors with leatherette upholstery, and even the crowd favourite panoramic sunroof.

If you are looking to buy an electric seven-seater in the market, you might be considering the Hector Tomahawk EV as well. So, to know more about how you can book this new electric SUV, here’s a detailed explainer for it.

How To Book Your Hector Tomahawk EV?

For online booking, visit MG’s official website and go to the booking section. Then follow the steps below:

Under the MG Cars section, select the model - Hector Tomahawk EV.

Select your preferred variant and exterior colour.

Then, MG will ask you to select a dealership where you can take delivery of your electric SUV.

Select your financing option, and if you are exchanging your old vehicle, also enter that information.

Review your entered information and correct it if anything needs to be changed.

You can then proceed to pay the booking amount online to confirm your reservation.

Dealership Booking Process

You can also book the MG Hector Tomahawk EV by visiting your nearest MG dealership.

A salesperson will provide a complete walkaround of the SUV.

Take a test drive as well, if required, to experience the Hector Tomahawk EV.

Share your personal details for registration purposes.

Finalise the variant and colour.

Pay the booking amount to reserve your new electric SUV.

Do note: Before finalising your booking, we recommend taking your family along to the showroom since they will also be spending time in the car. It is also advisable to check cancellation policies, finance options, and estimated delivery timelines with your chosen dealership, as waiting periods may vary depending on the colour selected.

Delivery Timeline

While the Hector Tomahawk EV has yet to be launched, the deliveries of this electric SUV are scheduled from September 2026.

The waiting period will also depend on the colour option and the variant you opt for, and the dealership you choose.

Overview

The Hector Tomahawk EV’s front looks smart with the slim LED headlamps with integrated H-shaped LED DRLs, blacked-out faux grille, and sculpted front bumper with air intake as well.

In profile, the Hector Tomahawk EV has a crossover SUV look with a black roofline, body-coloured door handles, wheel-arch cladding, smart-looking 18-inch alloy wheels and the Hector Tomahawk EV badging on the rear quarter panel.

In terms of features, the Hector Tomahawk EV is equipped with a large 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cabin modes such as camp mode, pet mode and valet mode, connected car technology, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, a massive panoramic sunroof, and front powered and ventilated seats.

The Hector Tomahawk EV even has safety features such as a Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electronic parking brake (EPB), a 360-degree camera with multiple view angles, all-wheel disc brakes, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

To know more abou the launch details, here's our launch article of the Hector Tomahawk EV.

Drivetrain Options

The Hector Tomahawk EV is offered with a single 69.2 kWh battery pack, which provides a claimed range of 530 km. Here are the detailed specifications of the battery pack:

Battery Pack 69.2 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 Power 204 PS Torque 310 Nm Claimed range (MIDC Part 1+ Part 2) 517 km

Expected Price & Rivals

The Hector Tomahawk EV starts at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and also has the BaaS (Battery as a Service) subscription, which brings the price down to Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) + a battery rental fee of Rs 4.9 per km.

It will be a competitor to the Mahindra XEV 9S, the most in-demand electric SUV of this segment, and the Tata Harrier EV as well.

CarDekho Says….

The Hector Tomahawk EV packs some segment-first tech, such as a large Infotainment unit, which even comprises some of the climate controls, and a minimal look for the dashboard, which, in a world of brands adding more and more screens, looks good.

As the demand for electric seven-seater vehicles is rising, the Hector Tomahawk EV could be an interesting alternative among the competitors. The deliveries will begin in September 2026, so we will get to see the Hector Tomahawk EV on the streets of India.