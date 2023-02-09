Modified On Feb 09, 2023 07:14 PM By Shreyash for Nissan Magnite

Both MY22 and MY23 models of the Magnite are carrying benefits

Maximum savings of up to Rs 82,100 can be availed of with the MY22 units of the Nissan Magnite.

The MY23 units of the Magnite are carrying discounts of up to Rs 71,950.

Buyers can avail of benefits of up to Rs 61,000 on Nissan Kicks.

Nissan is also offering an interest rate of 6.99 per cent on the SUVs across all the variants.

All offers are valid till the end of February 2023.

Nissan is offering big savings on both of its SUVs in February, the Magnite and the Kicks. Both the SUVs are carrying a variety of benefits including a lower ROI (rate of interest) upon financing the vehicles from Nissan’s own finance facility.

Let’s have a look at model-wise offer details below

Magnite

Offers Amount MY22 MY23 Pre-Maintenance Package Up to 12,100 (for 3 years) Up to Rs 6,950 (for 2 years) Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Cash/Accessories Up to Rs 12,000 Up to Rs 12,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Online Booking Bonus Rs 2,000 Rs 2,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 82,100 Up to 71,950

The above-mentioned discounts are applicable on all variants, except the base-spec XE trim of the sub-four-metre offering.

The online bookings bonus can be availed on all variants of the Magnite, including both MY22 and MY23 models.

Buyers can either go for the given cash discount or free accessories of the same value.

The value of the loyalty bonus can also be opted for as a cash discount or even in the form of accessories.

Also, the ROI of 6.99 per cent is being offered with the Magnite (except its XE trim) for a period of up to 24 months

Prices for the Magnite range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.94 lakh.

Disclaimer: Buying MY22 models may lead to a lower resale value compared to an MY23 model.

Kicks

Offers Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 30,000 Cash Discount Up to Rs 19,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Online Booking Bonus Rs 2,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 61,000

Unlike the Magnite, Nissan is not offering any PMP (pre-maintenance package) with the Kicks.The Kicks also misses out on a loyalty bonus, and the option of free accessories in place of a cash discount.

Customers can only avail of the exchange bonus on 1.3-litre turbocharged variants of the compact SUV.

On the other hand, the cash discount of Rs 19,000 stated in the table is only available with the 1.3-litre turbo petrol models. It drops to Rs 18,000 for XL and XV trims of the 1.5-litre petrol variants.

Also, the carmaker is offering an ROI (rate of interest) of 6.99 per cent for a period of up to 36 months.

Nissan Kicks is priced from Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 14.90 lakh.

Note

The finance ROI (rate of interest) of 6.99 per cent can only be availed of with Nissan Finance.

Offers may vary depending on the state and city, please contact your nearest dealership for more details.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

