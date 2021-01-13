Published On Jan 13, 2021 04:53 PM By Rohit for Nissan Kicks

While Datsun is offering benefits on all its models, Nissan has rolled out discounts only on the Kicks

Nissan Kicks gets maximum savings of up to Rs 80,000.

It also comes with a loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000.

The redi-GO is the only Datsun model to get a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

All offers are valid until the end of January 2021.

Both Nissan and Datsun currently offer three models as part of their Indian portfolio. These include the recently launched Nissan Magnite and the facelifted Datsun redi-GO. They have now rolled out various benefits on multiple models. While Nissan is offering savings only on the Kicks SUV, you can grab discounts on all Datsun cars. The latter has also hiked the prices of all its models. On the other hand, Nissan has only revealed the increased prices of the Kicks and Magnite. All the below mentioned offers are valid until January 31, 2021:

Nissan Kicks

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 50,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 80,000

Nissan offers the Kicks with a choice of two petrol engines: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit (106PS/142Nm) paired to a 5-speed MT or a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine (156PS/254Nm) mated to either a 6-speed MT or CVT.

The compact SUV is now priced between Rs 9.49 lakh and Rs 14.64 lakh.

Nissan has stated that the loyalty bonus is applicable as additional exchange bonus only.

Datsun redi-GO

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

Datsun retails the redi-GO from Rs 2.86 lakh to Rs 4.82 lakh.

The entry-level hatchback comes with a choice of two engines: a 0.8-litre petrol (54PS/72Nm) and a 1.0-litre petrol (69PS/91Nm). While a 5-speed MT is offered as standard, the latter also comes coupled with a 5-speed AMT.

Datsun GO

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000

The Datsun GO is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (up to 77PS/104Nm), mated to either a 5-speed MT or CVT.

It is priced between Rs 4.02 lakh and Rs 6.51 lakh.

Datsun GO+

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000

Datsun offers the GO+ with the same engine and gearbox options as the GO hatchback.

It sells the GO+ MPV in the range of Rs 4.25 lakh to Rs 6.99 lakh.

Note: The exchange offers are available only at NIC-enabled dealerships. Since the offers are likely to vary from state to state and based on the variant chosen, we request you to contact your nearest Nissan or Datsun dealership for the exact details.

all prices, ex-showroom

