Nissan SUVs Get Year-end Savings Of Up To Rs 61,000 This December

Modified On Dec 12, 2022 12:41 PM By Rohit for Nissan Kicks

Prospects looking to buy the Magnite and the Kicks are also being offered a special rate of interest of 6.99 per cent

Nissan Kicks and Magnite

  • The Kicks gets maximum discounts of up to Rs 61,000.

  • Buyers from the North have a choice of two discount combos on the Kicks.

  • Nissan is offering the Magnite with benefits of up to Rs 46,400.

  • Some variants of the Magnite also get free accessories or a cash discount.

  • All offers are valid till the end of 2022.

Many carmakers have already revealed various offers most of their models will carry in December. Now, Nissan has rolled out its list of discounts on its SUV range which consists of the Magnite and Kicks.

Here’s a look at the model-wise offers:

Magnite*

Nissan Magnite

Offer

Amount

2-year service maintenance package

Up to Rs 6,400

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Free Accessories or Cash Discount

Up to Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 10,000

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 46,400

*Offers mentioned for Delhi

  • All benefits mentioned above, save for the free accessories or cash discount, are applicable on all variants except the base-spec XE.

  • Customers can either opt for free accessories or cash discount on the mid-spec XV Executive, Red Edition and turbo variants of the Magnite.

  • Nissan is also providing a special rate of interest of 6.99 per cent to buyers looking to pick its sub-four-metre SUV (not applicable to the XE trim).

Kicks

Nissan Kicks

Offer

Amount

Online Booking Bonus

Rs 2,000

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 19,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 30,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 61,000

  • Nissan Kicks offer varies depending on the region of the country you reside from, so call your nearest dealership for more details.

  • The above-mentioned exchange bonus is applicable only on the turbo variants of the Kicks.

  • In case you wish to buy the non-turbo variants, the exchange bonus drops down to Rs 18,000.

  • Nissan is offering a cash discount of up to Rs 19,000 on the turbo trims of the SUV while the same discount is up to Rs 18,000 for the non-turbo variants.

  • Just like the Magnite, the Kicks’ buyers are also being provided with a special rate of interest of 6.99 per cent.

  • Buyers living in the North region can either opt for these offers or swap the cash discount for a service maintenance package (for two years on the turbo trims and three years on the non-turbo variants) and even a three-year extended warranty. The corporate discount on offer for these buyers will be of up to Rs 10,000 only.

Note: Offers may vary depending on the city and State of your residence and the variant chosen, so please contact the Nissan dealership nearest to you for more details.

We need your city to customize your experience