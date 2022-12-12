Modified On Dec 12, 2022 12:41 PM By Rohit for Nissan Kicks

Prospects looking to buy the Magnite and the Kicks are also being offered a special rate of interest of 6.99 per cent

The Kicks gets maximum discounts of up to Rs 61,000.

Buyers from the North have a choice of two discount combos on the Kicks.

Nissan is offering the Magnite with benefits of up to Rs 46,400.

Some variants of the Magnite also get free accessories or a cash discount.

All offers are valid till the end of 2022.

Many carmakers have already revealed various offers most of their models will carry in December. Now, Nissan has rolled out its list of discounts on its SUV range which consists of the Magnite and Kicks.

Here’s a look at the model-wise offers:

Magnite*

Offer Amount 2-year service maintenance package Up to Rs 6,400 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Free Accessories or Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 46,400

*Offers mentioned for Delhi

All benefits mentioned above, save for the free accessories or cash discount, are applicable on all variants except the base-spec XE.

Customers can either opt for free accessories or cash discount on the mid-spec XV Executive, Red Edition and turbo variants of the Magnite.

Nissan is also providing a special rate of interest of 6.99 per cent to buyers looking to pick its sub-four-metre SUV (not applicable to the XE trim).

Kicks

Offer Amount Online Booking Bonus Rs 2,000 Cash Discount Up to Rs 19,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 30,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 61,000

Nissan Kicks offer varies depending on the region of the country you reside from, so call your nearest dealership for more details.

The above-mentioned exchange bonus is applicable only on the turbo variants of the Kicks.

In case you wish to buy the non-turbo variants, the exchange bonus drops down to Rs 18,000.

Nissan is offering a cash discount of up to Rs 19,000 on the turbo trims of the SUV while the same discount is up to Rs 18,000 for the non-turbo variants.

Just like the Magnite, the Kicks’ buyers are also being provided with a special rate of interest of 6.99 per cent.

Buyers living in the North region can either opt for these offers or swap the cash discount for a service maintenance package (for two years on the turbo trims and three years on the non-turbo variants) and even a three-year extended warranty. The corporate discount on offer for these buyers will be of up to Rs 10,000 only.

Note: Offers may vary depending on the city and State of your residence and the variant chosen, so please contact the Nissan dealership nearest to you for more details.

