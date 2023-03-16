Modified On Mar 16, 2023 06:52 PM By Shreyash for Nissan Kicks

The Magnite is also offered with optional free accessories worth up to the cash discount

The MY22 units of the Magnite can be had with the biggest savings.

Customers can avail benefits of up to Rs 59,000 on Nissan Kicks.

The carmaker is also offering a special finance scheme with the ROI of 6.99 percent, valid on both the models.

All of these benefits are available till the end of March 2023.

Nissan is offering savings on both of its SUVs, the Magnite and Kicks, this March. Both MY22 and MY23 units of the Magnite are eligible for perks, while the carmaker is also running a special finance scheme with a lower ROI (rate of interest), applicable on both the models.

Let’s have a look at model wise offer details below:

Nissan Magnite

Offers Amount MY22 BS6 Phase I MY23 BS6 Phase I MY23 BS6 Phase II Pre-Maintenance Package Up to 12,100 (for 3 years) Up to Rs 6,950 (for 2 years) Up to Rs 6,950 (for 2 years) Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Cash/Accessories Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 12,000 NA Corporate Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Online Booking Bonus Up to Rs 2,000 Up to Rs 2,000 Up to Rs 2,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 90,100 Up to 71,950 Up to Rs 31,950

The base-spec XE trim does get any of the benefits stated above except the online bookings. The reductions mentioned above apply to all other variants and iterations of the Magnite.

Expectedly, the pending stock of 2022 models has the highest savings while the most recent units come with the least discount.

Customers can choose between the cash discount or the option of free accessories of the same amount. This offer is not available with the latest batch of BS6 phase II MY23 models.

Also, the loyalty bonus can also be availed in the form of cash discount or accessories. Customers who are already having the older Nissan and Datsun cars are eligible for this offer.

Nissan is also running a special financing scheme with an ROI (rate of interest) of 6.99 percent, for a period of up to 24 months. This scheme is valid on all trims, except the base-spec XE variant.

Nissan retails its subcompact SUV in the price range of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.94 lakh.

Disclaimer: MY22 models will have a lower resale value compared to an MY23 model.

Kicks

Offers Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 30,000 Cash Discount Up to Rs 19,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 59,000

We suspect the Nissan Kicks is set to be discontinued with production having been halted in recent months. Please keep that in mind and check the year of manufacture of the unit you may be looking to buy.

The exchange bonus is only applicable on 1.3-litre turbo MT and CVT variants, however the corporate discount is applicable on all trims of the compact SUV.

The cash discount of Rs 19,000 is only valid on 1.3-litre turbo-petrol variants of the Kicks. The same drops to Rs 18,000 for the 1.5-litre XL and XV trims.

Unlike the Magnite, the Kicks is not available with PMP (pre-maintenance package), loyalty bonus and online booking bonus.

Also, the carmaker is offering an ROI (rate of interest) of 6.99 per cent for a period of up to 36 months.

The Nissan Kicks is priced from Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 14.90 lakh.

Note

The finance ROI (rate of interest) of 6.99 per cent can only be availed of with Nissan Finance.

Offers may vary depending on the state and city, please contact your nearest dealership for more details.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

