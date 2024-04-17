Modified On Apr 17, 2024 03:50 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The connected car tech on the XUV 3XO will allow users to remotely control the AC using a smartphone

The facelifted Mahindra XUV300 is now called ‘XUV 3XO’.

It is set to be unveiled on April 29th, 2024.

The new teaser also shows the revised climate controls on the new infotainment screen.

Exterior changes include a redesigned fascia, new alloy wheels, and connected LED taillights.

Expected features include dual-zone AC, panoramic sunroof, six airbags, and ADAS.

Likely to get the same petrol and diesel engine options as the outgoing model, the XUV300.

Expected to go on sale shortly after its debut; prices could start from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ahead of the unveiling of the Mahindra XUV 3XO on April 29th, the automaker has been releasing new teasers revealing fresh details of the facelifted XUV300 (now called the XUV 3XO). Mahindra has dropped yet another teaser for the XUV 3XO, this time briefly showing the connected car tech and climate controls of the SUV.

As seen in the video teaser, the Mahindra XUV 3XO will be equipped with connected car technology, allowing users to control the AC remotely with a smartphone. This feature will be particularly useful during extreme summers, where it will enable drivers to pre-cool the cabin before entering the car. The teaser also highlights the climate control settings displayed on the infotainment screen. We expect the XUV 3XO to retain the dual-zone AC from its outgoing version, the XUV300.

Expected Exterior & Interior Changes

Talking about the exterior changes, the XUV 3XO will receive a redesigned fascia, including new headlights, longer fang-shaped LED DRLs, and a new set of alloy wheels. At the rear, Mahindra’s updated subcompact SUV will feature new connected LED taillights and a taller bumper design, flaunting the ‘XUV 3XO’ moniker on the tailgate.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO will likely get a new free-floating 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system borrowed from the Mahindra XUV400 EV. It will also get an updated dashboard design with revised central AC vents and centre console.

Other Expected Features

In terms of features, the XUV3XO will also likely get a fully digital 10.25-inch driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, panoramic sunroof (segment-first), and ventilated front seats. Its safety kit will likely include six airbags, electronic parking brake, a 360-degree camera, and potentially a few advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Expected Powertrain Options

Mahindra will likely retain the same petrol and diesel engine options offered with the outgoing version of the XUV 3XO. Their specifications have been detailed below:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo petrol 1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel Power 110 PS 130 PS 117 PS Torque 200 Nm Up to 250 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

Mahindra could likely also replace the existing AMT transmission options with a torque converter automatic transmission.

Expected Price & Rivals

Mahindra XUV 3XO will break cover on April 29, 2024, and it is expected to go on sale shortly after its debut. It could have a starting price of Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

